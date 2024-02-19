TV Ratings: MAFS Ahead Of The Competition By More Than 300% On BVOD

Sofia Geraghty
It is no secret that Nine’s juggernaut reality TV show Married At First Sight is extremely popular with a younger demographic of viewers.

The latest BVOD numbers from OzTam, however, further cement its place at the top of the leaderboard.

A total of 338,000 people watched MAFS on BVOD last night which was more than 300 per cent more than the next most-watched show on BVOD last night which was 60 Minutes with 81,000.

The show had a national reach of 2,653,000 last night, giving it the highest reach overall.

Seven News was the show with the second-highest reach at 2,225,00 and Seven’s Australian Idol came in third at 2,099,000.

The Bathurst 12HR – Race on Seven had a reach total of 1,311,000 people. Ron Iddles: The Good Cop had a reach of 1,239,000 people.

ABC’s Death In Paradise had total impressions of 1,217,000 and a national average audience of 818,000 people.

Meanwhile, Network 10’s Australian Survivor pulled in a reach of 1,317,000 and an audience of 612,000.

DescriptionNetworkTotal TV National ReachTotal TV Average National AudienceBVOD National Average Audience
1MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -SUNNine2,653,0001,576,000338,000
2SEVEN NEWS – SUNSeven2,225,0001,345,00040,000
3AUSTRALIAN IDOL – SUNSeven2,099,000894,00066,000
49NEWS SUNDAYNine2,000.001,127,00068,000
560 MINUTESNine1,832,000836,00081,000
6ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EVABC1,313,000830,00026,000
7BATHURST 12HR – RACESeven1,311,000298,00011,000
8RON IDDLES: THE GOOD copSeven1,239,000577,00021,000
9DEATH IN PARADISE-EVABC1,217,000818,00035,000
10AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR SUN101,137,000612,00068,000
119NEWS LATENine936,000453,00040,000
12WEEKEND SUNRISE – SUNSeven924,000370,00017,000
13THE SUNDAY PROJECT10906,000323,00011,000
14INSIDERS-AMABC755,000470,00039,000
15WEEKEND TODAY – SUNDAYNine737,000235,00021,000
16WHAT THE KILLER DID NEXTSeven733,000290,00010,000
17NCIS: HAWAII RPT10724,000179,0007,000
18SEVEN NEW’S AT 5Seven704,000396,0009,000
19TOTAL CONTROL-EVABC680,000414,00018,000
20BATHURST 12HR – RACE-DAY MULTISeven667000112,0005,000
21GRAND DESIGNS TRANSFORMATIONS-ENCOREABC652,000181,0005,000
2210 NEWS FIRST10629,000291,0008,000
23THE MORNING SHOW – WEEKENDSeven605,000197,0009,000
24LANOLINE-PMABC605,000366,00012,000
25WEEKEND BREAKFAST-AMABC579,000225,00010000
26MURDER IN THE FAMILYNine554,000226,00021,000
27WEEKEND SUNRISE – SUN – EARLYSeven528,000228,00011,000
28VERA-PMSeven507,000251,0002,000
29SEVEN’S CRICKET: WOMEN’S TEST – AUSTRALIA V SOUTH AFRICA 0.4 S3Seven506,000101,0000
309NEWS FIRST AT FIVENine503,000262,00014,000



