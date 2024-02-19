TV Ratings: MAFS Ahead Of The Competition By More Than 300% On BVOD

It is no secret that Nine’s juggernaut reality TV show Married At First Sight is extremely popular with a younger demographic of viewers.

The latest BVOD numbers from OzTam, however, further cement its place at the top of the leaderboard.

A total of 338,000 people watched MAFS on BVOD last night which was more than 300 per cent more than the next most-watched show on BVOD last night which was 60 Minutes with 81,000.

The show had a national reach of 2,653,000 last night, giving it the highest reach overall.

Seven News was the show with the second-highest reach at 2,225,00 and Seven’s Australian Idol came in third at 2,099,000.

The Bathurst 12HR – Race on Seven had a reach total of 1,311,000 people. Ron Iddles: The Good Cop had a reach of 1,239,000 people.

ABC’s Death In Paradise had total impressions of 1,217,000 and a national average audience of 818,000 people.

Meanwhile, Network 10’s Australian Survivor pulled in a reach of 1,317,000 and an audience of 612,000.