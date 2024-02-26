Sunday TV Ratings: “That Was One Of The Worst Things I’ve Heard” – Jack Faces The Music In MAFS

You know you’ve said something bad when Married At First Sight expert John Aitken says “That is one of the worst things I’ve heard”.

This year, MAFS groom Jack further lowered the bar of behaviour when he told fellow groom Jono to “muzzle ya woman” in reference to Lauren.

Last night Jack was forced to face the music, with the show’s experts sickened by his words.

“I’ve heard some things in this experiment that have repulsed me. That was one of the worst things I’ve heard,” Aitken said.

He also chastised Lauren’s husband Jono for not sticking up for his wife during the conversation.

“She spoke up, she was called a dog. But you weren’t upset by it!” Aitken said.

The show was once again easily the most-watched show on television last night with a total of 1,752,000 watching and a reach of 2,852,000. Of these, a total of 368,000 watched on BVOD.

Nine’s 60 Minutes pulled in a reach of 2,093,000 with a total of 860,000 watching.

Seven News had a total reach of 2,059,000 with an audience of 1,245,000.

Elsewhere in entertainment, Seven’s Australian Idol had a reach of 1,942,000 and a viewership of 874,000.

A total of 661,000 watched Ron Iddles: The Good Cop on Seven, which pulled in a reach of 1,472,000.

Repco Supercars Championship had a reach of 1,300,000 but a much lower audience viewership of 305,000.

 

RankingDescriptionNetworkTotal TV National ReachTotal TV National Average AudienceBVOD National Average Audience
1MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -SUNNine2,852,0001,752,000368,000
260 MINUTESNine2,093,000860,00087,000
3SEVEN NEWS – SUNSeven2,059,0001,245,00043,000
49NEWS SUNDAYNine1,980,0001,121,00070,000
5AUSTRALIAN IDOL – SUNSeven1,942,000874,00060,000
6RON IDDLES: THE GOOD copSeven1,472,000661,00026,000
7ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EVABC1,336,000870,00027,000
8REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIPSeven1,300,000305,00010,000
9DEATH IN PARADISE-EVABC1,203,000800,00023,000
10AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR SUN101,078,000563,00071,000
11WEEKEND SUNRISE – SUNSeven926,000348,00018,000
12MR BATES VS THE POST OFFICE: THE REAL STORYSeven925,000422,00012,000
139NEWS LATENine840,000470,00040,000
14THE SUNDAY PROJECT10839,000290,00011,000
15INSIDERS-AMABC791,000509,00040,000
16WEEKEND TODAY – SUNDAYNine722,000244,00021,000
17HOUSE OF GODS-EVABC653,000340,00016,000
18LANDLINE-PMABC645,000396,00013,000
19GRAND DESIGNS TRANSFORMATIONS-ENCOREABC641,000193,0004,000
20NCIS: HAWAII RPT10633,00051,0002,000
2110 NEWS FIRST SUN10615,000287,0008,000
22THE MORNING SHOW – WEEKENDSeven603,000222,00011,000
23SEVEN NEWS AT 5Seven601,000377,00012,000
24WEEKEND BREAKFAST-AMABC588,000249,00010,000
25BORDER SECURITY – AUSTRALIA’S FRONT LINE (R)Seven555,000316,0008,000
26MURDER IN THE FAMILYNine537,000220,00022,000
279NEWS FIRST AT FIVENine536,000302,00015,000
28M- KINGSMAN: THE SECRET SERVICE PMSeven526,000115,0003,000
29WEEKEND SUNRISE – SUN – EARLYSeven513,000241,00012,000
30THE BIG BANG THEORY RPT10503,00058,0001,000

More TV Ratings:




