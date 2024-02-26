Sunday TV Ratings: “That Was One Of The Worst Things I’ve Heard” – Jack Faces The Music In MAFS

You know you’ve said something bad when Married At First Sight expert John Aitken says “That is one of the worst things I’ve heard”.

This year, MAFS groom Jack further lowered the bar of behaviour when he told fellow groom Jono to “muzzle ya woman” in reference to Lauren.

Last night Jack was forced to face the music, with the show’s experts sickened by his words.

“I’ve heard some things in this experiment that have repulsed me. That was one of the worst things I’ve heard,” Aitken said.

He also chastised Lauren’s husband Jono for not sticking up for his wife during the conversation.

“She spoke up, she was called a dog. But you weren’t upset by it!” Aitken said.

The show was once again easily the most-watched show on television last night with a total of 1,752,000 watching and a reach of 2,852,000. Of these, a total of 368,000 watched on BVOD.

Nine’s 60 Minutes pulled in a reach of 2,093,000 with a total of 860,000 watching.

Seven News had a total reach of 2,059,000 with an audience of 1,245,000.

Elsewhere in entertainment, Seven’s Australian Idol had a reach of 1,942,000 and a viewership of 874,000.

A total of 661,000 watched Ron Iddles: The Good Cop on Seven, which pulled in a reach of 1,472,000.

Repco Supercars Championship had a reach of 1,300,000 but a much lower audience viewership of 305,000.

Ranking Description Network Total TV National Reach Total TV National Average Audience BVOD National Average Audience 1 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -SUN Nine 2,852,000 1,752,000 368,000 2 60 MINUTES Nine 2,093,000 860,000 87,000 3 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven 2,059,000 1,245,000 43,000 4 9NEWS SUNDAY Nine 1,980,000 1,121,000 70,000 5 AUSTRALIAN IDOL – SUN Seven 1,942,000 874,000 60,000 6 RON IDDLES: THE GOOD cop Seven 1,472,000 661,000 26,000 7 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC 1,336,000 870,000 27,000 8 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP Seven 1,300,000 305,000 10,000 9 DEATH IN PARADISE-EV ABC 1,203,000 800,000 23,000 10 AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR SUN 10 1,078,000 563,000 71,000 11 WEEKEND SUNRISE – SUN Seven 926,000 348,000 18,000 12 MR BATES VS THE POST OFFICE: THE REAL STORY Seven 925,000 422,000 12,000 13 9NEWS LATE Nine 840,000 470,000 40,000 14 THE SUNDAY PROJECT 10 839,000 290,000 11,000 15 INSIDERS-AM ABC 791,000 509,000 40,000 16 WEEKEND TODAY – SUNDAY Nine 722,000 244,000 21,000 17 HOUSE OF GODS-EV ABC 653,000 340,000 16,000 18 LANDLINE-PM ABC 645,000 396,000 13,000 19 GRAND DESIGNS TRANSFORMATIONS-ENCORE ABC 641,000 193,000 4,000 20 NCIS: HAWAII RPT 10 633,000 51,000 2,000 21 10 NEWS FIRST SUN 10 615,000 287,000 8,000 22 THE MORNING SHOW – WEEKEND Seven 603,000 222,000 11,000 23 SEVEN NEWS AT 5 Seven 601,000 377,000 12,000 24 WEEKEND BREAKFAST-AM ABC 588,000 249,000 10,000 25 BORDER SECURITY – AUSTRALIA’S FRONT LINE (R) Seven 555,000 316,000 8,000 26 MURDER IN THE FAMILY Nine 537,000 220,000 22,000 27 9NEWS FIRST AT FIVE Nine 536,000 302,000 15,000 28 M- KINGSMAN: THE SECRET SERVICE PM Seven 526,000 115,000 3,000 29 WEEKEND SUNRISE – SUN – EARLY Seven 513,000 241,000 12,000 30 THE BIG BANG THEORY RPT 10 503,000 58,000 1,000

