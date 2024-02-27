Monday TV Ratings: “No More Coal Dust & Camels For You Mate” – Trent Wins Over Audience In Australian Idol

Not many people successfully transition from a camel farmer to a popstar, but Australian Idol contestant Trent Richardson appears to have done just that.

After finally getting the ‘hump’ (sorry) with life on the farm, 22-year-old Richardson plucked up the courage to audition for Channel Seven’s reality singing show.

His country performance won him some fans last night with one Instagram user commenting: “Well done Trent no more coal dust and camels 🐪 for you mate you are a star 🌟”.

A total of 854,000 people watched the show last night on Seven. It had a total reach of 1,588,000.

The crown for the night (of course) went to Nine’s MAFS which had a total reach of 2,450,000 people and a viewership of 1,506,000.

Meanwhile, A Current Affair picked up a reach of 1,714,000 with a viewership of 1,126,000.

Seven’s The Chase Australia had a reach of 1,340,000.

Nine’s tearjerker Big Miracles had a reach of 1,295,000.

Ranking Description Network Total TV National Reach Total TV National Average Audience BVOD National Average Audience 1 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -MON Nine 2,450,000 1,506,000 320,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven 2,211,000 1,401,000 55,000 3 9NEWS Nine 1,874,000 1,115,000 73,000 4 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine 1,714,000 1,126,000 89,000 5 AUSTRALIAN IDOL – MON Seven 1,588,000 854,000 64,000 6 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven 1,340,000 656,000 24,000 7 BIG MIRACLES Nine 1,295,000 519,000 64,000 8 HOME AND AWAY Seven 1,269,000 812,000 89,000 9 ABC NEWS-EV ABC 1,184,000 871,000 32,000 10 TIPPING POINT AUSTRALIA Nine 1,182,000 601,000 32,000 11 7.30-EV ABC 1,154,000 710,000 27,000 12 THE IRRATIONAL Seven 1,131,000 399,000 19,000 13 AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR MON 10 1,072,000 577,000 79,000 14 FOUR CORNERS-EV ABC 976,000 509,000 19,000 15 SUNRISE Seven 961,000 376,000 25,000 16 THE PROJECT 10 829,000 318,000 15,000 17 AUSTRALIAN STORY-EV ABC 815,000 549,000 23,000 18 TODAY Nine 814,000 318,000 31,000 19 9NEWS AFTERNOON Nine 804,000 422,000 19,000 20 MEDIA WATCH-EV ABC 758,000 607,000 20,000 21 NEWS BREAKFAST-AM ABC 704,000 256000 14,000 22 SEVEN NEWS AT 4 Seven 672,000 327,000 11,000 23 TIPPING POINT UK Nine 666,000 394,000 13,000 24 10 NEWS FIRST 10 665,000 323,000 11,000 25 Q+A-LE ABC 630,000 311,000 9,000 26 MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -SUN -ENCORE Nine 626,000 226,000 9,000 27 FBI: MOST WANTED RPT 10 625,000 162,000 8,000 28 ABC NEWS MORNINGS-AM ABC 609,000 110,000 8,000 29 HARD QUIZ S7 RPT ABC 604,000 264,000 8,000 30 THE MORNING SHOW Seven 599,000 236,000 15,000

