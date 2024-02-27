Monday TV Ratings: “No More Coal Dust & Camels For You Mate” – Trent Wins Over Audience In Australian Idol

Monday TV Ratings: “No More Coal Dust & Camels For You Mate” – Trent Wins Over Audience In Australian Idol
Not many people successfully transition from a camel farmer to a popstar, but Australian Idol contestant Trent Richardson appears to have done just that.

After finally getting the ‘hump’ (sorry) with life on the farm, 22-year-old Richardson plucked up the courage to audition for Channel Seven’s reality singing show.

His country performance won him some fans last night with one Instagram user commenting: “Well done Trent no more coal dust and camels 🐪 for you mate you are a star 🌟”.

A total of 854,000 people watched the show last night on Seven. It had a total reach of 1,588,000.

The crown for the night (of course) went to Nine’s MAFS which had a total reach of 2,450,000 people and a viewership of 1,506,000.

Meanwhile, A Current Affair picked up a reach of 1,714,000 with a viewership of 1,126,000.

Seven’s The Chase Australia had a reach of 1,340,000.

Nine’s tearjerker Big Miracles had a reach of 1,295,000.

 

RankingDescriptionNetworkTotal TV National ReachTotal TV National Average AudienceBVOD National Average Audience
1MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -MONNine2,450,0001,506,000320,000
2SEVEN NEWSSeven2,211,0001,401,00055,000
39NEWSNine1,874,0001,115,00073,000
4A CURRENT AFFAIRNine1,714,0001,126,00089,000
5AUSTRALIAN IDOL – MONSeven1,588,000854,00064,000
6THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven1,340,000656,00024,000
7BIG MIRACLESNine1,295,000519,00064,000
8HOME AND AWAYSeven1,269,000812,00089,000
9ABC NEWS-EVABC1,184,000871,00032,000
10TIPPING POINT AUSTRALIANine1,182,000601,00032,000
117.30-EVABC1,154,000710,00027,000
12THE IRRATIONALSeven1,131,000399,00019,000
13AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR MON101,072,000577,00079,000
14FOUR CORNERS-EVABC976,000509,00019,000
15SUNRISESeven961,000376,00025,000
16THE PROJECT10829,000318,00015,000
17AUSTRALIAN STORY-EVABC815,000549,00023,000
18TODAYNine814,000318,00031,000
199NEWS AFTERNOONNine804,000422,00019,000
20MEDIA WATCH-EVABC758,000607,00020,000
21NEWS BREAKFAST-AMABC704,00025600014,000
22SEVEN NEWS AT 4Seven672,000327,00011,000
23TIPPING POINT UKNine666,000394,00013,000
2410 NEWS FIRST10665,000323,00011,000
25Q+A-LEABC630,000311,0009,000
26MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT -SUN -ENCORENine626,000226,0009,000
27FBI: MOST WANTED RPT10625,000162,0008,000
28ABC NEWS MORNINGS-AMABC609,000110,0008,000
29HARD QUIZ S7 RPTABC604,000264,0008,000
30THE MORNING SHOWSeven599,000236,00015,000

