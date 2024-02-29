TV Ratings: MAFS Total TV Reach Climbs To 3,041,000 Over 7 Days

Nine’s reality TV show juggernaut Married At First Sight has demonstrated the huge power of catchup TV, with its television reach numbers climbing to more than 3 million in the 7 days since the show aired.

According to OzTam’s latest 7 day VOZ figures the episode of MAFS which aired on the 21st of February this year now has a reach of 3,041,000. The show had a total TV national audience of 2,109,000 and a BVOD viewership of 724,000.

The show’s success shows no sign of stopping. Last night the show had a total reach of 2,558,000. There was a TV national average audience of 1,486,000 and a BVOD viewership of 320,000.

Elsewhere, the Matildas delivered for Network 10. Their Olympic qualifier match was the show with the second highest reach of the night. The match had a reach of 2,122, 000 and a national average TV audience of 1,486,000. A total of 320,000 watched on BVOD.

Elsewhere, Nine’s Under Investigation had a total reach of 1,524,000 and Seven’s The 1% Club had a reach of 1,373,000.

Meanwhile, Seven’s The Chase Australia had a reach of 1,293,000 and Tipping Point Australia had a reach of 1,269,000.

