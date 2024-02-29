TV Ratings: MAFS Total TV Reach Climbs To 3,041,000 Over 7 Days

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Nine’s reality TV show juggernaut Married At First Sight has demonstrated the huge power of catchup TV, with its television reach numbers climbing to more than 3 million in the 7 days since the show aired.

According to OzTam’s latest 7 day VOZ figures the episode of MAFS which aired on the 21st of February this year now has a reach of 3,041,000. The show had a total TV national audience of 2,109,000 and a BVOD viewership of 724,000.

The show’s success shows no sign of stopping. Last night the show had a total reach of 2,558,000. There was a TV national average audience of 1,486,000 and a BVOD viewership of 320,000.

Elsewhere, the Matildas delivered for Network 10.  Their Olympic qualifier match was the show with the second highest reach of the night. The match had a reach of 2,122, 000 and a national average TV audience of 1,486,000. A total of 320,000 watched on BVOD.

Elsewhere, Nine’s Under Investigation had a total reach of 1,524,000 and Seven’s The 1% Club had a reach of 1,373,000.

Meanwhile, Seven’s The Chase Australia had a reach of 1,293,000 and Tipping Point Australia had a reach of 1,269,000.

