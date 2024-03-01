TV Ratings: Gogglebox Nabs Biggest Overnight Audience This Season

TV Ratings: Gogglebox Nabs Biggest Overnight Audience This Season
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Network 10’s Gogglebox celebrated its biggest overnight ratings number of this year, with a total reach of 1,009,000 based on the latest numbers from OzTam.

It has a national average audience of 578,000 and a BVOD average national audience of 15,000.

Nine’s RBT was the most-watched non-news show of the night with a total reach of 1,325,000 people.

Meanwhile, Seven’s The Chase had a reach of 1,190,000. Home and Away pulled in a reach of 1,21,000.

Nine’s Tipping Point Australia had 1,116,000 views and The Front Bar had a reach of 1,113,000 views.

Australia Behind Bars pulled in a total reach pf 1,095,000.

