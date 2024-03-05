Monday TV Ratings: Nine’s Big Miracles Draws A Crowd

Nine’s MAFS shows no sign of stopping, the show secured a total reach of 2,778,000 people last night. Putting it firmly at the top of the leaderboard.

A total of 361,000 people watched the show on BVOD, which was substantially more than the next most-watched show which had BVOD viewership of 86,000.

Married At First Sight continued to top the rankings, to no surprise of regular readers. However, fellow Nine entertainment show Big Miracles managed to draw a very respectable Total TV National Reach of 1.3 million. The show saw a group of married couples determined to fall pregnant despite facing a variety of challenges.

Seven’s Australian Idol and Home and Away also pulled in some big numbers. Viewers were no doubt delighted to hear Idol judge Kyle Sandilands tell camel farmer contestant Trent that he sounded like Kermit the Frog.

