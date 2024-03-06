Tuesday TV Ratings: Bride’s Huge Lie Threatens To Derail MAFS Couple

Tuesday TV Ratings: Bride’s Huge Lie Threatens To Derail MAFS Couple
Aimee Edwards
Nine’s MAFS has continued its dominance on the TV Ratings, securing a total National reach of 2,666,000 last night with a total TV National audience of 1,660,000

Fans were shocked in last night’s episode to discover that bride Sara had met with her ex-boyfriend for dinner and had withheld the information from her husband, Tim. Sara has told fellow bride Eden about the meet-up, who later confessed to her husband Jayden that she felt it was her duty to be honest and reveal the truth. The lie will surely be the hottest topic at tonight’s dinner party episode, with the network teasing the fallout.

It’s not just MAFS that won big for the Nine Network last night. The Hundred With Andy Lee, which last night featured a golden comedic trio of Rhys Nicholson, Kate Langbroek and Mike Goldstein, received a total reach of 1,844,000 and a total TV national audience of 769,000.

Over on the Seven Network, Australian Idol fans were left stunned after fan favourite TJ Zimba was eliminated. An equally shocked Kyle Sandilands told TJ to release his album because he is confident it will do great. “You are great. We know we will see you again. If this is your last night on this stage, it’s certainly not your last night on a stage,” Sandilands said.

The program was a big win for the network, gathering a total national reach of 1,324,000.

