“Dickheads & Massive Losers!” Sandilands Launches Stinging Tirade Against His Own KIIS Colleagues

Kyle Sandilands unleashed an incredible spray and verbal attack on KIIS. Yes, that is the network he works for.

On-air, Sandilands was discussing the radio survey results. The results saw The Kyle & Jackie O Show increase in listenership by 0.3 per cent but still come second in the breakfast slot. Ultimately the duo were beaten out by 2GB’s Ben Fordham.

Sandilands got so worked up over their results that he launched into an almost 10-minute tirade against the network, calling people who worked there “dickheads, spazzes and massive losers”.

Probably worth pointing out that the word ‘spazzes,’ is considered incredibly offensive. Even Beyonce and Lizzo have faced criticism for using the word in their music.

However, clearly, Sandilands was not in a PC mood because he didn’t hold back when he criticised his network.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Sandilands then launched into an incredible tirade against his own network and said: “We have to do everything! We have to even rewrite the live reads because of the spazzes down there. They can’t even write a live read.

“I am sick and tired of working here. “Everyone is a loser, except for everyone on this show. Everyone else outside of this show is a massive loser. I am not joking.” “They have got no idea. This whole station couldn’t pull a root in a brothel with a wheelbarrow full of money and a grin, they wouldn’t know, they wouldn’t get laid, they are too dumb. Imbeciles,” he accused. Sandilands’ spray didn’t stop there, and he continued: “I am sick and tired of this joint hiring idiots to run things and then it takes them a year to find out that guy is a dickhead and he should be fired. Get rid of the flops. I should be running this whole joint.” “I am happy to smash this joint up! When I get angry it is always for a reason and the bigger this company gets, the more money we make them, they just fill it up with more losers.” Sandilands is rumoured to be on a five million a year contract at the network.