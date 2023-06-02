Magazine Unveils Pregnant Transgender Man As Pride Cover Star & The Anti-Wokers Are In Meltdown!
British fashion magazine Glamour has unveiled its Pride month June digital cover star as pregnant transgender man, Logan Brown.
Brown, who is a writer and a trans activist and partner of drag performer, Bailey Mills, unexpectedly fell pregnant after taking a recent break from testosterone treatment for health reasons.
Brown – who uses the he/him pronouns – told Glamour: “I spent so much time feeling shame [about being pregnant as a man] and something clicked and I thought ‘No I’m going to own this’.
“What makes me feel empowered as a trans man is that whoever I say I am, I am that person and no one can ever take that away from me,” he said.
You can read Mills’ interview in full HERE.
The 27-year-old welcomed his daughter, Nova Mills Brown, with his partner two weeks before his interview with the British fashion magazine was released.
As we’ve come to expect with these things, there has been some backlash towards Glamour and Mills with conservatives calling for a boycott of the title.
A group calling itself End Wokeness shared images from the shoot on Twitter. People ridiculed Logan and disregarded his sexuality and gender identity by saying he was a woman pretending to be a man.
They also kept addressing Logan using “she/her” pronouns. Others called Logan “ugly” and wrote that nothing about him was “glamorous”.
Check out some of the vitriol below:
Please login with linkedin to comment
-
Latest comments
Latest News
Cannes in Cairns Chronicle: Friday Edition
Cannes In Cairns wraps up for another year with confirmation that not a single delegate got eaten. Now that's success.
The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick Radio Show Official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title Holders
B&T loves a Guinness World Record attempt, especially in the overeating or the struck by lighting categories.
Triple M To Can The Talk & Ads On Monday In Support Of Beyond Blue
People called Nugsy, Bluey, Whipper, Snipper & Clipper all have the day off on Monday as Triple M cans the on-air chat.
Tourism Australia To Cull 20 From Its Marketing Team As Albo’s Budget Cuts Bite
It's proving to be no holiday at all in the Tourism Australia marketing team as Dr Chalmers cuts a nasty swathe.
Heinz Unveils Global Campaign Honouring Its Saucy Super Fans
B&T must confess we enjoy a quick squirt of Heinz on our snags, party pies & our nipples if & when the mood takes us.
Thursday TV Ratings: Women’s State Of Origin Posts Respectable 345K
Queensland once again proving it's the premier state for rugby league, skin cancers and the safari suit.
Lexus Unveils “The Reason Is Ready” Via Publicis Groupe’s Team One Australia
You're either a 'Lexus person', a 'BMW person' or an 'Audi person'. Or, in B&T's case, a 'government bus person'.
Dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecast: Global Ad Spends To Increase 3.3% In 2023, Australia Up 3.2%
Dentsu's annual Global Ad Spend Forecast makes for mostly positive reading. That said, B&T hasn't even read it.
Kia Cashes In On Sydney’s Vivid To Display New EV
Heading to Sydney's Vivid this year? Well, you can add in plenty of sponsor plugs alongside freezing your arse off.
Latest Recruiter Study Finds 93% Of Aussie Marketers In Line For A 2023 Pay Rise
Study finds 93% of Aussie marketers in line for a pay rise. Teeth whitening expected to enjoy a flow-on effect.
SMI Data: Ad Spends Still Healthy, As April & Outdoor Make For A Bumper Month
Despite some gloomy predictions, ads spends are still holding up. Rent, petrol prices, fresh food & travel still f@cked.
Nine Issues Statement Following Ben Roberts-Smith Verdict
Thought the whole Bud Light disaster has gone on way too long? "Hold my beer!" declares the Ben Roberts-Smith verdict.
Ben Roberts-Smith Loses Defamation Case, Found To Have Murdered Unarmed Afghan Prisoners
Australia's most expensive defamation comes to a nasty end. Lawyers now calling in tradies for extensive house renos.
Westpac & DDB Sydney Celebrate “A Beautiful Partnership” For Origin One
Didn't think we saw the Westpac logo quite as much as we should've in last night's game? Grab even more with this.
Leo’s CEO Emma Montgomery Departs To Take Up Role As DDB Chicago’s New Boss
Leo's CEO Emma Montgomery is off to the Windy City, Chicago, for a new role. Has all but dispensed with the beehive.
The Works Becomes First Major Aussie Agency To Make Serious AI Play
Expect to see a lot more people in adland with acne, asthma puffers & Monster cans as it transitions to a new AI world.
Imagination Director Heath Campanaro Departs For New Charity Start-Up
Always wanted to throw it all in for some wild, crazy dream? Be inspired here or the hell of living in a campervan.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Origin Just Shy Of Two Million, As Maroons Wow Adelaide
B&T found ourselves screaming at the TV last night. It wasn't Origin but that fool's boeuf bourguignon on MasterChef.
AI, VR & Terrible Client Pitches All Cop A Roasting In Relatable Work For “Bullshit-Free” Software Firm
Is the only good thing about any client meeting the sandwiches or Pellegrino that magically appears? You'll love this.
BOQ Launches Financial Fitness Program With Ambassador Olympian Ariarne Titmus Via The Inside Job
Take your lunch from theft out of the office fridge to homemade toasted cheese with these handy financial tips.
Reprise & Monash Uni Partnership Offers Students Industry Experience With 12-Week Program
B&T often entertains students on work experience who learn valuable life skills such as toilet hygiene & the lunch run.
Mediabrands Restructures Mediahub Leadership, As Sue Squillace Returns As Mediahub CEO
With petunias that are the pride of the entire street, Sue Squillace returns from gardening leave for role at Mediahub.
Outdoor Media Association Welcomes Three New Members
Outdoor Media Association welcomes three new members. Apparently doves were released, although B&T is yet to confirm it.
XXXX Celebrates Queenslanders’ Pride In Origin Via Thinkerbell
Can this possibly get any more Queensland? Origin, XXXX, Darren Lockyer and all delivered by its Sydney agency.
Alchemy One Wins Aussie Pet Food Brand Lyka’s Media
If you think we're running that cute dog photo just so you'll go all gooey & dribbly, you're seeing straight through us.
UnLtd and EssenceMediacom Unveil “Dolly’s Dream” Campaign To Highlight Bullying
No one likes to shine a light on agencies doing good like B&T. We leave the nasty, redundancy stuff to Mumbrella.
Cannes in Cairns Chronicle: Thursday Edition
The curtain falls again on another tremendous Cannes In Cairns. As B&T journos everywhere say, "Thank f@ck that's over."
Wavemaker & Palmolive Shine A Light On First Nations Growers
Wavemaker proves it's not only omnichannel but offers cross functionality across the entire funnel by releasing an ad.
Watch Stan Grant’s Powerful Keynote Address In Full At Cannes In Cairns
Did you miss Stan Grant's powerful Cannes In Cairns address? Pull on a Hawaiian number and relive it all here.
Ex-Project Host & 10 Staffer Peter Van Onselen Labels Network A “Disaster”; 10 Says Comments “Disappointing”
Things might be a tad difficult at 10 at the present moment, but not so bad they've had to resort to bringing Rove back.
Tuesday TV Ratings: Seven Takes The Cookies, As News Dominates
If B&T's TV ratings are a snapshot of the nation, we like news, unscrupulous tradies, game shows & glorified home cooks.
“Indie Agencies Have People, Not Resources!” Jacquie Alley At Cannes In Cairns
Enjoy the last of our Cannes In Cairns wraps here. For we are now being violently ill on a reef tour somewhere.
Turn Social Media Attention Into Revenue
It's top tips on turning socials into a revenue stream. Still, it does require more than just photos of the office dog.
Abbie Chatfield, Carrie Bickmore And Tommy Little Descend On Cairns
Aussie radio royalty takeover the Cannes In Cairns stage. We would've invited Alan if he would ever return calls.
“Monumental Decline!” Bud Light Pledges $300K Support For LGBTQI+ Causes, As Brand Set To Relinquish #1 Spot
It's your now daily dose of Bud Light disaster news. It's a bit like Bold & The Beautiful when Hunter rooted Ridge.
Bruce Lehrmann Settles Defamation With News, As Seven Nabs The Rights To Tell-All Interview
As there are just so many lawyers involved in this, B&T would prefer to remind you it's tax time in little over a month.
with your head line and this comment …”Check out some of the vitriol below” (seems perfeclty accurate to me, dont see vitriol at all in this ‘accuracy’-LOL).
Doubt anti wokers are in melt down anywhere to the degree the Q’s are in hyper drive to have their life style considered ‘normal’ and be univerally accepted . luv your comedic touches…….you can tell who you bat for.