Magazine Unveils Pregnant Transgender Man As Pride Cover Star & The Anti-Wokers Are In Meltdown!

British fashion magazine Glamour has unveiled its Pride month June digital cover star as pregnant transgender man, Logan Brown.

Brown, who is a writer and a trans activist and partner of drag performer, Bailey Mills, unexpectedly fell pregnant after taking a recent break from testosterone treatment for health reasons.

Brown – who uses the he/him pronouns – told Glamour: “I spent so much time feeling shame [about being pregnant as a man] and something clicked and I thought ‘No I’m going to own this’.

“What makes me feel empowered as a trans man is that whoever I say I am, I am that person and no one can ever take that away from me,” he said.

The 27-year-old welcomed his daughter, Nova Mills Brown, with his partner two weeks before his interview with the British fashion magazine was released.

As we’ve come to expect with these things, there has been some backlash towards Glamour and Mills with conservatives calling for a boycott of the title.

A group calling itself End Wokeness shared images from the shoot on Twitter. People ridiculed Logan and disregarded his sexuality and gender identity by saying he was a woman pretending to be a man.

They also kept addressing Logan using “she/her” pronouns. Others called Logan “ugly” and wrote that nothing about him was “glamorous”.

