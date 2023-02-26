It’s Not Easy Being Green – Does Advertising Have A Problem With The Environment?
The wheels of bureaucracy turn slowly. But, in the corridors of power in the European Union, they turn inexorably and immutably.
Three years ago, the 27 countries that comprise the union published the 2020 Circular Economy action plan. This year, the plan should come into action.
For an EU document, the action plan is short, running to just 24 pages plus annexes. However, its ramifications will be wide-reaching. One sentence, in particular, could turn advertising in Europe upside down.
“The Commission will also propose that companies substantiate their environmental claims using Product and Organisation Environmental Footprint methods.”
Three years after the action plan was published, the EU has finally created draft legislation to put companies on notice. The planned legislation would also require the countries to create a system to verify companies’ claims and impose penalties should they fail to meet their own marketing.
Of course, that’s the EU, not Australia. Last year, the ACCC managed to issue its first fine for greenwashing — slapping Tlou Energy with a $53,280 penalty for claiming the electricity it produced as part of development projects in Africa was carbon neutral.
ASIC has been more prolific, issuing several infringement notices to companies ranging from Super funds to investment companies. B&T asked the ACCC to confirm whether it had issued more subsequent fines and received no reply.
But, with sustainability top of mind for Aussie consumers and high on the list of priorities for advertisers and agencies, is there enough scrutiny over the claims that are being made by brands? Does Australia need its own action plan? And, frankly, shouldn’t we be happy that adland is doing something, rather than nothing?
Turkeys, Christmas, and regulation
“The EU has gone down the regulation path. In Australia over the next few years, it will be self-regulation, to begin with until the government comes,” Jane Cheung, head of JAPAC for media and advertising decarbonisation company Scope3, told B&T.
“I like to relate it to the current privacy conversations. A spotlight has been shone on the adtech industry and it’s working on being transparent to the government. But, if it doesn’t do it correctly, that’s when it comes down to regulation. My ideal would be self-regulation because we know our industry best and we can augment or work within the nuances.”
Cheung’s view is popular across the industry.
“They’re definitely capable of self-regulating on environmental claims,” said Josh Faulks, CEO of the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA).
“The self-regulation system has proven itself to be very successful in Australia since it was introduced 50 years ago by us to all advertisers. We have a world-class independent complaint system where just one complaint [about an advert] is sufficient to initiate the whole process and it has an extremely high level of compliance.”
Famously, though, turkeys rarely vote for Christmas.
Last year, the AANA announced that it would bring forward the review of its Environmental Claims Code. As it stands, the Code extends to advertising or marketing communication but not labels and packaging and allows individual consumers to make complaints about any claims made within adverts.
“There’s no doubt that the community and regulators are increasingly shining a light spotlight on environmental claims. At the same time, you’re seeing government and regulators around the world reviewing and updating the rules and standards that apply to environmental claims,” continued Faulks.
“We brought forward our review of the Environmental Claims Code to make sure we meet community expectations and reflect international best practices. It’s going to have a broad impact across multiple industries, so we’re consulting widely.”
A discussion paper was put out for submissions from the government, individual consumers, and the advertising industry. The deadline for submissions is the end of February.
“I don’t want to pre-empt the outcome, but we’re aiming for two things. The first is that the Code makes it clear what the standards are for advertisers in Australia when they make an environmental claim because, at the moment, I don’t think it is very clear,” added Faulks.
“The second objective is to give consumers and the government confidence in the environmental claims made in advertising.”
While the AANA does see high levels of compliance with it and a reviewed Environmental Claims Code would doubtless be helpful, it seems unlikely that consumers, in particular, would trust the claims made in advertising simply because the industry tells them they can trust the claims.
“Climate change is an issue that is taken seriously by many people. The real question is whether what is being proposed actually helps address it. This is a complex issue. The corollary of that is there is no single solution,” said Patrick Gibbons, partner at Rethink Everything, a climate change-focused offshoot of corporate advisory firm Orizontas.
“Greenwashing is real – we’ve seen it. I view it in a slightly legalistic way, which is that greenwashing is basically deceptive conduct. Ultimately, companies should not be making claims that they cannot substantiate. Rather than being unhelpful, I think the anti-greenwashing rules are actually important for ensuring people can trust what is being claimed.
“We’ve seen examples in Europe and North America. We’ve got regulators in Australia now that are very much focused on the issue of people making claims that they do A, B, and C, but if you scratch the surface that’s not the case.”
Do the right thing
“I can’t remember a brief where we’ve been asked to push environmental credentials and we’ve been like ‘hmm, this doesn’t really feel like it adds up’,” said Michael Titshall, senior vice resident of creative agency R/GA.
“Clients and brands are aware of greenwashing and the negative impact it can have on their brand if they don’t fully match up to their claims. In my experience, people are only trying to claim them if they have actually got them.”
It would be a “PR disaster” if a brand got caught out for not living up to its own hype.
“From a brand value perspective, it’s not worth the risk.”
But, while Titshall maintained that it would not be worth the risk to a brand, why would the ACCC have launched a crackdown on environmental claims? Why would the AANA be reviewing its Environmental Claims Code? And why would the EU be drafting legislation to deal with greenwashing?
“I think we’re in a phase where being green, being sustainable, and companies doing the right thing is important and marketing teams are applying it,” said Cheung.
“Let’s talk money. If you look at investors such as Goldman Sachs, they are evaluating businesses based on their environmental sustainability governance (ESG). They know, and there’s regulation coming from the government, that consumers are changing the dynamics… It has an impact on share price.”
In Cheung’s experience, businesses are coming to Scope3 with genuine intentions about reducing the amount of plastic in their packaging and creating more sustainable manufacturing, for instance.
“It’s not advertisers being sustainable in their advertising… it’s within their corporate business ethos,” she added.
Google, Apple, Meta, and Amazon are all businesses that claim to have the environment at the heart of their operations. In its 2022 environmental report, Google, for example, said that its data centres were twice as efficient as a “typical enterprise data centre,” that it was delivering five times as much computing power as five years ago with the same amount of energy, and that all its cloud products were carbon neutral.
To be clear, this is a noble endeavour that should be admired.
But the problem runs much deeper. Research from the Climate Safe Lending Network, The Outdoor Policy Outfit, and BankFWD has made it possible to track the emissions generated by a company’s cash and investments. The results do not look good for any big business. According to their report, the carbon footprint of Google’s investments in 2020 was 38 times larger than its direct operational emissions between 2016 and 2020.
It’s not the only company. Microsoft’s financial footprint was 3.3 times as large as the emissions generated by the use of every Microsoft product and device in the world — including Xbox devices. Netflix’s financial footprint was 10 times as large as the emissions generated by all the power used to stream its content.
Paypal was the worst offender, with its financial footprint being 55 times larger than all its cumulative emissions — scope 1, 2, and 3. As a result, it would take until 2076 for PayPal to generate the cumulative emissions that the company’s cash and investments generated in 2021 alone.
With numbers like that, does it even matter if any company tries to do the right thing?
Join us for the second part of this series where B&T will dive into how greenwashing rules will impact adverts themselves.
Please login with linkedin to commentAANA greenwashing r/ga Rethink Everything Scope3
Latest News
Australian Idol: Top 12 Face Public Vote
Proving that talent doesn’t grow with age, Sunday’s episode of Seven’s Australian Idol saw the highly-talented, and highly-young, final 12 belt out hit songs from the likes of Elton John, Madonna and Bruno Mars. Whilst celebrity judges Kyle Sandilands, Meghan Trainor, Harry Connick Jr and Amy Shark were present to give critique, this is the […]
Sunday TV Ratings: MAFS Star Blames Alcohol For Cheating
In a rarely heard excuse for cheating, Married At First Sight’s Adam blamed alcohol for his adulterous kiss at last night’s commitment ceremony. “Can I just be honest?” the groom said. “I was drunk”. Shockingly, his wife Janelle didn’t like the excuse and the couple left. As many as 928,000 metro viewers tuned in for the […]
You Can Now Watch TikTok In Your Mercedes
Want to spice up your commute with gyrating teenagers and dogs? Get down to your local Merc dealer, stat.
How To Make Your Brand Its Most Authentic Self
You know what people hate? Lying. Fortunately, Bazaarvoice’s APAC managing director, Kate Musgrove (pictured), is on hand in this op-ed to give you all the tips and tricks to make your brand look and feel authentic. The need for brand authenticity continues to grow within Australia, as shoppers are seeing their purchasing decisions increasingly influenced […]
Georgia Falloon Steals A March In Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Award
Georgia Falloon, sales manager at Playground XYZ is currently top of the pile in the race to be crowned the People’s Choice at the Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented by Atlassian. Here’s the top 10 as it stands: Georgi Falloon, Playground XYZ Amanda Birrell, Orchard Amanthi Thudugalage, Telstra Gina Hughes, Orchard Holly Minucos, Orchard Emily […]
Ovarian Cancer Australia Selects Southpaw As Their Web Solution Partner
Southpaw has been selected as OCA’s partner to create a market-leading digital experience that will provide improved care, support and understanding for those affected directly or indirectly by ovarian cancer. With the new solution, OCA is looking to further understand the needs and challenges of the community to ensure they can better serve those who are dealing with what is a significant life challenge.
LIONS Scholarship Launches To Support Unrepresented Creatives
LIONS will support more than 130 underrepresented members of the creative community and emerging talent with access to Cannes Lions. LIONS has announced the launch of the LIONS Scholarship. Designed to support the next generation of talent, the scholarship offers a group of young people from around the world a fully-funded place on the Cannes […]
Voting For 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award Closes TODAY
Okay don’t panic, too much, BUT voting for B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award closes today. Yhup that’s right. So if you haven’t voted already (I mean seriously!?) you can cast your vote here. You have until midnight, and if you don’t vote you will turn into a pumpkin (we’re not afraid to use […]
Foxtel Announces Standout NRL Sponsors
Foxtel Media has today announced the twelve standout brands that have signed on as sponsors for the 2023 NRL season that will kick off on March 2nd. Sportsbet, McDonald’s, KIA, KFC, VB, McCain, Ford, Red Rooster, Harvey Norman, Chemist Warehouse and Telstra are the 2023 season game day sponsors, with Westpac coming on as the […]
Digital Audio Ad Spend Surges To $221m
Advertisers spent $221.2 million on digital audio advertising including podcasts, music and radio streaming in the calendar year 2022, according to the IAB Australia Online Advertising Expenditure Report (OAER) prepared by PwC. The figures show streaming attracted $138.7 million of the ad spend pie, while podcasting accounted for $82.5 million or 37 percent of total […]
Aldi Facial Roller Leaves Shoppers Red-Faced
A $20 Aldi facial roller has left shoppers blushing with its design and vibration motors. Posting on Facebook group Aldi Mums, one of the mums in question shared a photo of the gadget, saying “I swear they are doing this on purpose.” The decidedly phallic Sculpting Facial Roller Set is designed to sculpt the face […]
Think TV: FTA TV Continues To Dominate, BVOD Viewing Up 11% Year-On-Year
Total TV was the most-watched at-home viewing method in the second half of 2022 with a 72.6 percent audience share, compared to 15.3 percent for SVOD and 12.1 percent for social video. For ad-supported video, total TV was the main medium for viewers with an 85.7 percent audience share. YouTube had the next highest share […]
Cult-Hit Survival Series Debuts Down Under: “Alone Australia” via SBS
Today, SBS announced the groundbreaking 11-part documentary series Alone Australia will premiere with a double episode on Wednesday 29 March. Ten Australian survivalists will be dropped in the remote wilds of Western Tasmania/ lutruwita, completely isolated from the world and each other, stripped of modern possessions, contact and comforts, to self document their experience – […]
Three Major Marketing Trends To Look Out For In 2023
In this guest post, Sian Jenkins, marketing director, APAC at Genesys, shares what is up and coming in the marketing industry and what marketers should be doing about it. The world as we know it has undergone a huge transformation over the past few years. Emerging from the grip of the pandemic in 2022, we […]
Val Morgan Promotes Alyce Thomas To Group Sales Manager
Val Morgan Digital (VMD) has promoted Alyce Thomas to group sales manager. Thomas has been at the company for more than two years and led the launch of The Latch Sustainability vertical and the brand’s e-commerce sustainable shopping platform Keys to the City. She had previously served as VMD’s senior agency partnerships manager. Thomas will […]
Will The Last Person Leaving Twitter Turn Out The Lights
Twitter has had a rough few months and, with the head of Twitter Blue and her team being made redundant and six lawsuits for failing to pay bills in the offing, it seems the blue bird is far from out of the woods. On Saturday night, Twitter laid off at least 50 members of staff, […]
Champion Announces Purpose-Led Pride Campaign “The Game Is Not Over”
Global lifestyle sportswear brand, Champion, is thrilled to launch its highly anticipated Pride campaign, ‘The Game is Not Over’, which aims to empower voices within the Pride community. The integrated campaign, that supports the release of its genderless Pride collection, champions the brand’s mission to create a more inclusive and diverse world, landing just in time for World Pride.
Hayu Hosts World Premiere of Local Production ‘Loud + Proud with Justin Hill’
Last night, Hayu hosted the world premiere of their first-ever locally produced content series, Loud + Proud with Justin Hill, which is now available to stream exclusively on Hayu across 40+ markets globally. Shining a light on the Australian LGBTQIA+ community and their stories, this original series, hosted by Justin Hill, consists of six seven-minute […]
Just How Do You Market To Gen Z?
When ‘Gen Z’ first entered marketing lingo, the generation was still at school. In a world ruled by boomers, Gen Z fell to the back of marketers’ priorities. Fast-forward to 2023, and the trailblazing ethically-motivated generation is centre stage. There are almost 5 million Gen Z consumers in Australia, and by 2025 they will make […]
Daily ChatGPT: It Pays To Keep It Simple
Each day, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article of the previous day. This time, the robot is having a crack at a Visa appointment story. The payments company appointed Martyna Lazar as its new head of risk covering Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific. We asked ChatGPT to write an article with […]
ThinkNewsBrands: 97% Of Aussies Engage With News Every Month
ThinkNewsBrands and Roy Morgan Total News figures show 20.6 million Australians over the age of 14 engage with news every month. The latest release of Total News readership shows a slight softening for news consumption, down 0.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2021 with 20.6 million Australians continuing to consume news in […]
Sunny Death Metal For Skin Cancer -Monolith Studios & VMLY&R
VMLY&R and Monolith Studios have created the world’s first-ever death metal Public Service Announcement for Skin Cancer – ‘Sunny Death Metal.’ Hellios, the band formed by Chris Themelco from Monolith Studios, has created “the first brutally honest song about the sun”. Sunny Death Metal is two minutes of heavy music that connects Australians with a […]
Daily ChatGPT: Computer Says No
If you believe certain people, Chat GPT is coming for our jobs. So, every day, we ask the robot to rewrite our best-performing article from the previous day. This time, it’s had a big problem. We asked ChatGPT to write an article with a headline about Andrew Bolt’s comments on Sky News about Meghan Markle […]
Chris Smith Says He Is Not “A Monster” Just Because He “Pinched” A Woman’s “Backside”
Disgraced presenter Chris Smith has attacked senior broadcasting industry figures for labeling him a “monster” after he harassed two female colleagues at a Sky News Christmas event. Speaking to the Dailymail Australia Smith said, “Let’s sum up what I did,”. “I made gross remarks to one woman about her holiday snaps and I pinched another […]
Famous Foodie Scribe John Lethlean Basted & Roasted For Inappropriate Waitress Joke
This highlights that when it comes to any restaurant critique, review the bisque & the blancmange not the boobs!
Mini Unveils Sydney Mural For Pride & Mardi Gras
Mini declares it's not just for obnoxious real estate agents & divorced middle-aged women with latest Pride painting.
Google Blocks News In Canada Because It Won’t Pay Sites For Content
Further evidence Canada isn't all maple syrup, hunky pollies and cantankerous beavers comes this news.
Thursday TV Ratings: Network 10 Wins Entertainment With Gogglebox
It was a badly needed win for the 10 team last night who are frantically blocking all of Rove's telephone calls.
Maccas Sweden Turned Billboards Into Food Trucks, Via Nord DDB
Look, it's some rare McDonald's Sweden news that sadly doesn't feature the Pickled Herring El Whoppo burger.
Nine Boss Mike Sneesby Says “Well-Intended” Content Laws Could Price Stan Out
You could say Stan has always been Sneesby's "little baby". That and charging you more for its subs.
Lego “Goes Woke” With Down Syndrome Figure According To Fox Host
Fury as Lego has apparently gone "woke". No news of the vile expletives when you mistakenly tread on it, however.
Cheeky Fun Or Blatant Sexual Harassment? Social Media Explodes As Channel 10 Reporter Cops Unsuspecting Smooch
Debate surrounding this unwanted kiss has been overshadowed at B&T by which dodgy pub to frequent for Friday lagers.
Coke Could Soon Use AI For Ad Targeting & Personalisation
Coke could soon use AI for ad targeting & personalisation. Remains fantastic at making cheap bourbon remotely palatable.
WPP Unveils Shiny End Of Years! Profit Up 22%, Staff Bonuses To Hit Whopping $748M
Work at WPP? Well, pat yourself on the back after these numbers. Give yourself a double pat if you did f@ck-all, too.
Upcoming NRL Campaign Will Not Feature Any Big Name Players
Latest NRL campaign won't feature any big name players. Fatty & Snorkels still happy to get the frocks out once again.
Atomic 212° Nabs Craveable Brands’ Media Away From Mindshare
Atomic 212 nabs Red Rooster, Oporto & Chicken Treat's media. Says there was no fowl play in pitch process. Get it? Fowl?