Epson Launches New Sustainability-Focused Campaign Via Orchard

Epson has launched a national B2B campaign, ‘Taking Sustainability Seriously’, following the appointment of digital creative agency Orchard to its creative account and media agency Kaimera to its media strategy account, with both agencies responsible for Epson’s range of business printers that use Heat-Free Technology.

Epson’s Heat-Free Inkjet Technology is kinder to the environment and has a great advantage over laser printers as it uses significantly less energy.

The Taking Sustainability Seriously campaign positions Epson inkjet solutions as the leading B2B printer choice for organisations across corporate Australia who want to reduce their energy consumption by choosing inkjet over laser, without sacrificing on efficiency or cost.

Created and developed by digital creative agency Orchard, the campaign uses a playful, quirky approach to deliver serious messages around sustainability and the environment with credibility.

The campaign’s ads and messages are airing on the Sky News network and also feature on the 7Plus, 9Now, 10play and SBS On Demand BVOD channels, online and across LinkedIn.

Epson also partnered with well-known tech commentator Trevor Long to produce short-form tech review content for broadcast on Sky News’ Business Weekend programme.

Epson Australia’s senior marketing communications manager, Priscilla Dickason said: “Taking Sustainability Seriously is one of the most significant B2B campaigns we have ever undertaken in Australia. Whether it’s government, consumers or big business sustainability is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s a must do. We are very happy to be working with Orchard and Kaimera as they both bring clever creative and strategic expertise to the table. We are also very much looking forward to the campaign’s success and to be working in partnership with both agencies for the long term.”

Orchard managing partner, Michael Di Natale, added: “We are extremely excited to partner with Epson, to further demonstrate our credentials in the B2B space and accelerate Epson as a market-leading business. Seeing the team come together to showcase our ability to deliver market-leading strategy and creative for clients, fills me with great pride and confidence for the road ahead.”

Kaimera’s Anna Magliano said, “It’s not every day you get to be involved with such a well know brand at such a crucial point in their growth. We believe that the Taking Sustainability Seriously creative platform supported by a credible media strategy can create another defining moment in the Epson brand story and we are excited to see the impact of the campaign in market.”