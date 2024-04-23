DoubleVerify Achieves First-Of-Its-Kind Responsible AI Certification From TrustArc

DoubleVerify (“DV”) has announced that it is the inaugural recipient of TrustArc’s TRUSTe Responsible AI Certification, demonstrating commitment to AI governance.

TrustArc’s Responsible AI Certification assesses and, where eligible, certifies the practices of organisations that develop and deploy AI systems against the Assessment Criteria, which verifies a company’s rigorous commitment to developing and deploying responsible AI.

“Developing powerful AI comes with a duty to manage its implications and impact,” said Jack Smith, chief innovation officer of DoubleVerify. ”Partnering with TrustArc proves our commitment and dedication to meet the highest standards in privacy and fairness for everyone who uses our products and solutions. We’re honoured to be the first to earn this certification in Responsible AI”.

Organisations that complete the Responsible AI Certification must meet TRUSTe’s Responsible AI Certification Assessment Criteria, which ensure AI is: valid and reliable, explainable and interpretable, accountable and transparent, privacy-enhanced, fair, safe and secure and resilient.

“This is a transformative era where the possibilities of AI are growing at an astounding rate,” said Jason Wesbecher, CEO of TrustArc. “As the first company to achieve our Responsible AI Certification, DoubleVerify shows its commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and creating a future where ethical responsibility is central to technological advancement”.