Smile For A Good Cause: The Social Media Campaign Giving Back To The Community

Teeth On Implants, a leading dental care provider, has announced the launch of its ‘Smile for a Good Cause’ campaign, aimed at giving back to the community while promoting dental health awareness.

Starting April 23, the campaign will run on Facebook and Instagram, where for every new like or follow Teeth On Implants receives, the company will donate $1 to Coast Shelter, a local non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting individuals experiencing homelessness and hardship in the Central Coast area.

In addition to supporting Coast Shelter, Teeth On Implants is committed to further giving back to the community during the upcoming Central Coast Airshow weekend, 25-26 May.

As a major sponsor of the event, Teeth On Implants will be awarding one lucky new follower with a $5,000 cash prize during the event.

Ned Restom, co-founder of Teeth On Implants, expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, “At Teeth On Implants, we believe in the power of smiles not only to transform lives but also to make a positive impact on our community”.

“Through initiatives like ‘Smile for a Good Cause’, we aim to foster a culture of giving back”.

Dr. Restom, an aerobatic pilot and an aviation enthusiast, elaborated on the significance of sponsoring the Central Coast Airshow, saying, “Being closely connected to Warnervale airport, sponsoring the airshow is an event close to my heart.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to not only give back to the community but also to celebrate the spirit of aviation”.

With multiple locations in NSW, Teeth On Implants is helping to transform the smiles of their patients, using state-of-the-art equipment and modern techniques that are both quick and painless to produce real, life-changing results.

Teeth On Implants encourages everyone to participate in the ‘Smile for a Good Cause’ campaign by liking and following their social media pages, thereby contributing to the support of Coast Shelter and the chance to win the $5,000 giveaway during the Central Coast Airshow.