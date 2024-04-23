Perth’s First 3D Anamorphic Billboard Arrives Courtesy Of oOh!media

B&T Magazine
oOh!media has launched Perth’s first 3D anamorphic billboard.

Located in Yagan Square, the billboard will display ads for local science museum Scitech, created by oOh!’s creative innovation hub POLY.

Richard Moore, production and content director, POLY, said: “oOh! continues to invest in adding scalable 3D and 3DA technology to our digital network across Australia. It maximises creative impact, capturing significantly more attention than static digital creative, to make brands unmissable.

“We’re excited to have partnered with Scitech, this campaign is a great example of collaboration between the creative agency, client, media agency and media provider.  The interactive visuals created for the campaign are a perfect choice to showcase its arrival in Perth.”

Igniting curiosity, inspiring imagination and pushing the boundaries of Out of Home creativity, the campaign for Scitech’s ‘Human Potential’ exhibition, imagined by Initiative, developed by creative agency RARE and built by Last Pixel, is the first advertiser to feature on oOh!’s inaugural 3DA site in Perth’s city centre.

Lina Rudinskaite, marketing manager, Scitech added: “We’ve been waiting for 3DA in Perth for a long time. To be the first to experience this technology that brings our Scitech exhibition visuals to life is incredibly unique and a powerful new way to engage with our audience.”

Large-format digital Out of Home screens are 35 per cent more likely to capture attention, with iconic locations driving a 27 per cent greater emotional response compared to standard large-format screens.




