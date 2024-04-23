Mable Extends HOYTS Sensory Screenings Partnership

Online disability and aged care support platform Mable has extended its partnership with HOYTS, via EssenceMediacom, through until July 2024.

Mable is an Australian platform where people who require in-home or community care and support can search for and connect directly with independent support workers in their area. Mable became Australia’s first-ever sensory screening partner in July last year, which saw the brand sponsor all screenings across the country. HOYTS Sensory Screenings are sensory-friendly screenings that have been thoughtfully designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable cinema experience for individuals with sensory needs.

As part of the session, the lights are dimmed, and the volume is softened so people with autism or sensory needs can feel safe in a calming and accepting environment. HOYTS Sensory Screenings run on the last Sunday of each month across all HOYTS locations.

Pippa Berlocher, CEO of EssenceMediacom said “With Mable’s business connecting people looking for disability or aged care support with local independent support workers, it is important we are investing in solutions that foster a more inclusive and accessible experience for all. HOYTS Sensory Screenings provide us with an opportunity to reach our audience in a sensory-inclusive environment and we are delighted to be continuing our partnership by sponsoring sessions for all cinema-goers to enjoy.”

Guillaume Papillon, head of marketing and communication at Mable said “We’ve found HOYTS Sensory Screenings to be a strong media channel to talk to our audience in a very relevant environment. More importantly, renewing our sponsorship is a great opportunity for us to keep supporting more inclusive experiences for people with disability in Australia, so more people can live their kind of independence”.

Stephanie Mills, director of sales, marketing and content at HOYTS said “HOYTS is incredibly proud to partner with Mable for our Sensory Screenings program. Our Sensory Screenings have always been about offering a tailored and inclusive experience for those with sensory needs, and this partnership represents our shared dedication to fostering a more inclusive, understanding, and connected community.”

HOYTS Sensory Screenings deliver a highly unique advertising opportunity that leverages the cinema-going experience to connect with hard-to-reach audiences.

Paul MacGregor, director of strategy and marketing at Val Morgan added “We are always working with our partners to innovate and expand our advertising solutions and HOYTS Sensory Screenings are a prime example of a hyper-targeted opportunity fit for brands like Mable. A partnership like this has effectively zero wastage and maximum attention, which makes it such a valuable opportunity to be part of.”