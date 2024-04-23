Amanda Laing Announces Resignation From Foxtel Group

The Foxtel Group has announced that Amanda Laing, Foxtel Group chief commercial and content officer and BINGE managing director, has resigned and will be leaving the Group later this year.

“Since joining the Foxtel Group in 2018, Amanda has been instrumental to the Foxtel Group’s content strategy and has played a key leadership role in the transformation which has enabled us to launch Kayo, Binge, Flash and Hubbl during her tenure,” said Patrick Delany, CEO of the Foxtel Group.

“Amanda led dozens of negotiations with US studios for content and channel acquisitions, as well as supported the business as a leading executive on our sports rights deals. She has made an outstanding contribution to the growth of subscribers and revenue which the Foxtel Group has seen during her tenure, and I thank her for the commitment and passion she has always brought to her role”.

“I am very proud of the transformation and growth we have achieved at the Foxtel Group over the last six years. I’ve had the privilege to work across both sport and entertainment, my two great loves, to drive strategic change and to deliver the best content in the world for our customers. We are all lucky to work in an industry which values innovation, creativity, intellect and drive,” said Laing.

“Harnessing these to deliver revenue and negotiate innovative deals to drive growth for Foxtel Group and its partners has been my focus and I know the talented teams at the Foxtel Group will continue this work under Patrick’s leadership”.

Laing will remain with the company until September to ensure there is a smooth transition of leadership.