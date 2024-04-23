Orphan Launches ‘They Need Our Help. We Need Yours’ For Children’s Cancer Institute

Every year in Australia, over 1000 children are diagnosed with cancer. These children can’t find a cure by themselves. Their lives depend on research, and research depends on donations.

“The task for Orphan was to create an end-of-financial-year tax campaign that brought together the three pillars of Children’s Cancer Institute: The children. The research. And the donors (the Australian public). ‘They need our help. We need yours’ highlights the importance of both medical research and the public’s donations that help fund it,” said Ant Hatton, of Orphan.

In September 2022, Orphan created a new brand platform for Children’s Cancer Institute titled ‘A life should be long’. This new campaign is the latest execution and follows the hugely successful ‘Donate your age’ initiative from 2023.

“Research is crucial to pioneer safe and effective treatments for every child with cancer. Orphan has, once again, hit the mark with a campaign that combines both love and science and lets you know exactly what you need to do and why. Children deserve to grow up and grow old but only research can change outcomes,” said said Heather Mcilfatrick, general manager – brand, communications and digital, at Children’s Cancer Institute.

‘They need our help. We need yours’ will run until the end of June this year and consist of TV, cinema, OOH, DM, print, digital and social.