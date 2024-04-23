The Fred Hollows Foundation Appoints Ardent For PR

The Fred Hollows Foundation Appoints Ardent For PR
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



The Fred Hollows Foundation has appointed Ardent, an independent full-service agency, to lead its upcoming public relations campaign, concluding a competitive pitch process.

The exciting partnership will see Ardent support The Foundation across earned media relations, ambassador procurement, influencer engagement, and social media amplification for their two major community fundraising events in 2024.

With an enduring 30-year legacy as one of Australia’s most iconic charities, The Fred Hollows Foundation has restored sight to more than 3 million people and currently works in over 25 countries worldwide, including across Indigenous Australian communities.

Tapping into Ardent’s strategic creativity and lust for integrated and collaborative PR storytelling, the campaign will seek to build brand awareness and loyalty among a new generation of supporters across two community fundraising events, Fred’s Big Run and the Sydney Harbour Hike.

Esther Au, Head of Communications at The Fred Hollows Foundation, spoke to the synergistic partnership and importance of the Foundation’s community events in propelling their vision to eliminate avoidable blindness worldwide.

“The Fred Hollows Foundation’s work to restore sight has been going strong for almost 32 years thanks to the many generous Australians who support our work,” Au said.

“Events like Fred’s Big Run and the Sydney Harbour Hike bring people together for a physical challenge while helping many more people learn about and support The Foundation’s work.”

“This campaign will drive novel and engaging approaches to community engagement, helping us raise vital brand awareness and funds.”

The Fred Hollows Foundation account adds to Ardent’s growing community of not-for-profit partners, including award-winning regional and rural care provider, Whiddon, international aid agency, Action on Poverty, heartkids, Spinal Cure and several leading independent schools.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Ardent fred hollows foundation

Latest News

Sydney Comedy Festival: Taking The City & Social Media By Storm
  • Media

Sydney Comedy Festival: Taking The City & Social Media By Storm

Sydney Comedy Festival 2024 is live and ready to rumble, showing the best of international and homegrown talent at a host of venues around town. As usual, it’s hot on the heels of its big sister, the giant that is the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, picking up some acts as they continue on their own […]

Global Marketers Descend For AANA’s RESET For Growth
  • Advertising

Global Marketers Descend For AANA’s RESET For Growth

The Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) has announced the final epic lineup of local and global marketing powerhouses for RESET for Growth 2024. Lead image: Josh Faulks, chief executive officer, AANA  Back in 2000, a woman with no business experience opened her first juice bar in Adelaide. The idea was brilliantly simple: make healthy […]