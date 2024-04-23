The Fred Hollows Foundation Appoints Ardent For PR

The Fred Hollows Foundation has appointed Ardent, an independent full-service agency, to lead its upcoming public relations campaign, concluding a competitive pitch process.

The exciting partnership will see Ardent support The Foundation across earned media relations, ambassador procurement, influencer engagement, and social media amplification for their two major community fundraising events in 2024.

With an enduring 30-year legacy as one of Australia’s most iconic charities, The Fred Hollows Foundation has restored sight to more than 3 million people and currently works in over 25 countries worldwide, including across Indigenous Australian communities.

Tapping into Ardent’s strategic creativity and lust for integrated and collaborative PR storytelling, the campaign will seek to build brand awareness and loyalty among a new generation of supporters across two community fundraising events, Fred’s Big Run and the Sydney Harbour Hike.

Esther Au, Head of Communications at The Fred Hollows Foundation, spoke to the synergistic partnership and importance of the Foundation’s community events in propelling their vision to eliminate avoidable blindness worldwide.

“The Fred Hollows Foundation’s work to restore sight has been going strong for almost 32 years thanks to the many generous Australians who support our work,” Au said.

“Events like Fred’s Big Run and the Sydney Harbour Hike bring people together for a physical challenge while helping many more people learn about and support The Foundation’s work.”

“This campaign will drive novel and engaging approaches to community engagement, helping us raise vital brand awareness and funds.”

The Fred Hollows Foundation account adds to Ardent’s growing community of not-for-profit partners, including award-winning regional and rural care provider, Whiddon, international aid agency, Action on Poverty, heartkids, Spinal Cure and several leading independent schools.