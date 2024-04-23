Howatson+Company Acquires Akkomplice

Coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the agency, Akkomplice has joined Howatson+Company.

Akkomplice was founded in Melbourne by Kenny Hill in 2014 after leadership roles with JWT, DDB and M&C Saatchi. Since then, the independent creative agency has worked with leading brands, including Kellogg’s, Darrell Lea, Mercedes-Benz, Sirena, Slater & Gordon, Pringles, Choice Hotels, Wesfarmers and Sorbent.

“10 years ago, I saw a shift in what the market wanted and set up Akkomplice to meet these evolving needs. The response was terrific, with ambitious clients gravitating to our collaborative and agile approach to creativity,” said Kenny Hill, founder and CEO of Akkomplice.

“Now, ten years on, with even greater seismic shifts afoot, the time is right to find a partner with complimentary skills and values to continue to outpace the pack – and for that you really can’t look further than what Chris and his team are doing,” added Hill.

“I have admired Kenny as an agency leader, and his unwavering commitment to his clients. We’ve supported each other over recent years and when the opportunity came to merge our businesses and welcome Kenny and his team, it was a natural fit,” said Chris Howatson, founder and CEO of Howatson+Company.

The Akkomplice team have now joined Howatson+Company in the Melbourne campus, with clients including Totally Workwear, Sorbent and Slater & Gordon, being onboarded.