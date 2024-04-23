Google Delays Third-Party Cookie Deprecation Again

Google has announced that it will be delaying the end of third-party cookies on Chrome potentially into 2025.

Google said that there were “ongoing challenges” with the deprecation plans, related to “reconciling divergent feedback from the industry, regulators and developers.”

It had been planned to finally kill the cookie in the “second half of Q4” this year — a timeline it set itself a little over a year ago.

The search and digital ad giant added that it was “critical” that the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has “sufficient time” to review all evidence from industry tests.

As a result of  “these significant considerations” Google said it “will not complete third-party cookie deprecation during the second half of Q4.”

Google did say, however, that it remained “committed” to working with the CMA and the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) to conclude the feedback process this year, before starting the cookie deprecation in early 2025.

More to follow.




