Spotlight On Sponsors: Ferrari Signs Landmark New Title Sponsor

Ferrari has signed a landmark deal with HP ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix. Meanwhile, the Cronulla Sharks are prioritising mental health this weekend with their inaugural GotchaForLife Mental Fitness Round.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

B&T unpacks all the latest news in sports sponsorship below!

HOKA X Runaway Sydney Half Marathon

HOKA Australia has announced a five-year principal partnership with the HOKA Runaway Sydney Half Marathon, which is set to take place this Sunday 5th May.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Runaway Sydney Half Marathon (@runawaysydneyhalf)

For the first time since its inception in 1992, the event is a sell-out, with more than 19,500 runners set to descend on the streets of Sydney’s CBD. The 2024 event has also seen strong growth, with runner numbers up from 13,000 in 2023 and with more than 75 per cent of runners competing for the first time.

“HOKA is incredibly proud of our five-year partnership with the Runway Sydney Half Marathon as we look to celebrate the joy of movement with the community,” said HOKA’s marketing manager ANZ Molly Rugg.

“The HOKA Runaway Sydney Half Marathon is a truly unique city run, with the best of Sydney’s streets and stunning views. We look forward to welcoming runners and movers of all types to the biggest edition of the event in history”.

Nature Valley x Hawthorne

Fuelling the Hawks since their inaugural AFLW season, Nature Valley has again backed the brown and gold, signing a multi-year partnership extension that secures it as a co-major AFLW partner and official snack bar partner for both Hawthorn’s men’s and women’s programs.

As part of the extension, the snack brand’s iconic logo will continue to be displayed on the front of Hawthorn’s AFLW jerseys, off-field apparel and match-day signage.

“Nature Valley has been a great supporter of AFLW since our inaugural year in the competition and seeing this grow and continue into another chapter is something we are incredibly grateful for,” said Hawthorn CEO Ash Klein. “Both Hawthorn and Nature Valley are committed to fan and consumer connection, which is a major reason why this partnership has flourished and remains strong”.

“As a brand, Nature Valley believes in getting equipped for whatever the day throws at you. So, whether it’s busy mornings or just needing a little pick-me-up, Nature Valley has your ‘Crunch Time Covered’. We can’t wait to get our brand across more Hawks fans in 2024/25 and beyond,” said Nature Valley’s head of snacks, Rachel Veltman.

Aramco x FIFA

FIFA has announced that Aramco, the energy company majority-owned by the Saudi Arabian government, will sponsor both the 2026 Men’s World Cup and the 2027 Women’s World Cup. The deal, which is rumoured to be valued at up to US$100 million a year, aims to strengthen ties between soccer’s global governing body and Saudi Arabia, which is set to host the 2034 men’s World Cup.

“This partnership will assist Fifa to successfully deliver its flagship tournaments over the next four years and, as is the case with all our commercial agreements, enable us to provide enhanced support to our 211 FIFA member associations across the globe,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“Aramco has a strong track record of supporting world-class events, but also a focus on developing grassroots sport initiatives. We look forward to collaborating with them on a variety of initiatives over the coming years”.

HP x Ferrari

Ferrari and HP Inc. have announced a historic, multi-year title partnership that connects two of the world’s most iconic companies. The partnership is a shared commitment to advance sustainable innovation and accelerate purposeful technology across the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team, the Scuderia Ferrari Esports team, and the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scuderia Ferrari HP (@scuderiaferrari)

The HP logo will debut on the Maranello F1 cars ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, scheduled for May 3-5, when the team will start competing as Scuderia Ferrari HP.

“With technology, performance and exceptional craftsmanship fuelling the future, the partnership between HP and Ferrari is a natural fit,” said Enrique Lores, CEO of HP Inc. “Both brands are built on rich histories that have endured the test of time. Through this unique collaboration, we also have an opportunity to reach new audiences, drive business growth, and create lasting impact for our shared clients and communities. Together, we will leverage the global stage of racing to accelerate sustainable innovation”.

Cronulla Sharks x Gotcha For Life

Sparked by superstar halfback Nicho Hynes and partnering with Gotcha For Life, the Sharks’ inaugural Mental Fitness Round will launch against the Dragons at PointsBet Stadium on Sunday, May 5.

In partnering with the not-for-profit mental fitness organisation Gotcha4Life, founded by media personality and mental fitness advocate Gus Worland in 2017, Hynes hopes Mental Fitness Round will grow to become an annual themed NRL round engaging all clubs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cronulla Sharks (@cronullasharks)

Gotcha4Life will be the dedicated 50-50 Charity Raffle fundraising recipient at the match.

“As a footballer, I dedicate a lot of time to looking after my body, but exercising the mind is even more crucial for not just my performance but my everyday life,” Hynes said.

“At Gotcha4Life, we teach people the skills to build the emotional muscles they need to open up about how they’re feeling and, importantly, to seek help when they need it,” said Worland.