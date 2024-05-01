“If You Want To Listen To Something Else, Go For It”: Fifi Box On Blocking Out The Noise & Focussing On What Works

In the wake of the launch of the Kyle and Jackie O Show in Melbourne, there has been much discussion about what this might mean for the existing programs down south. However, the city’s current number one Breakfast show, 101.9 The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick, is not letting the noise get to them.

Fifi Box, co-host of the programme, told B&T that despite all the discussion around competitiveness in the radio market, the team, which includes Box, AFL superstar Brendan Fevola, and comedian Nick Cody, are keeping their heads down and remaining focussed on what they do best.

“It’s a very competitive radio landscape in Melbourne. This isn’t actually new for us; we’re always in a competitive market,” she said.

“We love our listeners; we love our audience. We know that’s reflected in the surveys. So we’re just gonna keep doing what we’re doing. If you love our show, keep listening; if you want to listen to something else, go for it”.

“Fev is an elite athlete, a former AFL player. And we often talk in sporting terms – if you’re too busy looking at the opposition, you’re not really doing yourself or your audience a service”.

Launching the ‘Melbourne’s Biggest Party’ campaign this week, the team is doing just that, washing out the noise and bringing to life the energy, fun and excitement of being a part of the show.

“We also know our audience in Melbourne; we know these people. We often say our show is their show; they’re part of it. So we know what connects, and that’s really how we choose the content,” said Box.

Box attributes the programme’s success to this knowledge and its superstar team, comprising the “best radio talent in Australia”.

“We’ve got our team behind the scenes; we’ve got six of the best radio talent in Australia. And we’ve been so lucky to get them. But for so long, we haven’t had a high rotation of producers. So we’re all essentially best mates in this team,” Fifi said. “We all know how each other’s brains work. And we’re also in a WhatsApp group that is active 24/7”.

The multi-million dollar campaign will feature a pimped-up stretch limo, the trio rocking motorbikes and leather, and a party bus, with real listeners joining the party. It will run across TV, BVOD, cinema, socials, digital audio, and out-of-home.

The commercial was filmed across multiple locations in Melbourne and aims to reinforce The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick as the city’s no. 1 FM Breakfast show. The soundtrack to the campaign is the ARIA-nominated dance track People Happy by up-and-coming Aussie producers KLP and Stace Cadet.

“Fifi, Fev & Nick have such a strong heritage in Melbourne and a deep connection and love for their audience. The team is Melbourne through and through, and we know our listeners love the energy and fun they bring to Breakfast, and this campaign reinforces our strong position here,” said SCA head of hit metro content and The Fox content director Amanda Lee.