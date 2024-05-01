Spotlight Extends Partnership With Starlight Children’s Foundation

Spotlight has announced they will once again be the ‘Official Creativity Partner’ of Starlight Children’s Foundation in 2024, continuing their three-year-long partnership.

As Starlight’s ‘Official Creativity Partner’, Spotlight will continue to deliver positivity and creative distraction to thousands of seriously ill children in paediatric hospitals across Australia.

Throughout the month of May, Spotlight will be offering their customers the chance to donate directly to Starlight Children’s Foundation at their registers across all Australian stores, from $1 up to $100.

Spotlight will continue to provide a huge range of art, craft and party supplies to Starlight Express Rooms nationwide, helping to transform the hospital experience for over 6,400 sick kids each year, encouraging creativity and play. In addition, Spotlight’s will be supporting Starlight’s Wish-granting program throughout May, which provides once-in-a-lifetime experiences to sick children and their families.

This year, Spotlight are working to hero the story of Aru, who has been in and out of hospital since she was six months old after a lifesaving heart transplant. Now seven years old, Aru and her family are advocates for the incredible impact the Starlight Express Rooms have and the positivity and joy they bring sick children.

“As a trusted partner of Starlight Children’s Foundation we are privileged to partner with them and couldn’t be prouder to support such an incredible cause and entity. As the ‘Official Creativity Partner’, Spotlight is delighted to have donated an additional $75,000 to Starlight for craft, party and DIY supplies used in the Starlight Express Rooms across Australia, to continue to champion self-expression & creativity for everybody,” said Padma Palani, Spotlight head of marketing.

“Spotlight is an amazing Starlight partner helping us bring happiness to sick kids & their families when they need it the most. Supporting our hospital programs with endless arts and crafts allows seriously ill children to just be kids and enjoy the joy of childhood through imagination and creativity. Every donation makes a huge difference, and we’re thrilled to see Spotlight extend the opportunity to support sick kids to their customers in store. We are so thankful for Spotlight’s ongoing commitment which will help us bring so many smiles to sick kids for years to come,” said Louise Baxter, Starlight CEO.

In 2023, Starlight created over 1.9 million positive Starlight experiences for children, teenagers and their families, and Captain Starlight brought fun and laughter to 120 hospitals and 134 remote communities. Starlight also granted 474 wishes in 2023, including its milestone 13,000th Starlight Wish.