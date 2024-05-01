Spotlight Extends Partnership With Starlight Children’s Foundation

Spotlight Extends Partnership With Starlight Children’s Foundation
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Spotlight has announced they will once again be the ‘Official Creativity Partner’ of Starlight Children’s Foundation in 2024, continuing their three-year-long partnership.

As Starlight’s ‘Official Creativity Partner’, Spotlight will continue to deliver positivity and creative distraction to thousands of seriously ill children in paediatric hospitals across Australia.

Throughout the month of May, Spotlight will be offering their customers the chance to donate directly to Starlight Children’s Foundation at their registers across all Australian stores, from $1 up to $100.

Spotlight will continue to provide a huge range of art, craft and party supplies to Starlight Express Rooms nationwide, helping to transform the hospital experience for over 6,400 sick kids each year, encouraging creativity and play. In addition, Spotlight’s will be supporting Starlight’s Wish-granting program throughout May, which provides once-in-a-lifetime experiences to sick children and their families.

This year, Spotlight are working to hero the story of Aru, who has been in and out of hospital since she was six months old after a lifesaving heart transplant. Now seven years old, Aru and her family are advocates for the incredible impact the Starlight Express Rooms have and the positivity and joy they bring sick children.

“As a trusted partner of Starlight Children’s Foundation we are privileged to partner with them and couldn’t be prouder to support such an incredible cause and entity. As the ‘Official Creativity Partner’, Spotlight is delighted to have donated an additional $75,000 to Starlight for craft, party and DIY supplies used in the Starlight Express Rooms across Australia, to continue to champion self-expression & creativity for everybody,” said Padma Palani, Spotlight head of marketing.

“Spotlight is an amazing Starlight partner helping us bring happiness to sick kids & their families when they need it the most. Supporting our hospital programs with endless arts and crafts allows seriously ill children to just be kids and enjoy the joy of childhood through imagination and creativity. Every donation makes a huge difference, and we’re thrilled to see  Spotlight extend the opportunity to support sick kids to their customers in store. We are so thankful for Spotlight’s ongoing commitment which will help us bring so many smiles to sick kids for years to come,” said Louise Baxter, Starlight CEO.

In 2023, Starlight created over 1.9 million positive Starlight experiences for children, teenagers and their families, and Captain Starlight brought fun and laughter to 120 hospitals and 134 remote communities. Starlight also granted 474 wishes in 2023, including its milestone 13,000th Starlight Wish.




Please login with linkedin to comment

spotlight Starlight Children's Foundation

Latest News

Choose A Path Less Trodden This Cannes In Cairns
  • B&T Exclusive

Choose A Path Less Trodden This Cannes In Cairns

Don’t be basic. Think creatively and you shall reap the benefits of Cannes in Cairns. “We want brands!” “We want the CMOs!” We heard you and we acted. The content slate at this year’s Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, is packed to the rafters with some epic brands and top marketing talent. But that’s […]

Cannes In Cairns MC Keeva Stratton Shares Her Top Session Picks
  • B&T Exclusive

Cannes In Cairns MC Keeva Stratton Shares Her Top Session Picks

Self-professed nerd and one of four top Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest MCs, Keeva Stratton has a front-row seat to some fascinating minds and fierce debates. But who should you put on your must-see, must-hear list? Here, B&T grabs five with the Quip agency founder, who will be helming the lecture in the Rainforest […]

Nielsen Data Reveals Brands Spending Big To Attract Aussie Tourists
  • Advertising

Nielsen Data Reveals Brands Spending Big To Attract Aussie Tourists

Nielsen Ad Intel data has revealed that the travel and tourism industry spent more than $153 million on advertising in Australia in Q1, 2024 – an increase of 8 per cent from the previous quarter, with TripADeal the biggest spender, followed by Virgin Australia, then the Flight Centre-owned Ignite Travel. As many Australians return from […]