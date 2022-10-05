Rock Posters Announced As Winners In The Premier’s Sustainability Awards 2022

Rock Posters, Australia’s most established street poster company with the largest national network, has been creating outdoor advertising solutions in Australia since 1986, largely to amplify activities throughout the arts and entertainment sectors.

Over the past 2 years, the Victorian-owned and operated company has been developing the Green Poster, a product that decreases landfill waste, reduces emissions and helps start conversations about caring for the environment with its diverse range of clients.

Marcus Seal, General Manager of Rock Posters said: “We are so proud Rock Posters are the recipient of such a coveted and prestigious prize and I am greatly appreciative of all those who worked on the announcements of the Billie Eilish, Midnight Oil, Jack Johnson and Paul Kelly tours.

“These artists have helped show many others we can make a positive environmental impact utilising Green Posters,” Seal said.

Earlier this year Rock Posters also won the City of Darebin’s Sustainability Award and were shortlisted for the Australian Financial Review’s Sustainability Leader’s Award and continues to participate in greening the music industry via its contribution to Green Music Australia where Seal holds a board position.

Matt Genever, Interim CEO of Sustainability Victoria commented: “Rock Posters are a decades-old business in an industry where it’s not always easy to challenge conventional thinking. Their determination to do this through innovation is very exciting for myself and my colleagues with deep experience in the sustainability sector. I applaud Marcus and his team for their commitment to generating real change.”

Grazyna van Egmond, CEO of the Banksia Foundation, added: “Rock Posters’ Green Paper is a great example of a company aiming to improve their own green credentials, as well as those of their clients. They are the first outdoor advertising company to offer a sustainable choice of ‘green’ posters printed on 100% post-consumer waste paper with vegetable-based inks.

The Green Poster has the potential to have a huge impact and drive larger reform, across the entertainment industry.”