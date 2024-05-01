History Has Arrived: It’s The Cairns Crocodiles Inaugural Shortlist

David Hovenden
By David Hovenden



Like the second coming of Christ, The Cairns Crocodile Awards presented by Pinterest has been at the top of the advertising, marketing and media industry’s collective mind since we announced it back in 2023. Now, we’re but one more step away from crowning the very first round of winners with this the revealing of the shortlist.

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards celebrate the best examples of creativity across marketing and advertising, with some 20 categories of awards covering everything from audio craft to data-driven creativity as well as highlighting the best media executions, out-of-home placements and strategy smarts.

The below collection of brilliant work is the result of the dedicated efforts by our esteemed judges, who include some of regions top CMOs, who have whittled down the tsunami of entrants we received to this red hot list.

Next a live panel of judges will pore over the work a second time in situ in the jewel of Tropical North Queensland: Cairns.

To see the winners revealed, you’ll need to treat yourself to the unparalleled Cannes in Cairns being held June 4-7, with the Cairns Crocodile Awards being held on June 6. If you haven’t already joined the 1500-odd people who have already secured their tickets, don’t wait a second a longer!

Names and spelling are as supplied by the entrants. We all make mistakes so double check that your details are right in case it ends up on a shiny Crocodile Award. Email any alterations to events@themisfits.media.

Thanks as always to our fabulous sponsors without whom none of this would be possible.

So with no further ado, we give you the shortlist!

Audio Craft

EntrantCampaignClientProduct or Service
BRING – Universal Music for BrandsDO IT AGAINFIFAWomen’d World Cup
Campaign EdgeCutsCPSU VictoriaGovernment service workers
Howatson+CompanyTOUCHMastercardTouch Card
Ogilvy New ZealandDrives You CraveyWildbean CafeWildbean Cafe
SCAFooty Finals in 3DAFLAFL Footy finals
The Monkeys, part of Accenture SongPlay it SafeSydney Opera HouseEntertainment
Wieden and Kennedy TokyoLive DeliciousCJ CheilJedang Corp.bibigo

 

B2B Campaign

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
Atomic 212°Tourism NT – Summer Done DifferentlyTourism NTTourism
Connecting PlotsFind Your Happy PlaceRoyal Agricultural Society of NSWSydney Royal Easter Show
HivestackFiji Airways: Flying high with programmatic DOOHFiji AirwaysFiji Airways Tourism
Special GroupTHE “most successful retail campaign in Virgin Australia history” SALEVirgin AustraliaVirgin Australia
Today The Brave100% HolidayCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line
Today The BraveTrue North Adventure CruisingTrue NorthTrue North

Beauty

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
Howatson+CompanyI’m Dying InsideModibodiModibodi
Ogilvy New ZealandReminders are EverywhereBreast Cancer FoundationMammograms
Ogilvy Singapore Pte LtdSocial UndistancingUnileverCloseup toothpaste
Resolution DigitalMECCA Presents Sol De JaneiroMECCASol De Janeiro
VML SingaporeCHANGE THE ANGLE – LUXUNILEVER – LUXLUX

Changing The World

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
CocogunDon’t You Forget About MeMissingSchoolMissingSchool
Dentsu CreativeSecond Chance ChampionsDentsu CreativeTransplant Australia
Howatson+CompanyTOUCHMastercardTouch Card
Jack NimbleWorld’s Greatest ShaveLeukemia FoundationWorld’s Greatest Shave
Ogilvy Singapore Pte LtdSkins For SkinUnileverVaseline
Out of the SquareThe Big AskSoul HubNot-for-profit
Special AustraliaShift 20 InitiativeDylan Alcott FoundationDisability Inclusion
VML SingaporeCHANGE THE ANGLE – LUXUNILEVER – LUXLUX
World Vision Australia1000 Girls CampaignWorld Vision AustraliaChild Sponsorship

Branded Content

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
BRING – Universal Music for BrandsMusic 101CampariWild Turkey
Dentsu CreativeSecond Chance ChampionsDentsu CreativeTransplant Australia
EssenceMediacom Australia and The Brag Media (Joint Entry)adidas: Back of the nets beats (Joint entry by EssenceMediacom and The Brag Media)adidasApparel
Howatson+CompanyTOUCHMastercardTouch Card
Howatson+CompanyI’m Dying InsideModibodiModibodi
Network 7AAMI To The RescueSuncorp GroupAAMI Insurance
The Monkeys, part of Accenture SongPlay it SafeSydney Opera HouseEntertainment
ThinkerbellPostcodes of OriginXXXXAlcoholic Drinks

Creative Commerce

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
Howatson+CompanySecond Favourite BeerMatilda BayHazy Lager
Howatson+Company35+Lord Nelson BreweryThree Sheets Pale Ale
Special GroupTHE “most successful retail campaign in Virgin Australia history” SALEVirgin AustraliaVirgin Australia
Today The BraveTrue NorthTrue NorthTrue North

Data-Driven

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
AwakenPanasonic AC – Built for extremesPanasonic AustraliaAir Conditioners
Half DomeMyDuke Launch Data-Driven CreativityMyDukePharmaceuticals
Howatson+CompanyPetWatchPetbarnPetbarn
PLAYELatrobe Health Elf Insurance CampaignLatrobe Health ServicesHealth Insurance
ThinkerbellBrewery DutyLionAlcoholic Drinks
Today The Brave100% HolidayCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line
Today The BraveTrue North Adventure CruisingTrue NorthTrue North

 

Design

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
CassetteThe CEO Circle Brand IdentityThe CEO CircleCEO Membership and Networking Organisation
Jack NimbleWorld’s Greatest ShaveLeukemia FoundationWorld’s Greatest Shave
Ogilvy Singapore Pte LtdSocial UndistancingUnileverCloseup toothpaste
The HallwayImpressionsBoodyUnderwear
ThinkerbellDecriminalise Suicide WorldwideLifeline InternationalLifeline International
Today The BraveThe University of Sydney Visual IDThe University of SydneyThe University of Sydney
Today The BraveSee The Big PictureHoytsHoyts
VML Ogilvy JapanEdible LiteratureKAMEYA YOSHINAGABungashi

Digital Craft

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
Five by Five Globalemagineer websiteemagineerapp
VML Ogilvy Japan / Studio XSanta in the SkyThe Coca-Cola CompanyCoca Cola Beverage

Experiential & Activation

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
Alchemy OneSquare and Alchemy One: Powering Melbourne Businesses with Arcade IngenuitySquareBrand
Atomic 212°Tourism NT – Summer Done DifferentlyTourism NTTourism
BRING – Universal Music for BrandsMusic 101CampariWild Turkey
Howatson+CompanySwim ClubAllianzAllianz
Ogilvy AustraliaKentucky Fried CoutureKFC AustraliaKFC Merch
Ogilvy Singapore Pte LtdSkins For SkinUnileverVaseline
VML Ogilvy JapanEdible LiteratureKAMEYA YOSHINAGABungashi
VML SingaporeCHANGE THE ANGLE – LUXUNILEVER – LUXLUX

Film

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
Connecting PlotsThe Experts in AirMitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners AustraliaMitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia
Howatson+CompanyA Jest, SurelyABCABC iview
Howatson+CompanyI’m Dying InsideModibodiModibodi
Special GroupGet Almost Almost Anything: Period RomanceUber EatsUber Eats
The Monkeys, part of Accenture SongPlay it SafeSydney Opera HouseEntertainment
Today The BraveSee The Big PictureHoytsHoyts

Film Craft

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
BUCKGong Cha “Brewing Happiness”Gong Cha AustraliaBubble Tea
Howatson+CompanyA Jest, SurelyABCABC iview
Howatson+CompanyMobster’s LamentABCABC iView
Howatson+CompanyTOUCHMastercardTouch Card
The Monkeys, part of Accenture SongPlay it SafeSydney Opera HouseEntertainment
The Monkeys,part of Accenture SongThis is Footy CountryTelstraTelco
Today The BraveThe Way To WatchFetchFetch

 

FMCG

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
Connecting PlotsThe Experts in AirMitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners AustraliaMitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia
Connecting PlotsLet’s Clean Things Up30 Seconds30 Seconds Outdoor Cleaner
VML SingaporeCHANGE THE ANGLE – LUXUNILEVER – LUXLUX
Howatson+CompanySwim ClubAllianzAllianz
Howatson+CompanyBedverts10:PM10:PM
Ogilvy Singapore Pte LtdSocial UndistancingUnileverCloseup toothpaste

 

Food & Beverage

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
AwakenJose Cuervo – Sparkling MargaritaJose Cuervo – Proximo SpiritsSparkling Margarita
Howatson+CompanySecond Favourite BeerMatilda BayHazy Lager
Special AustraliaTastes OKPepsi MaxPepsi Max
The Monkeys,part of Accenture SongEngland BitterVBFood and Beverage
UberCoca-Cola Playable Campaign on UberCoca-ColaBeverages
Wieden and Kennedy TokyoLive DeliciousCJ CheilJedang Corp.bibigo

 

Healthcare

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
Dentsu AotearoaAncient InfluencersMovemberMental Health Awareness
Dentsu CreativeSecond Chance ChampionsDentsu CreativeTransplant Australia
Ogilvy New ZealandReminders are EverywhereBreast Cancer FoundationMammograms
Ogilvy Singapore Pte LtdSkins For SkinUnileverVaseline
The HallwayImpressionsBoodyUnderwear
ThinkerbellRelease LineLifeline AustraliaLifeline Australia
PLAYELatrobe Health Elf Insurance CampaignLatrobe Health ServicesHealth Insurance

 

Integrated

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
Connecting PlotsLet’s Clean Things Up30 Seconds30 Seconds Outdoor Cleaner
FoundationKeep Walking ProudlyDiageoJohnnie Walker
MBCS AustraliaWhere the Silverado PlaysGM Specialty Vehicles AustraliaChevrolet Silverado ZR2
Resolution DigitalMECCA Presents Sol De JaneiroMECCASol De Janeiro
Seven Network / OMDAAMI Save The Grand FinalSuncorp GroupAAMI Insurance
TFMBrisbane’s Best CaféThe Coffee CommuneFinding Brisbane’s Best Cafe
The Monkeys, part of Accenture SongHello ChristmasTelstraTelstra

 

Media

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
EssenceMediacom AustraliaBarbie: Painting Australia PinkWarner BrosBarbie
InitiativeCricket CoversIAGNRMA Insurance
Ogilvy Singapore Pte LtdSocial UndistancingUnileverCloseup toothpaste
Seven Network / OMDAAMI Save The Grand FinalSuncorp GroupAAMI Insurance
Today The BraveTrue North Adventure CruisingTrue NorthTrue North
UberHSBC Everyday Global AccountHSBC; Foundation AustraliaHSBC’s Everyday Global Account
VML Ogilvy Japan / Studio XSanta in the SkyThe Coca-Cola CompanyCoca Cola Beverage

 

Media Entertainment

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
[INVNT GROUP]Push for Pearl JamLive NationMultinational Entertainment Company
BRING – Universal Music for BrandsDO IT AGAINFIFAWomen’s World Cup
Delivering Asia CommunicationsKiss of The Sea ShowSun GroupKiss of The Sea Show
EssenceMediacom AustraliaBarbie: Painting Australia PinkWarner BrosBarbie
Howatson+CompanyA Jest, SurelyABCABC iview
Howatson+CompanyMobster’s LamentABCABC iview
InitiativeTake Me Back to 07, GirlfriendAmazonPrime Video
Today The BraveSee The Big PictureHoytsHoyts

 

Music

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
BRING – Universal Music for BrandsDO IT AGAINFIFAWomen’s World Cup
BRING – Universal Music for BrandsMusic 101CampariWild Turkey
The Brag MediaBack Of The Net Beatsadidas (joint entry by The Brag Media and EssenceMediacom)Apparel
ThinkerbellRelease LineLifeline AustraliaLifeline Australia

 

Out Of Home

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
EssenceMediacom AustraliaBarbie: Painting Australia PINKWarner BrosBarbie
HivestackFiji Airways: Flying high with programmatic DOOHFiji AirwaysFiji Airways Tourism
Howatson+CompanyBedverts10:PM10:PM
InitiativeCricket CoversIAGNRMA Insurance
Ogilvy Australia‘TIL ITS DONEFootball AustraliaFootball Australia
oOh!mediaThe Netflix Marquee lands down underNetflixNetflix – brand exercise
Special AustraliaPepsi Max Tastes Better WithPepsi MaxPepsi Max
The HallwayImpressionsBoodySustainable Underwear
VML Ogilvy JapanEdible LiteratureKAMEYA YOSHINAGABungashi

 

Public Relations

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
Ogilvy AustraliaKentucky Fried CoutureKFC AustraliaKFC Merch
Ogilvy Australia‘TIL ITS DONEFootball AustraliaFootball Australia
The Monkeys, part of Accenture SongEngland BitterVBFood and Beverage
ThinkerbellThe Delivery Bag in DisguiseMenulogMenulog
VML SingaporeCHANGE THE ANGLE – LUXUNILEVER – LUXLUX

 

Print & Publishing

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
EssenceMediacom AustraliaLaunching a paper, to make driving safer.The Queensland GovernmentDepartment of Transport and Main Roads
Ogilvy Australia‘TIL ITS DONEFootball AustraliaFootball Australia
Rufus, powered by InitiativeTake Me Back to 07, GirlfriendAmazonPrime Video
The Brag MediaRolling Stone Australia Movember ZineMovemberCharity
Today The BraveSummer Sales CampaignNews CorpNews Corp

 

Radio & Audio

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
ARNPagesScholastic Australia and New ZealandScholastic Book Club
BRING – Universal Music for BrandsDO IT AGAINFIFAWomen’s World Cup
Connecting PlotsLet’s Clean Things Up30 Seconds30 Seconds Outdoor Cleaner
Howatson+CompanyTOUCHMastercardTouch Card
Ogilvy New ZealandDrives You CraveyWildbean CafeWildbean Cafe
SCAAll Creatures WelcomeLittle CreaturesAlcoholic Beverage
WavemakerThe Art of DragParamount+Paramount+

Retail

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
Howatson+CompanySecond Favourite BeerMatilda BayHazy Lager
Howatson+CompanyPetWatchPetbarnPetbarn
Ogilvy AustraliaKentucky Fried CoutureKFC AustraliaKFC Merch
Resolution DigitalMECCA Presents Sol De JaneiroMECCASol De Janeiro
The Brag MediaBack Of The Net Beatsadidas (joint entry by The Brag Media and EssenceMediacom)Apparel
Special GroupTHE “most successful retail campaign in Virgin Australia history” SALEVirgin AustraliaVirgin Australia
The HallwayImpressionsBoodyUnderwear
Today The BraveZambreroZambreroZambrero

 

Social & Influencer

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
BRING – Universal Music for BrandsMusic 101CampariWild Turkey
Connecting PlotsSeriously SlurpableMaggiMaggi Fusian
Dentsu AotearoaAncient InfluencersMovemberMental Health Awareness
Howatson+CompanyI’m Dying InsideModibodiModibodi
Ogilvy Singapore Pte LtdSkins For SkinUnileverVaseline
ThinkerbellThe Delivery Bag in DisguiseMenulogMenulog
World Vision Australia1000 GirlsWorld Vision AustraliaChild Sponsorshop

 

Strategy & Effectiveness

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
Atomic 212°Tourism NT – Summer Done DifferentlyTourism NTTourism/Travel
Connecting PlotsFind Your Happy PlaceRoyal Agricultural Society of NSWSydney Royal Easter Show
Connecting PlotsThe Experts in AirMitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners AustraliaMitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia
Howatson+CompanyI’m Dying InsideModibodiModibodi
Howatson+CompanyEXHIBIT A-iMaurice Blackburn LawyersMaurice Blackburn Lawyers
The HallwayImpressionsBoodyUnderwear
Today The BraveTrue North Adventure CruisingTrue NorthTrue North

Travel

CompanyEntry TitleBrandProduct/Service
Atomic 212°Tourism NT – Summer Done DifferentlyTourism NTTourism
Connecting PlotsFind Your Happy PlaceRoyal Agricultural Society of NSWSydney Royal Easter Show
HivestackFiji Airways: Flying high with programmatic DOOHFiji AirwaysFiji Airways Tourism
Special GroupTHE “most successful retail campaign in Virgin Australia history” SALEVirgin AustraliaVirgin Australia
Today The Brave100% HolidayCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line
Today The BraveTrue North Adventure CruisingTrue NorthTrue North

 




