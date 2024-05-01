History Has Arrived: It’s The Cairns Crocodiles Inaugural Shortlist

Like the second coming of Christ, The Cairns Crocodile Awards presented by Pinterest has been at the top of the advertising, marketing and media industry’s collective mind since we announced it back in 2023. Now, we’re but one more step away from crowning the very first round of winners with this the revealing of the shortlist.

The Cairns Crocodiles Awards celebrate the best examples of creativity across marketing and advertising, with some 20 categories of awards covering everything from audio craft to data-driven creativity as well as highlighting the best media executions, out-of-home placements and strategy smarts.

The below collection of brilliant work is the result of the dedicated efforts by our esteemed judges, who include some of regions top CMOs, who have whittled down the tsunami of entrants we received to this red hot list.

Next a live panel of judges will pore over the work a second time in situ in the jewel of Tropical North Queensland: Cairns.

Names and spelling are as supplied by the entrants. We all make mistakes so double check that your details are right in case it ends up on a shiny Crocodile Award. Email any alterations to events@themisfits.media.

So with no further ado, we give you the shortlist!

Audio Craft

Entrant Campaign Client Product or Service BRING – Universal Music for Brands DO IT AGAIN FIFA Women’d World Cup Campaign Edge Cuts CPSU Victoria Government service workers Howatson+Company TOUCH Mastercard Touch Card Ogilvy New Zealand Drives You Cravey Wildbean Cafe Wildbean Cafe SCA Footy Finals in 3D AFL AFL Footy finals The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Play it Safe Sydney Opera House Entertainment Wieden and Kennedy Tokyo Live Delicious CJ CheilJedang Corp. bibigo

B2B Campaign

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service Atomic 212° Tourism NT – Summer Done Differently Tourism NT Tourism Connecting Plots Find Your Happy Place Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Sydney Royal Easter Show Hivestack Fiji Airways: Flying high with programmatic DOOH Fiji Airways Fiji Airways Tourism Special Group THE “most successful retail campaign in Virgin Australia history” SALE Virgin Australia Virgin Australia Today The Brave 100% Holiday Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Today The Brave True North Adventure Cruising True North True North

Beauty

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service Howatson+Company I’m Dying Inside Modibodi Modibodi Ogilvy New Zealand Reminders are Everywhere Breast Cancer Foundation Mammograms Ogilvy Singapore Pte Ltd Social Undistancing Unilever Closeup toothpaste Resolution Digital MECCA Presents Sol De Janeiro MECCA Sol De Janeiro VML Singapore CHANGE THE ANGLE – LUX UNILEVER – LUX LUX

Changing The World

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service Cocogun Don’t You Forget About Me MissingSchool MissingSchool Dentsu Creative Second Chance Champions Dentsu Creative Transplant Australia Howatson+Company TOUCH Mastercard Touch Card Jack Nimble World’s Greatest Shave Leukemia Foundation World’s Greatest Shave Ogilvy Singapore Pte Ltd Skins For Skin Unilever Vaseline Out of the Square The Big Ask Soul Hub Not-for-profit Special Australia Shift 20 Initiative Dylan Alcott Foundation Disability Inclusion VML Singapore CHANGE THE ANGLE – LUX UNILEVER – LUX LUX World Vision Australia 1000 Girls Campaign World Vision Australia Child Sponsorship

Branded Content

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service BRING – Universal Music for Brands Music 101 Campari Wild Turkey Dentsu Creative Second Chance Champions Dentsu Creative Transplant Australia EssenceMediacom Australia and The Brag Media (Joint Entry) adidas: Back of the nets beats (Joint entry by EssenceMediacom and The Brag Media) adidas Apparel Howatson+Company TOUCH Mastercard Touch Card Howatson+Company I’m Dying Inside Modibodi Modibodi Network 7 AAMI To The Rescue Suncorp Group AAMI Insurance The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Play it Safe Sydney Opera House Entertainment Thinkerbell Postcodes of Origin XXXX Alcoholic Drinks

Creative Commerce

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service Howatson+Company Second Favourite Beer Matilda Bay Hazy Lager Howatson+Company 35+ Lord Nelson Brewery Three Sheets Pale Ale Special Group THE “most successful retail campaign in Virgin Australia history” SALE Virgin Australia Virgin Australia Today The Brave True North True North True North

Data-Driven

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service Awaken Panasonic AC – Built for extremes Panasonic Australia Air Conditioners Half Dome MyDuke Launch Data-Driven Creativity MyDuke Pharmaceuticals Howatson+Company PetWatch Petbarn Petbarn PLAYE Latrobe Health Elf Insurance Campaign Latrobe Health Services Health Insurance Thinkerbell Brewery Duty Lion Alcoholic Drinks Today The Brave 100% Holiday Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Today The Brave True North Adventure Cruising True North True North

Design

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service Cassette The CEO Circle Brand Identity The CEO Circle CEO Membership and Networking Organisation Jack Nimble World’s Greatest Shave Leukemia Foundation World’s Greatest Shave Ogilvy Singapore Pte Ltd Social Undistancing Unilever Closeup toothpaste The Hallway Impressions Boody Underwear Thinkerbell Decriminalise Suicide Worldwide Lifeline International Lifeline International Today The Brave The University of Sydney Visual ID The University of Sydney The University of Sydney Today The Brave See The Big Picture Hoyts Hoyts VML Ogilvy Japan Edible Literature KAMEYA YOSHINAGA Bungashi

Digital Craft

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service Five by Five Global emagineer website emagineer app VML Ogilvy Japan / Studio X Santa in the Sky The Coca-Cola Company Coca Cola Beverage

Experiential & Activation

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service Alchemy One Square and Alchemy One: Powering Melbourne Businesses with Arcade Ingenuity Square Brand Atomic 212° Tourism NT – Summer Done Differently Tourism NT Tourism BRING – Universal Music for Brands Music 101 Campari Wild Turkey Howatson+Company Swim Club Allianz Allianz Ogilvy Australia Kentucky Fried Couture KFC Australia KFC Merch Ogilvy Singapore Pte Ltd Skins For Skin Unilever Vaseline VML Ogilvy Japan Edible Literature KAMEYA YOSHINAGA Bungashi VML Singapore CHANGE THE ANGLE – LUX UNILEVER – LUX LUX

Film

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service Connecting Plots The Experts in Air Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia Howatson+Company A Jest, Surely ABC ABC iview Howatson+Company I’m Dying Inside Modibodi Modibodi Special Group Get Almost Almost Anything: Period Romance Uber Eats Uber Eats The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Play it Safe Sydney Opera House Entertainment Today The Brave See The Big Picture Hoyts Hoyts

Film Craft

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service BUCK Gong Cha “Brewing Happiness” Gong Cha Australia Bubble Tea Howatson+Company A Jest, Surely ABC ABC iview Howatson+Company Mobster’s Lament ABC ABC iView Howatson+Company TOUCH Mastercard Touch Card The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Play it Safe Sydney Opera House Entertainment The Monkeys,part of Accenture Song This is Footy Country Telstra Telco Today The Brave The Way To Watch Fetch Fetch

FMCG

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service Connecting Plots The Experts in Air Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia Connecting Plots Let’s Clean Things Up 30 Seconds 30 Seconds Outdoor Cleaner VML Singapore CHANGE THE ANGLE – LUX UNILEVER – LUX LUX Howatson+Company Swim Club Allianz Allianz Howatson+Company Bedverts 10:PM 10:PM Ogilvy Singapore Pte Ltd Social Undistancing Unilever Closeup toothpaste

Food & Beverage

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service Awaken Jose Cuervo – Sparkling Margarita Jose Cuervo – Proximo Spirits Sparkling Margarita Howatson+Company Second Favourite Beer Matilda Bay Hazy Lager Special Australia Tastes OK Pepsi Max Pepsi Max The Monkeys,part of Accenture Song England Bitter VB Food and Beverage Uber Coca-Cola Playable Campaign on Uber Coca-Cola Beverages Wieden and Kennedy Tokyo Live Delicious CJ CheilJedang Corp. bibigo

Healthcare

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service Dentsu Aotearoa Ancient Influencers Movember Mental Health Awareness Dentsu Creative Second Chance Champions Dentsu Creative Transplant Australia Ogilvy New Zealand Reminders are Everywhere Breast Cancer Foundation Mammograms Ogilvy Singapore Pte Ltd Skins For Skin Unilever Vaseline The Hallway Impressions Boody Underwear Thinkerbell Release Line Lifeline Australia Lifeline Australia PLAYE Latrobe Health Elf Insurance Campaign Latrobe Health Services Health Insurance

Integrated

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service Connecting Plots Let’s Clean Things Up 30 Seconds 30 Seconds Outdoor Cleaner Foundation Keep Walking Proudly Diageo Johnnie Walker MBCS Australia Where the Silverado Plays GM Specialty Vehicles Australia Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Resolution Digital MECCA Presents Sol De Janeiro MECCA Sol De Janeiro Seven Network / OMD AAMI Save The Grand Final Suncorp Group AAMI Insurance TFM Brisbane’s Best Café The Coffee Commune Finding Brisbane’s Best Cafe The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Hello Christmas Telstra Telstra

Media

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service EssenceMediacom Australia Barbie: Painting Australia Pink Warner Bros Barbie Initiative Cricket Covers IAG NRMA Insurance Ogilvy Singapore Pte Ltd Social Undistancing Unilever Closeup toothpaste Seven Network / OMD AAMI Save The Grand Final Suncorp Group AAMI Insurance Today The Brave True North Adventure Cruising True North True North Uber HSBC Everyday Global Account HSBC; Foundation Australia HSBC’s Everyday Global Account VML Ogilvy Japan / Studio X Santa in the Sky The Coca-Cola Company Coca Cola Beverage

Media Entertainment

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service [INVNT GROUP] Push for Pearl Jam Live Nation Multinational Entertainment Company BRING – Universal Music for Brands DO IT AGAIN FIFA Women’s World Cup Delivering Asia Communications Kiss of The Sea Show Sun Group Kiss of The Sea Show EssenceMediacom Australia Barbie: Painting Australia Pink Warner Bros Barbie Howatson+Company A Jest, Surely ABC ABC iview Howatson+Company Mobster’s Lament ABC ABC iview Initiative Take Me Back to 07, Girlfriend Amazon Prime Video Today The Brave See The Big Picture Hoyts Hoyts

Music

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service BRING – Universal Music for Brands DO IT AGAIN FIFA Women’s World Cup BRING – Universal Music for Brands Music 101 Campari Wild Turkey The Brag Media Back Of The Net Beats adidas (joint entry by The Brag Media and EssenceMediacom) Apparel Thinkerbell Release Line Lifeline Australia Lifeline Australia

Out Of Home

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service EssenceMediacom Australia Barbie: Painting Australia PINK Warner Bros Barbie Hivestack Fiji Airways: Flying high with programmatic DOOH Fiji Airways Fiji Airways Tourism Howatson+Company Bedverts 10:PM 10:PM Initiative Cricket Covers IAG NRMA Insurance Ogilvy Australia ‘TIL ITS DONE Football Australia Football Australia oOh!media The Netflix Marquee lands down under Netflix Netflix – brand exercise Special Australia Pepsi Max Tastes Better With Pepsi Max Pepsi Max The Hallway Impressions Boody Sustainable Underwear VML Ogilvy Japan Edible Literature KAMEYA YOSHINAGA Bungashi

Public Relations

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service Ogilvy Australia Kentucky Fried Couture KFC Australia KFC Merch Ogilvy Australia ‘TIL ITS DONE Football Australia Football Australia The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song England Bitter VB Food and Beverage Thinkerbell The Delivery Bag in Disguise Menulog Menulog VML Singapore CHANGE THE ANGLE – LUX UNILEVER – LUX LUX

Print & Publishing

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service EssenceMediacom Australia Launching a paper, to make driving safer. The Queensland Government Department of Transport and Main Roads Ogilvy Australia ‘TIL ITS DONE Football Australia Football Australia Rufus, powered by Initiative Take Me Back to 07, Girlfriend Amazon Prime Video The Brag Media Rolling Stone Australia Movember Zine Movember Charity Today The Brave Summer Sales Campaign News Corp News Corp

Radio & Audio

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service ARN Pages Scholastic Australia and New Zealand Scholastic Book Club BRING – Universal Music for Brands DO IT AGAIN FIFA Women’s World Cup Connecting Plots Let’s Clean Things Up 30 Seconds 30 Seconds Outdoor Cleaner Howatson+Company TOUCH Mastercard Touch Card Ogilvy New Zealand Drives You Cravey Wildbean Cafe Wildbean Cafe SCA All Creatures Welcome Little Creatures Alcoholic Beverage Wavemaker The Art of Drag Paramount+ Paramount+

Retail

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service Howatson+Company Second Favourite Beer Matilda Bay Hazy Lager Howatson+Company PetWatch Petbarn Petbarn Ogilvy Australia Kentucky Fried Couture KFC Australia KFC Merch Resolution Digital MECCA Presents Sol De Janeiro MECCA Sol De Janeiro The Brag Media Back Of The Net Beats adidas (joint entry by The Brag Media and EssenceMediacom) Apparel Special Group THE “most successful retail campaign in Virgin Australia history” SALE Virgin Australia Virgin Australia The Hallway Impressions Boody Underwear The Hallway Impressions Boody Underwear Today The Brave Zambrero Zambrero Zambrero

Social & Influencer

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service BRING – Universal Music for Brands Music 101 Campari Wild Turkey Connecting Plots Seriously Slurpable Maggi Maggi Fusian Dentsu Aotearoa Ancient Influencers Movember Mental Health Awareness Howatson+Company I’m Dying Inside Modibodi Modibodi Ogilvy Singapore Pte Ltd Skins For Skin Unilever Vaseline Thinkerbell The Delivery Bag in Disguise Menulog Menulog World Vision Australia 1000 Girls World Vision Australia Child Sponsorshop

Strategy & Effectiveness

Company Entry Title Brand Product/Service Atomic 212° Tourism NT – Summer Done Differently Tourism NT Tourism/Travel Connecting Plots Find Your Happy Place Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Sydney Royal Easter Show Connecting Plots The Experts in Air Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia Howatson+Company I’m Dying Inside Modibodi Modibodi Howatson+Company EXHIBIT A-i Maurice Blackburn Lawyers Maurice Blackburn Lawyers The Hallway Impressions Boody Underwear Today The Brave True North Adventure Cruising True North True North

Travel