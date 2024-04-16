Even More Cairns Crocodiles Awards Judges Added As Entries Go Gangbusters!

Entries for the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards have gone absolutely wild, to the point where we’ve had to snap up some extra judges!

Lead image L-R: Newly announced Cairns Crocodiles Awards judges Chris Brown, CMO, McDonald’s; Jo Boundy, CMO, CBA; Natalie Lockwood, CMO, Visa.

That’s right, we’ve been so overwhelmed by entries for our inaugural awards that we have had to enlist another 32 senior marketers and CMOs to assist with the first round of judging.

The 32 below join 20 round one and two judges from brands including Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Amazon and Tourism Australia.

Sadly, it's too late to enter the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards but you can get your ticket to see who the winners will be HERE and stay tuned for the shortlist reveal on 2 May.

Cairns Crocodiles Awards First-Round Judges

In alphabetical order, the new first-round judges are:

  • Dimitri Andreatidis, group marketing general manager, McCarroll’s Automotive Group
  • Caitlin Bancroft, CMO, Collective Wellness
  • Polly Blenkinship, global head of brand media, Audible
  • Jo Boundy, CMO, CBA
  • Chris Brown, CMO, McDonald’s
  • Tessa Cavalot, head of communications and digital, Cosmax Prestidge
  • Sian Chadwick, general manager, marketing, ANZ
  • Jade Clark, marketing consultant, Zambrero
  • Nikki Clarkson, CMO, SCA
  • Samantha Cooke, head of product marketing APAC, Samsung
  • Justine Cusack, marketing director, Modibodi
  • Aimee Cutajar, senior manager, global brand strategy, Krispy Kreme
  • Drea Hall, marketing manager, Brand Wine Australia
  • Tracy Hardwick, marketing director ANZ, PepsiCo
  • Kirsten Hasler, head of marketing ANZ, IKEA
  • Anita Head, director of marketing, Adelaide University
  • Nathan Kent, marketing director, DrinkWise Australia
  • Renee Kraus, marketing director, Sonova Group
  • Natalie Lockwood, CMO, Visa
  • Katie Malone, marketing director, P&O Cruises
  • Maria Mesa, head of acquisition marketing, Adelaide University
  • Nicole Moore, national manager, marketing, Mission Australia
  • Andy Morley, head of marketing APAC, Uber and Uber Eats
  • Simon O’Connor, Head of Marketing Metro & Specialised, Regional & AgriBusiness & Private Banking
  • Nicole Papoutsi, founder, Walk This Way Marketing
  • Matteo Piovan, trade marketing and customer excellence lead, Bayer
  • Chaminda Ranasinghe, chief experience officer, RMIT University
  • Joanne Reilly, head of member growth and marketing, AustralianSuper
  • Esme Ribarovski, people experience director, Volvo Cars
  • Alex Rienecker, customer digital marketing manager, Carlton & United Breweries
  • Natalie Warren-Smith, general manager – brand and channels, Stockland
  • Nicole Zosh, general manager marketing, Football Australia

The second-round judges are:

  • Ally Doube, head of marketing, Uber
  • Anneliese Douglass, director marketing and communications, Nestle
  • Naysla Edwards, brand, marketing and member experience, AMEX
  • Sarah Gallon, general manager — brand, campaign and media, Tourism Australia
  • Yash Gandhi, head of marketing, Baiada
  • Anny Havercroft, head of global business marketing South East Asia, TikTok
  • Liam Loan-Lack, head of commercial, CMC Markets
  • Joe Lunn, head of media APAC, Uber
  • Jopa Malantic, global brand director, Ponds
  • Stacey Mallone, VP of global business marketing, Pinterest
  • Stephanie Mills, director of marketing, sales & content, Hoyts Group
  • Shilangi Mukherj, head of marketing APAC, Amazon
  • Shawn Park, head of global brand group, executive vice president, CJ CheilJedang Headquarters
  • Leandro Perez, SVP, CMO APAC, Salesforce
  • Adam Ross, creative lead ASEAN and South Pacific, Coca-Cola
  • Genelle Sharples, COE lead, media, sponsorship, awards, Telstra
  • Suzanne Stretton-Brown, director of marketing ANZ, Universal Pictures
  • Rapthi Thanapalasingam, head of mass brands and content, Suncorp
  • Graham Villiers-Tuthill, marketing and innovation director, Greater China Diageo
  • Yukiko Yamaguchi, VP & CMO, Panasonic Japan






