Even More Cairns Crocodiles Awards Judges Added As Entries Go Gangbusters!

Entries for the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards have gone absolutely wild, to the point where we’ve had to snap up some extra judges!

Lead image L-R: Newly announced Cairns Crocodiles Awards judges Chris Brown, CMO, McDonald’s; Jo Boundy, CMO, CBA; Natalie Lockwood, CMO, Visa.

That’s right, we’ve been so overwhelmed by entries for our inaugural awards that we have had to enlist another 32 senior marketers and CMOs to assist with the first round of judging.

The 32 below join 20 round one and two judges from brands including Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Amazon and Tourism Australia.

Sadly, it’s too late to enter the inaugural Cairns Crocodiles Awards but you can get your ticket to see who the winners will be HERE and stay tuned for the shortlist reveal on 2 May.

Cairns Crocodiles Awards First-Round Judges

In alphabetical order, the new first-round judges are:

Dimitri Andreatidis, group marketing general manager, McCarroll’s Automotive Group

Caitlin Bancroft, CMO, Collective Wellness

Polly Blenkinship, global head of brand media, Audible

Jo Boundy, CMO, CBA

Chris Brown, CMO, McDonald’s

Tessa Cavalot, head of communications and digital, Cosmax Prestidge

Sian Chadwick, general manager, marketing, ANZ

Jade Clark, marketing consultant, Zambrero

Nikki Clarkson, CMO, SCA

Samantha Cooke, head of product marketing APAC, Samsung

Justine Cusack, marketing director, Modibodi

Aimee Cutajar, senior manager, global brand strategy, Krispy Kreme

Drea Hall, marketing manager, Brand Wine Australia

Tracy Hardwick, marketing director ANZ, PepsiCo

Kirsten Hasler, head of marketing ANZ, IKEA

Anita Head, director of marketing, Adelaide University

Nathan Kent, marketing director, DrinkWise Australia

Renee Kraus, marketing director, Sonova Group

Natalie Lockwood, CMO, Visa

Katie Malone, marketing director, P&O Cruises

Maria Mesa, head of acquisition marketing, Adelaide University

Nicole Moore, national manager, marketing, Mission Australia

Andy Morley, head of marketing APAC, Uber and Uber Eats

Simon O’Connor, Head of Marketing Metro & Specialised, Regional & AgriBusiness & Private Banking

Nicole Papoutsi, founder, Walk This Way Marketing

Matteo Piovan, trade marketing and customer excellence lead, Bayer

Chaminda Ranasinghe, chief experience officer, RMIT University

Joanne Reilly, head of member growth and marketing, AustralianSuper

Esme Ribarovski, people experience director, Volvo Cars

Alex Rienecker, customer digital marketing manager, Carlton & United Breweries

Natalie Warren-Smith, general manager – brand and channels, Stockland

Nicole Zosh, general manager marketing, Football Australia

The second-round judges are:

Ally Doube, head of marketing, Uber

Anneliese Douglass, director marketing and communications, Nestle

Naysla Edwards, brand, marketing and member experience, AMEX

Sarah Gallon, general manager — brand, campaign and media, Tourism Australia

Yash Gandhi, head of marketing, Baiada

Anny Havercroft, head of global business marketing South East Asia, TikTok

Liam Loan-Lack, head of commercial, CMC Markets

Joe Lunn, head of media APAC, Uber

Jopa Malantic, global brand director, Ponds

Stacey Mallone, VP of global business marketing, Pinterest

Stephanie Mills, director of marketing, sales & content, Hoyts Group

Shilangi Mukherj, head of marketing APAC, Amazon

Shawn Park, head of global brand group, executive vice president, CJ CheilJedang Headquarters

Leandro Perez, SVP, CMO APAC, Salesforce

Adam Ross, creative lead ASEAN and South Pacific, Coca-Cola

Genelle Sharples, COE lead, media, sponsorship, awards, Telstra

Suzanne Stretton-Brown, director of marketing ANZ, Universal Pictures

Rapthi Thanapalasingam, head of mass brands and content, Suncorp

Graham Villiers-Tuthill, marketing and innovation director, Greater China Diageo

Yukiko Yamaguchi, VP & CMO, Panasonic Japan

Get your Cannes in Cairns tickets and find out who will take home a Cairns Crocodiles Award!