Birds Eye Highlights Its Sustainability Creds In New Work Via Wunderman Thompson

Birds Eye has launched their new masterbrand platform, highlighting the sustainable work they’re putting in from planet to plate ‘so we can all come back for seconds’.

Developed by Wunderman Thompson and produced by Austin Studio, the launch campaign sees a pair of hands descend onto a Tasmanian farm, where they cultivate the land in the same way they’d cook a meal – from ploughing rows of soil with a fork to using a seed silo like a pepper shaker.

Melanie Wiese, chief strategy officer at Wunderman Thompson, said: “We loved helping Birds Eye showcase the soul of their icon brand. Simplot and the Birds Eye brand are making an important contribution to Australia’s farms and tables that benefits all of us. Smarter thinking and more sustainable farming mean we can continue enjoying delicious, nourishing food and still manage the household budget when your kids return for seconds.”

João Braga, chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson, added: “We wanted to show Aussies that Birds Eye put the same care into growing our food as they do into cooking theirs – and then bring it to life with an execution that felt as wholesome as a Birds Eye home-cooked dinner.”

Katie Saunders, general manager marketing at Simplot, who produces Birds Eye, says: “The campaign is a critical next chapter for Birds Eye as it provides an opportunity for the brand to communicate about the actions we are continuing to undertake to build a more sustainable future, and we know this is important to our customers and consumers. ‘An eye for good’ is about sharing how as a brand, we aim to nourish from planet to plate, respect the earth’s resources across land, sea and air, and produce high-quality food to support farmers, communities and families all over Australia and New Zealand.”

The campaign launched on February 12 and spans OOH, print, social, OLV and TV – with the launch film to be followed by a second commercial that focuses on Birds Eye’s responsibly sourced fish.