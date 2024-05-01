Cannes In Cairns MC Keeva Stratton Shares Her Top Session Picks

Self-professed nerd and one of four top Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest MCs, Keeva Stratton has a front-row seat to some fascinating minds and fierce debates. But who should you put on your must-see, must-hear list?

Here, B&T grabs five with the Quip agency founder, who will be helming the lecture in the Rainforest track of the 4-7 June event.

B&T: What appeals to you most about the overall event?

Keeva Stratton: This will be my third year MC’ing Cannes in Cairns and every year it gets bigger and better.

Check out the Cannes in Cairns agenda!

There’s something quite cool about taking over a town and dedicating a few days to get up to speed on the latest thinking, technology, and ideas, all while reconnecting with some fascinating humans. A watermelon margarita in the Cairns sunshine has its appeal too.

Do you have any personal or business goals to achieve at Cannes in Cairns?

KS: My personal goal is to keep my hair somewhat tamed and presentable in the Cairns heat (no easy feat, mind you). Professionally, because so much of my work is US-focussed, I’m very keen to dive deeper into what’s happening closer to home. To see big names from Japan and Singapore joining this year’s line-up is something I’m looking forward to.

What are your top three session picks from the whole agenda?

KS: Well, the best part of being an MC is getting a front row seat to some fascinating minds and fierce debates, so I’m very excited to kick off with filmmaker Ray Edwards, whose erudite insights into cultural storytelling will explore the often-blurry line between the personal and professional.

How could you not be excited to get the chance to hear from Lola Bakare, whose advocacy for inclusive marketing is legendary?

And, closer to home, I’m excited for Cam Blackley who promises to put a lightning rod through our industry’s sense of self-satisfaction with his thesis that ‘This Industry is a Waste of Space.’

Individual speaker-wise, who are you keen to see?

KS: I’m curious to see who Pinterest brings to the stage as their special guest, because it’s always a huge highlight, plus I plan to spend as much time as I can at Hemingway’s (not merely for the lure of beverages), because Venessa Hunt is someone whose insights I have plenty of time for. I’m also a bit of a nerd, so very excited to see what Peter Hammer has to say about video content viewing habits—I mean, who wouldn’t be?

Snap up your Cannes in Cairns tickets before it’s too late!