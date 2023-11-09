How To Get Your Font Just Right During A Brand Refresh

How To Get Your Font Just Right During A Brand Refresh
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Brand experience and design are absolutely essential to meeting consumers’ expectations.

More than 80 per cent of consumers believe that brand experience is as important as the products and services it produces. Similar studies also show that two-thirds of customers expect companies to understand their needs and failing to meet them with your typeface — the first and most enduring point of contact with a customer — could be disastrous for your brand.

As such, it’s essential for marketers and creatives to bear type in mind when refreshing a brand. But knowing where to start can seem incredibly daunting and picking the right font is certainly no small task.

Understanding Your Brand & Consumers

The first thing marketers should consider when choosing a new typeface for a brand refresh is how consumers perceive your brand. After all, they’re the people you’re selling to.

Fonts can have transformative impacts on brands. With the right font, positive consumer response can increase by 13 per cent and brands can see as much as a 9 per cent increase in trustworthiness and a 10 per cent increase in memorability.

Getting the right type can serve to support the perception you are trying to achieve for your brand in the minds of your current — and potential — consumers.

Next, you need to get a handle on where your audience might be. For example, a global brand will need to employ a type that is easily adaptable across different languages. You’ll also need to consider where your customers will be interacting with your brand. The demands on a typeface posed by a digital-only publisher are significantly different to one that operates across different digital media.

For brands operating across retail media, out-of-home, TV, social and other channels, brand consistency is an even tougher challenge.

This is why it is important to map all of your brand’s touchpoints. Do you have an app? Do you advertise across social media? How does your website function and how are you looking for consumers to convert into customers — are they buying a product or filling in a contact form, for example?

Once you have those touchpoints identified — no small matter, by the way — you can then begin your search for the right font.

A smart way to choose the right font is by using a method called “quadrant analysis.” This is a helpful tool that lets you figure out which fonts match well with different brands. It may sound complicated, but here are the three main steps:

  • Set Up the Quadrant: Begin with a chart with two axes. Each axis point is labelled with a keyword that represents different aspects of your brand’s style. For instance, one axis might have “traditional” at one end and “modern” at the other.
  • Place Font Examples: Now, take different font examples you are considering and position them within the chart. This placement helps you visualize how each font relates to your brand’s identity. For instance, a classic, elegant font might find its place closer to “traditional,” while a sleek, contemporary font could lean more towards “modern”.
  • Analyse the Results: By mapping out these font perceptions within the quadrant, you can see which fonts best match your brand’s positioning. This visual guide will make it easier to select a typeface that resonates perfectly with your brand’s personality and message.

Find the perfect font

The type experts at Monotype believe that “Finding the perfect type might be elusive, but finding the right type is absolutely achievable”.

If you need help finding the right type — not a surprise given the complexity and gravity of the task — Monotype’s tools can help you pick the right one and get it to appear consistently across all your touchpoints.

Monotype has worked closely with global brands like the Bauer Media Group, for example, to ensure that the typefaces used across its more than 600 magazines, 400 digital products, 50 radio and TV stations, and in-house printing and marketing services were consistent and correct for each brand. Monotype’s font library and tools made picking the right type easier and ensured font consistency was achieved across all the company’s touchpoints.

When it comes to getting typefaces right, there are few better places to start than Monotype.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Monotype

Latest News

The Trade Desk Q3 2023 Revenues Up 25% Year-On-Year Despite Challenging Market
  • Technology

The Trade Desk Q3 2023 Revenues Up 25% Year-On-Year Despite Challenging Market

The Trade Desk saw its revenues climb by a quarter year-on-year to US$493 million (AU$775 million) despite challenges with the American automotive market and Writers and Actors Strikes. “Q3 was a strong quarter for The Trade Desk,” said Jeff Green, the firm’s CEO and co-founder. “This performance underlines the premium that advertisers are placing on […]

Captify Australia and Spotify Media Mixer To Support Musicians Making a Difference
  • Media

Captify Australia and Spotify Media Mixer To Support Musicians Making a Difference

Captify Australia has joined forces with Spotify and media’s well-known charity partner UnLtd to create the ultimate showcase of the hidden DJ talents in Media – with the inaugural “Media Mixer” all in the name of a great cause. Both Captify and Spotify have a long-standing history of hosting music events for media agencies around […]

Poppet Founder Nat Taylor On 6 Things She’s Learnt In 6 Months Of Business
  • Media

Poppet Founder Nat Taylor On 6 Things She’s Learnt In 6 Months Of Business

This week, production company Poppet turns 6 months old. Executive Producer Nat Taylor shares what she’s learnt from the first 6 months at the helm of the business. Making special work means making work special. The best creative work isn’t solely in the script or having a big name attached (be it the Client, Agency, […]

Rasic and Partners Team Up With Australian Native Products
  • Marketing

Rasic and Partners Team Up With Australian Native Products

Rasic and Partners has been appointed as the creative, media and production partner for Australian Native Products this week and will be working across the entire brand. Australian Native Products is the world’s largest grower of Lemon Myrtle, supplying the ingredient globally to brands across culinary, skincare, cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, beverages, cleaning, and other […]

“My Mind Was Blown”: MasterChef Family Expands With Premiere Of Dessert Masters This Sunday
  • Media

“My Mind Was Blown”: MasterChef Family Expands With Premiere Of Dessert Masters This Sunday

Dessert Masters hits Network 10 this Sunday. B&T sat down with Sarah Thornton, head of non-scripted at Paramount Australia, to get the behind-the-scenes rundown on the new series. Following the traditional MasterChef format, Channel 10 is bringing the best of the best pastry cooks in Australia into the MasterChef kitchen to prepare some mind-blowing sweet […]

Icon Agency Launches Two Annual Scholarships In Partnership with FCF
  • Marketing

Icon Agency Launches Two Annual Scholarships In Partnership with FCF

As part of its partnership with a global entity, Future Communicators Foundation (FCF) Icon Agency has announced two annual scholarships, each worth AU$10,000, for senior undergraduates pursuing Public Relations degrees at RMIT University, Melbourne. Lead Image: Icon Agency Team The four-year Icon Agency/ FCF Scholarship Program rewards two students by offering financial and mentoring support […]

Clems Embrace The Great North In Alcoholic Ginger Beer Campaign
  • Campaigns

Clems Embrace The Great North In Alcoholic Ginger Beer Campaign

Clemenger BBDO have strengthened their partnership with Great Northern, partnering for new alcoholic ginger beer campaign. Building on Great Northern’s existing platform of ‘The Beer For Up Here,’ the brand tasked Clemenger BBDO with creating a new product campaign launching Great Northern Ginger Beer. Great Northern is recognised as a cultural icon with a handle […]

Tassal Launches Expanded Range With Campaign Via Havas
  • Campaigns

Tassal Launches Expanded Range With Campaign Via Havas

Tassal is making a huge splash across an integrated brand platform as it extends its brand reach to now encompass prawns and barramundi, shifting to a new brand position – “Tassal – It’s Australian For Seafood”. Working alongside Kantar, Tassal identified there was an opportunity to seize the moment when acquiring Cone Bay Barramundi. With […]

WPP Jane Geraghty As Global Chief Client Officer
  • Media

WPP Jane Geraghty As Global Chief Client Officer

WPP today announces the appointment of Jane Geraghty (lead image) as chief client officer. Based in New York, she will be responsible for leading WPP’s key client relationships and overseeing the company’s Global Client Leaders. Geraghty is currently CEO of Landor & Fitch, WPP’s specialist brand and design consultancy, and will remain a board member of Landor & […]

Seven West Media - James Warburton with Kerry Stokes
  • Media

Seven Reports 3% Drop in Earnings For FY23 Despite Ratings Dominance

Despite being Australia’s most watched free-to-air network, the Seven Network’s revenue was down 3 per cent during F23 for a total of $1,488 million. Lead image: L-R James Warburton & Kerry Stokes Seven West Media shares were trading near a 52-week low on the ASX, sitting at just 27c at the time of writing. In […]

SEO Rankings concept. Man analyzing top search engine result page and think how rank website higher. Improve seo ranking with effective strategies - high-quality content, targeted keywords, backlinks
  • Marketing

Omnicom Media Group Australia Tops The Latest RECMA Rankings

OMG Australia has announced it has topped the RECMA report measuring agencies overall profile, structure, and capabilities. This follows OMG topping the RECMA billings reports earlier this year. OMG Australia has taken the top spot in the latest RECMA quali-report, which is considered by many the most comprehensive independent review into Agency capabilities across holding […]

QIC Billboard Goes Live With Cutting Edge Smart Tech
  • Advertising

QIC Billboard Goes Live With Cutting Edge Smart Tech

Local businesses and national companies will have the opportunity to reach a broader audience and a wider demographic, with QIC unveiling its first-ever large format external digital billboard at Hyperdome Shopping Centre in Brisbane. Set to empower businesses, the billboard is one of the best of its kind ever built in Queensland, providing a powerful […]

New Media.Monks Report is an AI Roadmap for Marketers
  • Marketing

New Media.Monks Report is an AI Roadmap for Marketers

Media.Monks has published a report with Salesforce, “Generation AI: The Path to Agile and Empowered Marketing Teams,” outlining a path for marketers to revolutionize their marketing operations with AI. Recognizing that the next generation of marketers will be defined by its ability to put AI into practice, the report walks through the architecture of an […]

Shopping Online. woman hand online shopping on laptop computer with virtual graphic icon diagram on desk, payment online, digital marketing, business finance, internet network technology concept
  • Marketing

NIQ Switches On Largest Omnishopper Panel In Australia

NIQ has switched on the largest omnishopper panel in Australia to capture data for 69 retail banners across Grocery, Liquor, Convenience, Pharmacy, General Merchandise, Home Improvement, Beauty Specialists, Pet Specialty, Fresh Specialty, & Pure Player Generalists.

Apple TV+ Now Available On Fetch
  • Media

Apple TV+ Now Available On Fetch

Fetch TV has announced that Apple TV+ is now available on the Fetch aggregation platform. Apple TV+ offers premium dramas and comedies, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including hit series Silo, Hijack, Foundation, Emmy Award-winning global phenomenon Ted Lasso, as well as the third season of Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning […]

OOH Live Stream Pet Adoptions Hit Finland Streets
  • Campaigns

OOH Live Stream Pet Adoptions Hit Finland Streets

Nordic pet store giant has revolutionized pet adoption with the world’s first fully live-streamed outdoor campaign A nationwide cat crisis is unfolding in Finland, where over 20,000 cats are abandoned each year, and animal shelter resources are stretching thin. Now Nordics’ largest pet store chain Musti Group is launching Adoption Live, the world’s first fully […]

Nikon & Bastion Help Make Your Creations “Something” In First Collaboration
  • Campaigns

Nikon & Bastion Help Make Your Creations “Something” In First Collaboration

Nikon Australia and Bastion’s first collaboration, the ‘Make it Something’ platform, is the next evolution for the brand, unpacking the creator spirit. The ‘why’ behind every play and the motivation to move forward. With more ways of ‘exhibiting’ work than ever, this campaign celebrates putting the work in to get the work out. An eclectic […]

me&u Expands Hospitality Ecosystem With Toolset To Transform Marketing
  • Marketing

me&u Expands Hospitality Ecosystem With Toolset To Transform Marketing

Leading global hospitality and tap, order, pay technology firm me&u has unveiled an expansion to their hospitality ecosystem with ‘me&u engage’ – a toolset to transform venue marketing by providing deeper customer insights and unlocking new revenue streams. Developed in partnership with global SaaS leader Eagle Eye, me&u engage is an omnichannel loyalty, promotions and […]