WPP Partners With NVIDIA To Build Generative AI-Enabled Content Engine For Digital Advertising

NVIDIA and WPP have announced they are developing a content engine that harnesses NVIDIA Omniverse and AI to enable creative teams to produce high-quality commercial content faster, more efficiently and at scale while staying fully aligned with a client’s brand.

The new engine connects an ecosystem of 3D design, manufacturing and creative supply chain tools, including those from Adobe and Getty Images, letting WPP’s artists and designers integrate 3D content creation with generative AI. This enables WPP’s clients to reach consumers in highly personalized and engaging ways, while preserving the quality, accuracy and fidelity of their company’s brand identity, products and logos.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang (lead image) unveiled the engine in a demo during his COMPUTEX keynote address, illustrating how clients can work with teams at WPP, the world’s largest marketing services organisation, to make large volumes of brand advertising content such as images or videos and experiences like 3D product configurators more tailored and immersive.

“The world’s industries, including the $US700 billion digital advertising industry, are racing to realise the benefits of AI,” Huang said. “With Omniverse Cloud and generative AI tools, WPP is giving brands the ability to build and deploy product experiences and compelling content at a level of realism and scale never possible before.”

“Generative AI is changing the world of marketing at incredible speed,” said Mark Read, CEO of WPP. “Our partnership with NVIDIA gives WPP a unique competitive advantage through an AI solution that is available to clients nowhere else in the market today. This new technology will transform the way that brands create content for commercial use, and cements WPP’s position as the industry leader in the creative application of AI for the world’s top brands.”