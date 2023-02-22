Women Leading Tech’s People’s Choice Voting Bursts Out The Gates

B&T’s Women Leading Tech Awards, presented by Atlassian, is in the middle of its judging period, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing for you to do dear reader. The People’s Choice voting poll is open for business and it is off to a flier.

In a matter of just two days, the poll has had more than 3000 votes.

The entire field of entrants for the People’s Choice Award (the sum of individual entrants) is the lovely figure of 333. And while it is early days, 55 of the entrants really need to get themselves on the campaign trail as they remain bereft of a single vote.

To whet your competitive appetite, here’s the top 20 as they stand.

And don’t forget to vote here!

Amanthi Thudugalage, Telstra Emily Hendley, OCR Labs Dayle Stevens OAM, Telstra Caroline Tran, Hello Clever Carolyn Stebbing, Little Village Creative Amanda Birrell, Orchard Connor Hartog, Atlassian Georgia Falloon, Playground XYZ Gina Hughes, Orchard Tatiana Bokareva, Teradata Australia Pty Ltd Gabrielle Mills, Playground XYZ Holly Municos, Orchard Amy de Groot, CARS24 Ania Wedracki, Atlassian Brittany Lefave, PubMatic Anna Boucaut, Howatson+Company Karolina Kuszyk, myprosperity Amy Jansen-Flynn, Adform Andrea Alembakis, Playground XYZ Sarita Parto, Audience360

Voting closes at 11.59 pm AEDT on 8 March with the winners being revealed in a star-studded event at the ICC’s Grand Ballroom in Sydney on Friday 24 March.

Tickets for the big awards night are available to buy, as well. However, they’re going like the proverbial hotcakes, so we’d get shopping now to avoid disappointment!