Houston Ramps Up Creative Capability, Appoints Two Senior Creatives

Brand strategy and design consultancy, Houston has strengthened its creative offering, announcing the appointments of Alex Creamer to the role of Creative Director and Michelle Teh as Design Director.

Lead image (LR):Michelle Teh, Alex Toohey, Alex Creamer & COS, Stacey Saunders

“Alex and Michelle will bring new perspectives and energy to our already formidable creative team and we are very excited to start working with them both. Alex’s love for all things brand and experience coupled with Michelle’s expertise in global identities and branded spaces, will add depth and fresh thinking to the agency as well as bolstering our creative leadership team,” said Alex Toohey, ECD Houston.

“Alex and Michelle’s skillset bolsters Houston’s strong offering across the brand design spectrum; but more than that they are genuinely fun people to have around and will no doubt add some big energy to our team. I am looking forward to seeing them thrive here and creating some remarkable creative solutions for our brand partners,” Toohey concluded.

Most recently creative director at Interbrand and prior to that at RE, Creamer has helped reshape some of Australia’s biggest and most iconic brands including McDonalds, Sydney Fish Market, Optus, Westpac, Federation Square and graphite pencil winning, NextSense. His philosophy centres around a belief that brands should be built for purpose, to create change at scale and build an emotional connection with everyone they engage with; using this approach he has successfully developed leading brand identities throughout his career in Australia and his home-country, the UK.

Teh brings more than 14 years industry experience garnered from roles in London, Amsterdam and Sydney to Houston. Most recently she worked at Nike Brand Creative’s European Headquarters, where she played a pivotal role in shaping brand experiences and storytelling within the brand’s retail fleet across the EMEA region. Prior to Nike, she worked for multiple brand and customer experience agencies in Australia and overseas and recently has spent time tutoring design at the University of Technology, Sydney mentoring the next generation of creative design specialists.

“As Houston looks to offer its clients best-in-class creative thinking, I believe we have found phenomenal talent in both Alex and Michelle. Their experience reshaping some of the world’s most well-known brands makes them unicorns in this market and I am delighted to welcome them to our team,” said Stu O’Brien, CEO and founder of Houston.

“In a rapidly changing world, clients are actively seeking new ideas and experiences to solve their business challenges. Hence my excitement in joining an agency with such strong momentum and a renowned creative culture,” Creamer said.

“I have a true passion for my craft and am committed to designing meaningful narratives and memorable brand experiences for clients. I can’t wait to get stuck in and bring this mindset and commitment to Houston’s clients,” Teh said.

Both appointments are effective immediately and report directly to Houston’s ECD Alex Toohey.