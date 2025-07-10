Sportsbet Kicks Off Same Game Multi Campaign

Sportsbet has served up a brand-new campaign, advertising it’s Same Game Multi, launched just in time for the State of Origin decider.

“There are some great combinations when it comes to life in Australia—like a tennis ball and electrical tape, cold water and a warm wetsuit, or the combo of advertising press releases and Creatives quoting; ‘Stoked to see this one come to life’,” said Callan McKean, Sportsbet creative director.

“That’s why we wanted to dig a bit deeper and find combos that relate to the everyday Aussie punter and bring them to life in a way only Sportsbet could. I was stoked to see this one come to life.”

Directed by Matt Kamen and produced by Palomina, the campaign mixes sharp humour and big personality, which is a hallmark of recent Sportsbet creative.

“I was absolutely pumped to see this script land in my inbox – a strong, simple idea that had me laughing straight away. Which is no surprise given the brand. And speaking of dream combos – Sportsbet and Palomina are like meat pies and tomato sauce,” said Kamen.