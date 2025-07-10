StackAdapt Launches AI-Powered Assistant ‘Ivy’ For Data-Driven Decisions

StackAdapt, advertising and marketing tech company, has announced the launch of Ivy, a new in-platform AI assistant designed to help agencies and brands make data-driven decisions across the campaign lifecycle.

With AI at its core, Ivy aims to help marketers streamline campaign execution through real-time insights and personalised assistance. Built to support every stage of the campaign lifecycle, Ivy draws on knowledge of audience behaviour and performance patterns to enhance decision-making.

Marketers can refine targeting strategies, surface insights with natural language prompts, and receive AI-driven guidance from setup to optimisation.

“We’ve built our platform on advanced AI, and now Ivy puts that power directly into the hands of our clients. After thoughtful development, we’re excited to introduce it as a powerful extension of our platform and a step forward in delivering intelligent automation that’s intuitive, helpful, and built to drive business growth,” Yang Han, co-founder and CTO of StackAdapt said.

B2B marketers can quickly surface performance data and plan high-intent audience strategies through audience recommendations.

Retail teams optimise seasonal campaigns with real-time insights. Travel marketers identify trending destinations and streamline targeting, all through intuitive, natural language prompts.

Ivy introduces precise targeting to leverage interest-based data to refine audience selection, whether marketers are expanding reach or narrowing in on niche segments.

It enables natural language queries to instantly surface key performance metrics, no dashboard digging required.

Ivy also enables on-demand guidance as an always-on knowledge base to assist with platform navigation, optimisation strategies and campaign setup.

In the 30 days leading up to launch, Ivy responded to more than 1,700 in-platform messages. Common user queries included recommended CPMs for CTV campaigns and ad specifications for DOOH and native formats.

As marketing and advertising technologies converge, Ivy addresses a demand for solutions that help marketers navigate fragmentation and unlock efficiency at scale.