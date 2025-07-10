NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (09/07/2025): NSW Blues Loss Proves A Winning Formula As Origin Game Three Smashes Records

State of Origin game three not only delivered fireworks on the field but shattered records off it, becoming Australia’s most-watched program of the night across all key demographics.

The game reached a staggering total TV national reach of 5,657,000, with a national average audience of 3,904,000, a 9.3 per cent year-on-year increase. It was the highest-rated Game 3 since 2013 and the most-watched Origin clash of any kind since 2016.

On BVOD, the decider rewrote the record books with 978,000 viewers tuning in via 9Now, the biggest ever audience on the platform, even edging past the Matildas’ World Cup semi-final.

Viewers were rewarded with a Queensland masterclass, as the Maroons stormed to a 24-12 win in front of a stunned Sydney crowd of 80,256. Completing all 21 sets in a flawless first half, Queensland jumped out to a commanding 20-0 lead thanks to tries from Xavier Coates, Tom Dearden and Harry Grant.

NSW momentarily lifted with a Stephen Crichton try in the second half, but Dearden’s second try with five minutes to go crushed the Blues’ hopes and secured the shield for the Maroons, a remarkable series comeback after losing Game 1 on home ground.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queensland Maroons (@qldmaroons)

 

