Day Management Appoints Paramount’s Tim Wall As Head Of Talent And Publicity

Day Management has appointed Tim Wall in a newly-created role of head of talent and publicity.

Wall will be responsible for managing and overseeing Day’s broad and impressive portfolio of talent, including Day’s most-recent coup, the highly sought-after breakout star of Married At First Sight Australia, Lucinda Light.

Wall was previously senior publicist at Paramount Australia & New Zealand, a role he held since 2012. Wall was responsible for managing various creative TV publicity campaigns, events and press launches, crisis and high-profile talent management. His previous projects include: MasterChef Australia, The Masked Singer Australia, The Bachelor Australia, The Bachelorette Australia and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Day Management’s creator and founder Genevieve Day said: “We are thrilled to have Tim join our team at Day Management. His vast experience in publicity and television further propels our expertise in managing media personalities and we can’t wait to share further developments from his role as Head of Talent & Publicity.”

On his newly-appointed role, Wall said: “I’ve been a long-time admirer of Day Management for the past nine years, so you can imagine my excitement when Genevieve approached me to join the team. I can’t wait to get started as we have some really exciting business plans for 2024 that I cannot wait to help execute.”

Day Management is a leading talent management agency representing the most in-demand personalities, talent and creators since 2015.

Committed to defining influence in 2024 and beyond, Day Management has fostered relationships with the best brands and agencies in the industry to deliver exclusive opportunities for talent – from brand ambassadorships, book deals, TV roles, event hosting opportunities and of course social media campaigns