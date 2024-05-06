Tyro Shows They Are ‘Into Business Big Time’ With New Brand Campaign Via Howatson+Company

Tyro has revamped its brand identity and launched a new brand campaign illustrating how industry-obsessed they are about their core customers with bespoke solutions across payments, banking and lending.

‘Into business big time,’ created by Howatson+Company, brings to life this customer obsession by highlighting Tyro’s dedication to supporting Aussie merchants in running and growing their businesses.

The campaign marks a new era in the Tyro business with the payments company transforming its brand from the inside out.

For Australian businesses, the brand platform ‘Into business big time’ launched starting with three films, directed by Scoundrel’s Carl Sundemo. The campaign will run across TV, BVOD, billboards, audio, digital, YouTube, social and brand activations.

“At Tyro we’ve been obsessing over Aussie businesses for the past 21 years. Our goal is to create seamless and innovative payment solutions for our merchants and their customers and to help them manage their cashflow with ease,” said Sera Awad, Tyro’s head of marketing.

“We were the first payments company to launch least-cost routing for our merchants in 2018, and we were an Australian launch partner for Tap to Pay on iPhone payment acceptance with the Tyro BYO App. We pride ourselves on our industry specific knowledge, creating features such as Pay@Table, Split Bills and integrating with Medicare and health insurers for health claims processing,” continued Awad.

“We continuously strive to innovate in the payments space and ensure Aussie businesses are set up for success, and we needed a brand refresh that encapsulates the obsession that Tyro has for these businesses every day!”

“Business owners are obsessed with their craft and their customers, and we have that in common. In our new work, we see how Tyro has literally built its business around Australian businesses. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have partnered with Howatson+Company and Frontier Media to bring it to life,” said Stephanie Brown, Tyro’s head of brand.

“The most exciting thing from the outset of our partnership with Tyro is that they weren’t just looking for an ad campaign. Sure, that was part of the requirement, and we love the tone we’ve created, but we needed a bigger positioning statement to re-align the business around. For us ‘Into business big time’ is an engaging proposition both internally and a real consumer benefit that’ll allow us to do great things,” added Richard Shaw and Jeremy Hogg, Howatson+Company executive creative directors.

“We’ve mirrored this obsession throughout the media strategy, which targets specific, business-friendly environments throughout the funnel, truly bringing message and moment together,” said Sasha Smith, Howatson+Company chief media officer.

This is Howatson+Company’s first work for Tyro since being onboarded as their creative and digital media agency of record in late 2023.