JCDecaux Secures All Major Bus Advertising Contracts Across Sydney 

JCDecaux has been awarded the Transport for NSW (TfNSW) bus advertising contract for all buses in the Sydney Metropolitan regions.

Lead image: Ben White, general manager.

Winning the competitive tender process marks a significant expansion of JCDecaux’s current bus advertising contracts across Sydney. It extends JCDecaux’s Transit reach across the whole of Sydney Metropolitan regions into LGAs including the Northern Beaches, the Hills District, Campbelltown, Liverpool, and Camden.

“We look forward to continuing our bus advertising partnership with TfNSW, which confirms JCDecaux as market-leaders in Transit advertising across Australia,” said Steve O’Connor, CEO of JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand.

“In an era of digitisation across most Out-of-Home products, bus advertising maintains significant appeal for advertisers through its distinctive blend of broad audience reach, high frequency and visibility, and cost-effectiveness. It presents a powerful format for advertisers seeking to build their brand, amplify their message and effectively engage with diverse audiences. This expansion to our portfolio also provides an exciting platform to relaunch Transit later this year with innovations and impactful product enhancements”.

JCDecaux will now oversee advertising for a fleet of over 3,200 buses. This expansion builds upon the existing JCDecaux Sydney Buses network, which already reaches ninety percent of Greater Sydney every two weeks.

JCDecaux’s successful bid included a strong focus on data innovation as well as positive impact aligned with the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy and Reconciliation Action Plan. Transit advertising offers brands the opportunity to support sustainability and invest in our cities by delivering revenue that helps finance public transport services. In addition, JCDecaux has created the Low Emissions Bus Network product, allowing advertisers to display across the growing electric bus network. JCDecaux will continue to innovate more sustainable products such as this, so advertisers can actively choose to support the climate transition in transport and advertising.

This month, JCDecaux was also successful in retaining the Adelaide bus advertising contract after a competitive tender process. The contract, managed by the South Australian Department of Transport & Infrastructure (DIT), commences immediately for seven years. JCDecaux will continue to provide extensive coverage along the most popular commuter bus routes in both metro and suburban areas of Adelaide, from the CBD to the suburbs, the airport, Adelaide Oval and numerous local shopping precincts.

JCDecaux has also successfully renewed its Perth bus advertising contract, in addition to holding the bus contract in Brisbane and the tram and bus contracts in Melbourne.

The impending launch of MOVE2, combined with all-new access to real-time transit data, will provide advertisers with more detailed audience movement patterns. This enhanced capability will allow advertisers to better understand the reach and impact of their campaigns, as well as optimise targeting strategies to connect with their desired audience segments more effectively.

To oversee its market leadership in Transit, JCDecaux has promoted Ben White to the role of general manager, transit, overseeing the entire national portfolio. Ben has been working across a portfolio of diverse and innovative projects within his role as national director – customer growth & head of nurture.

“Ben’s extensive experience, commercial awareness and passionate understanding of the JCDecaux TRANSIT portfolio, makes him the ideal person to step into a newly created role to spearhead growth in this space,” O’Connor said.




