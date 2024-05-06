CommBank Launches The Brighter Side TV On 10 And 10 Play

CommBank has today unveiled The Brighter Side, a new television series to be broadcast on 10 and 10 Play to inform and empower Australians with practical tips and bright ideas to help them take control of their financial future.

The Brighter Side showcases a diverse range of stories to inspire Australians to make their money go further and reach their financial dreams, showcasing clever side hustles, mealtime ideas and other helpful money management, budgeting and saving tips.

Hosted by The Project’s Georgie Tunny, the 8-week series will begin on Saturday, 11 May, at 6pm on 10 and 10 Play. At the heart of The Brighter Side are real stories from Australians from across the country including:

Money Talks , where CommBank’s Personal Finance expert Jess Irvine will meet everyday Aussies to help them with money management, budgeting and saving.

Georgie Tunny's My Two Cents will highlight how some very well-known Aussies approach money.

will highlight how some very well-known Aussies approach money. Chef Adam Liaw will host Taste Test offering some affordable and delicious ways to combat the cost of food and groceries with some great shopping hacks.

offering some affordable and delicious ways to combat the cost of food and groceries with some great shopping hacks. Journalist Narelda Jacobs OAM will travel across the country to discover the resilience and creativity of Australian small businesses in Side Hustle.

Narelda will also meet Aussies using their homes to help their hip pocket in House Proud .

. Finally, behavioural economist Evan Lucas will demystify the way we make decisions to spend and feel more in control in the segment Mind over Money.

CommBank chief marketing officer, Jo Boundy said: “We are thrilled to launch The Brighter Side with Paramount Australia. At the core of the show is our commitment to creating a brighter future for all Australians, whether that be through new opportunities, helpful and useful information or support when they need it most.

“With our customers and the community now consuming information through such a diverse range of channels, this program extends our communications eco-system into new broadcast, digital and social channels, helping us get great financial tips and information to everyday Aussies – and ultimately building their confidence with money.”

“We remain committed to ensuring we help all Australians boost their financial wellbeing and hope The Brighter Side will help our customers and the community manage everyday money matters while sparking some new ideas on ways to turn your financial dreams into a reality.”

The program is the latest addition to CommBank’s content collection, established with the goal to create valuable content that will be inspirational and helpful to all Australians, no matter where they are on their financial journey. CommBank’s magazine, Brighter, launched in 2023, with articles on how to Know, Save, Grow and Dream on financial matters. Find out more at commbank.com.au/brighter.

Rod Prosser, chief sales officer, Paramount Australia said: “CommBank is one of the most iconic brands in the country and we’re delighted to help bring The Brighter Side to life on Australian screens.

“Like us, CommBank knows the power of a content ecosystem so delivering their premium magazine Brighter as a TV series is a strategy that resonates with us and leans into our expertise with production and creative consultation provided by Paramount Brand Studio.

“Supported by a targeted advertising campaign as well as promotion in branches, ATMs and the magazine, this series will be a direct hit with viewers who are keen to learn more about how they can manage their personal finances.”

The Brighter Side airs on 10 and 10 Play on Saturday 11 May at 6pm and will air for eight weeks with an encore screening of each week’s episode on Sundays at 3:30pm.