CommBank Launches The Brighter Side TV On 10 And 10 Play
CommBank has today unveiled The Brighter Side, a new television series to be broadcast on 10 and 10 Play to inform and empower Australians with practical tips and bright ideas to help them take control of their financial future.
The Brighter Side showcases a diverse range of stories to inspire Australians to make their money go further and reach their financial dreams, showcasing clever side hustles, mealtime ideas and other helpful money management, budgeting and saving tips.
Hosted by The Project’s Georgie Tunny, the 8-week series will begin on Saturday, 11 May, at 6pm on 10 and 10 Play. At the heart of The Brighter Side are real stories from Australians from across the country including:
- Money Talks, where CommBank’s Personal Finance expert Jess Irvine will meet everyday Aussies to help them with money management, budgeting and saving.
- Georgie Tunny’s My Two Cents will highlight how some very well-known Aussies approach money.
- Chef Adam Liaw will host Taste Test offering some affordable and delicious ways to combat the cost of food and groceries with some great shopping hacks.
- Journalist Narelda Jacobs OAM will travel across the country to discover the resilience and creativity of Australian small businesses in Side Hustle.
- Narelda will also meet Aussies using their homes to help their hip pocket in House Proud.
- Finally, behavioural economist Evan Lucas will demystify the way we make decisions to spend and feel more in control in the segment Mind over Money.
CommBank chief marketing officer, Jo Boundy said: “We are thrilled to launch The Brighter Side with Paramount Australia. At the core of the show is our commitment to creating a brighter future for all Australians, whether that be through new opportunities, helpful and useful information or support when they need it most.
“With our customers and the community now consuming information through such a diverse range of channels, this program extends our communications eco-system into new broadcast, digital and social channels, helping us get great financial tips and information to everyday Aussies – and ultimately building their confidence with money.”
“We remain committed to ensuring we help all Australians boost their financial wellbeing and hope The Brighter Side will help our customers and the community manage everyday money matters while sparking some new ideas on ways to turn your financial dreams into a reality.”
The program is the latest addition to CommBank’s content collection, established with the goal to create valuable content that will be inspirational and helpful to all Australians, no matter where they are on their financial journey. CommBank’s magazine, Brighter, launched in 2023, with articles on how to Know, Save, Grow and Dream on financial matters. Find out more at commbank.com.au/brighter.
Rod Prosser, chief sales officer, Paramount Australia said: “CommBank is one of the most iconic brands in the country and we’re delighted to help bring The Brighter Side to life on Australian screens.
“Like us, CommBank knows the power of a content ecosystem so delivering their premium magazine Brighter as a TV series is a strategy that resonates with us and leans into our expertise with production and creative consultation provided by Paramount Brand Studio.
“Supported by a targeted advertising campaign as well as promotion in branches, ATMs and the magazine, this series will be a direct hit with viewers who are keen to learn more about how they can manage their personal finances.”
The Brighter Side airs on 10 and 10 Play on Saturday 11 May at 6pm and will air for eight weeks with an encore screening of each week’s episode on Sundays at 3:30pm.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Indy Enigma Delivers Signage For NSW’S First Purpose-built Surf Park
Enigma, one of Australia’s largest full-service independent agencies, today unveiled a bespoke placemaking campaign for URBNSURF – Sydney’s new, world-leading, purpose-built surf park. The creative team behind Enigma’s Property & Place division has developed a unique set of wayfinding and environmental graphics and signage for URBNSURF Sydney, ahead of its opening at Sydney Olympic Park […]
Houston Ramps Up Creative Capability, Appoints Two Senior Creatives
Brand strategy and design consultancy, Houston has strengthened its creative offering, announcing the appointments of Alex Creamer to the role of Creative Director and Michelle Teh as Design Director.
JCDecaux Secures All Major Bus Advertising Contracts Across Sydney
JCDecaux has been awarded the Transport for NSW (TfNSW) bus advertising contract for all buses in the Sydney Metropolitan regions. Lead image: Ben White, general manager. Winning the competitive tender process marks a significant expansion of JCDecaux’s current bus advertising contracts across Sydney. It extends JCDecaux’s Transit reach across the whole of Sydney Metropolitan regions […]
IMAA Announces Next Female Leaders Of Tomorrow Programme
The IMAA is celebrating the success of its inaugural Female Leaders of Tomorrow programme for providing a real-world solution to address the gender pay gap at senior levels* with events in Sydney and Melbourne. It has also announced its new 2024-25 programme. The 2023-24 programme’s 16 mentees and mentors, along with mentee leaders, IMAA directors […]
Fast 10: Avid Collective’s Luke Spano On Building Deeper Relationships With Local Publishers & Advertisers
In this latest instalment of the Fast 10 series, Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham chats with Luke Spano, Managing Director at Avid Collective. You have an intriguing background as a professional poker player plus stints at JR Sports & NightGuru, how did that lead to native content? My previous work in the two startups were focused on marketing […]
QMS Boosts NSW Billboard Network With Australian Turf Club Agreement
Leading digital outdoor company QMS today announced a further expansion of its NSW network, signing a new agreement with the Australian Turf Club to manage key assets at Sydney’s iconic Rosehill Gardens Racecourse. The agreement, which was secured as part of a competitive tender process, takes effect on 3 June 2024 and covers six locations […]
VMO Signs Deal With Stockland Shopping Centres.
VMO has secured an exclusive agreement with Stockland to manage the operations of 22 large format digital screens, strategically positioned throughout nine Stockland town centres across Australia. These centres include Stockland Piccadilly in Sydney’s CBD, Stockland Merrylands, and Wetherill Park in Western Sydney, Stockland Green Hills in the Hunter region, Stockland Shellharbour on the south […]
Day Management Appoints Paramount’s Tim Wall As Head Of Talent And Publicity
Day Management has appointed Tim Wall in a newly-created role of head of talent and publicity. Wall will be responsible for managing and overseeing Day’s broad and impressive portfolio of talent, including Day’s most-recent coup, the highly sought-after breakout star of Married At First Sight Australia, Lucinda Light. Wall was previously senior publicist at Paramount […]
Enjoy A Hahn Solo… And May The Fourth Be With You
This May the fourth Hahn will celebrate alongside Star Wars fans rewarding their passion via a giant Hahn travelling solo through the sky. It’s the one day of the year when all sci-fi fans rejoice and giggle to themselves and Hahn in partnership with Thinkerbell, UM and Affinity is celebrating with an out of this […]
DMARGE Founder Unveils Creator-Led Social Media Agency Feedstar
New creator-led social media agency Feedstar to be aimed directly at Gen Zs. Well, they'd hardly want print, would they?
TV Ratings (02/05/2024): A total of 1,753,000 Aussies Witness Port Adelaide’s Defeat
Seven's AFL numbers almost double that of the NRL last night. The NRL still easily winning for ruptured ACLs.
Hotglue Cashes In With La Trobe Financial Digital Media Account
Hotglue staffers learning their cashflows from their collaterals today after nabbing La Trobe Financial's digital media.
M&C Saatchi’s Sydney Creative Lead Exits
B&T's stopping short of calling it a revolving door at M&C at the present, but there's definitely heat on the hinges.
Taylor Swift’s Music Re-Enters TikTok As Universal Pens Landmark Deal
Yes, B&T may have spent 152 hours failing to get Taylor Swift tickets, but, as you'll read here, it's all behind us now.
HAVAS Red launches inaugural Influencer White Paper
Havas Red has debuted its first influencer white paper. Unless you print it out in colour, of course.
Two Sides Global Campaign Reports Increasing Greenwashing As Organisations Focus On Sustainability
New report confirms greenwashing's on the rise. Apparently Mars' 'work, rest & play' claims also under investigation.
Aruga Launches New HQ & Changed Ownership Structure
PR agency Aruga proves Brisbane is 'so hot right now'. So hot in fact, Adelaide's had to go on anti-anxiety meds.
Delicious & American Express Partner To Launch Month Out 2024 In Sydney
Cost of living got you eating noodles prepared in the two-minute style? Why not live vicariously through this.
Aussie Ad Market Continues Decline In March
The belt-tightening in adland shows signs of a turnaround soon. Bar the belt-loosening at the all-you-can-eat buffet.
VMA Focuses On Skills And Training For Members
If there was a post-COVID hangover (bar the anti-vax ranters) it was the rise in skills shortages. Here's another one.
Nearly 90% Of Consumers Want Transparency About AI Images, Finds Getty Images Report
Study finds consumers want transparency around AI images. Couldn't care less about photoshopped magazine covers.
The National Breast Cancer Foundation Partners With VML To Boost Funds
Anyone else feel we've exhausted the office morning tea for cancer? B&T proposes the office moonshine still instead.
Perry ‘Pez’ Lazaris Named New National Hit Network Announcer
Why is it mandatory for the media to only publish the nicknames of people in radio & underworld crime figures?
Before Adland: Garry Dawson’s Journey From Teacher To Marketer
Here, the Hopeful Monsters marketer talks his shift from the classroom to the room wherever marketers congregate.
Scott Cam Urges Tradies To Prioritise Sun Protection
The Block host promoting sun protection to tradies. Also, don't try getting into the RSL after 6pm wearing high viz.
PubMatic Study: Advertising On Retail Media Is 50% More Effective Than Social Media
New study finds retail media 50% more effective than social. B&T says two-for-one Tim Tams trumps the lot.
From MOWING to life GROWING: Jim Penman launches ‘Life Coaching’ services
Can't decide on getting the hedges trimmed or finding a deeper meaning to life? You're in luck with this new venture.
Budweiser Brazil Turns Songs That Name Drop The Iconic Brand Into Spotify Ads
It's strange that Budweiser never found a market among beer-swilling Aussies. Then again, neither did the fluffy duck.
Effie Worldwide Strengthens Board With 6 New Members
B&T hopes everyone's wearing their Maseur sandals at the Effies, as it's standing room only at the next board meeting.
Special Enlist A Penguin Named Nigel In Latest Energy Campaign For Contact
Special unveils Nigel the penguin in work for energy provider Contact. Apparently Percy the peacock was booked.
Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth & George Miller Ignite Sydney For Epic Mad Max Launch
The Mad Max film franchise is Australia's cinematic gift to the world. That & Chris Hemsworth's near perfect cheekbones.
IAS Launches First-To-Market Integration With Roblox To Provide 3D Immersive Measurement
Always thought you could do with better 3D immersive measurement? Happy days are ahead here.
Fast And Furious: Top Gear Australia Launch Thrilled Motorheads, Car Entusiasts And Guests
B&T is still no closer to knowing who the new Stig is, except that she is a woman and a ridiculously fast.
TV Ratings (02/05/2024): Seven’s The 1% Club Wins The Night
The 1% club did not live up to its name when it comes to TV ratings last night.
TRA Welcomes Raft Of New Hires; Bolstering Expertise Across Markets
Insights and research agency TRA announces slew of new hires. Still no news on the return of marble wash denim, however.
CX Lavender Hires Boston Consulting Group’s Kim Verbrugghe as Chief Strategy Officer
CX Lavender announces new strategy hire and channels 'acoustic folk act at local RSL' for the publicity pic.