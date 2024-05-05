VMO Signs Deal With Stockland Shopping Centres.

VMO Signs Deal With Stockland Shopping Centres.
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



VMO has secured an exclusive agreement with Stockland to manage the operations of 22 large format digital screens, strategically positioned throughout nine Stockland town centres across Australia.

These centres include Stockland Piccadilly in Sydney’s CBD, Stockland Merrylands, and Wetherill Park in Western Sydney, Stockland Green Hills in the Hunter region, Stockland Shellharbour on the south coast of New South Wales, Stockland Hervey Bay and Stockland Rockhampton in North Queensland, as well as Stockland Point Cook and Wendouree in Victoria.

With the addition of these high foot traffic Stockland centres, VMO’s retail portfolio has seen an immediate uplift, extending its reach to approximately 55 million shopper visits annually.

“We are delighted to continue our journey with the team at Stockland as we expand our partnership into the retail space,” commented Anthony Deeble, chief commercial officer of The HOYTS Group and VMO.

“This strategic collaboration forms part of our growth strategy and is an example of our commitment to expanding our retail footprint across Australia,reinforcing our position as industry leaders within retail outdoor.”

Michéle Pirozzi, head of S Connect, at Stockland said “We’re excited to continue the evolution of our strategic partnership with VMO. Working with VMO allows us to elevate the shopper experience through dynamic content from leading consumer brands with opportunities to scale across our metro and regional centres.”

Paul Butler, managing director of VMO, highlighted the significance of the partnership in not only strengthening VMO’s retail portfolio but also giving partners more opportunities to advertise with impact across key shopping destinations throughout Australia.

He added, “Stockland’s large format network is an exciting addition, seamlessly integrating into our retail portfolio as we continue to bring bigger and better opportunities for brands to engage with consumers where it matters most. It’s another step in our journey that underlies our ongoing growth within the retail outdoor sector.”

The announcement follows VMO’s successful launch of its office media network in Australia in September last year, which saw screens strategically deployed across 100 commercial property portfolios, including Stockland.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Indy Enigma Delivers Signage For NSW’S First Purpose-built Surf Park
  • Campaigns

Indy Enigma Delivers Signage For NSW’S First Purpose-built Surf Park

Enigma, one of Australia’s largest full-service independent agencies, today unveiled a bespoke placemaking campaign for URBNSURF – Sydney’s new, world-leading, purpose-built surf park. The creative team behind Enigma’s Property & Place division has developed a unique set of wayfinding and environmental graphics and signage for URBNSURF Sydney, ahead of its opening at Sydney Olympic Park […]

JCDecaux Secures All Major Bus Advertising Contracts Across Sydney 
  • Advertising

JCDecaux Secures All Major Bus Advertising Contracts Across Sydney 

JCDecaux has been awarded the Transport for NSW (TfNSW) bus advertising contract for all buses in the Sydney Metropolitan regions. Lead image: Ben White, general manager. Winning the competitive tender process marks a significant expansion of JCDecaux’s current bus advertising contracts across Sydney. It extends JCDecaux’s Transit reach across the whole of Sydney Metropolitan regions […]

CommBank Launches The Brighter Side TV On 10 And 10 Play
  • Marketing
  • Media

CommBank Launches The Brighter Side TV On 10 And 10 Play

CommBank has today unveiled The Brighter Side, a new television series to be broadcast on 10 and 10 Play to inform and empower Australians with practical tips and bright ideas to help them take control of their financial future. The Brighter Side showcases a diverse range of stories to inspire Australians to make their money […]

IMAA Announces Next Female Leaders Of Tomorrow Programme
  • Media

IMAA Announces Next Female Leaders Of Tomorrow Programme

The IMAA is celebrating the success of its inaugural Female Leaders of Tomorrow programme for providing a real-world solution to address the gender pay gap at senior levels* with events in Sydney and Melbourne. It has also announced its new 2024-25 programme. The 2023-24 programme’s 16 mentees and mentors, along with mentee leaders, IMAA directors […]

QMS Boosts NSW Billboard Network With Australian Turf Club Agreement
  • Advertising

QMS Boosts NSW Billboard Network With Australian Turf Club Agreement

Leading digital outdoor company QMS today announced a further expansion of its NSW network, signing a new agreement with the Australian Turf Club to manage key assets at Sydney’s iconic Rosehill Gardens Racecourse. The agreement, which was secured as part of a competitive tender process, takes effect on 3 June 2024 and covers six locations […]

Day Management Appoints Paramount’s Tim Wall As Head Of Talent And Publicity
  • Media

Day Management Appoints Paramount’s Tim Wall As Head Of Talent And Publicity

Day Management has appointed Tim Wall in a newly-created role of head of talent and publicity. Wall will be responsible for managing and overseeing Day’s broad and impressive portfolio of talent, including Day’s most-recent coup, the highly sought-after breakout star of Married At First Sight Australia, Lucinda Light. Wall was previously senior publicist at Paramount […]

Enjoy A Hahn Solo… And May The Fourth Be With You
  • Campaigns

Enjoy A Hahn Solo… And May The Fourth Be With You

This May the fourth Hahn will celebrate alongside Star Wars fans rewarding their passion via a giant Hahn travelling solo through the sky. It’s the one day of the year when all sci-fi fans rejoice and giggle to themselves and Hahn in partnership with Thinkerbell, UM and Affinity is celebrating with an out of this […]