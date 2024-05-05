VMO Signs Deal With Stockland Shopping Centres.

VMO has secured an exclusive agreement with Stockland to manage the operations of 22 large format digital screens, strategically positioned throughout nine Stockland town centres across Australia.

These centres include Stockland Piccadilly in Sydney’s CBD, Stockland Merrylands, and Wetherill Park in Western Sydney, Stockland Green Hills in the Hunter region, Stockland Shellharbour on the south coast of New South Wales, Stockland Hervey Bay and Stockland Rockhampton in North Queensland, as well as Stockland Point Cook and Wendouree in Victoria.

With the addition of these high foot traffic Stockland centres, VMO’s retail portfolio has seen an immediate uplift, extending its reach to approximately 55 million shopper visits annually.

“We are delighted to continue our journey with the team at Stockland as we expand our partnership into the retail space,” commented Anthony Deeble, chief commercial officer of The HOYTS Group and VMO.

“This strategic collaboration forms part of our growth strategy and is an example of our commitment to expanding our retail footprint across Australia,reinforcing our position as industry leaders within retail outdoor.”

Michéle Pirozzi, head of S Connect, at Stockland said “We’re excited to continue the evolution of our strategic partnership with VMO. Working with VMO allows us to elevate the shopper experience through dynamic content from leading consumer brands with opportunities to scale across our metro and regional centres.”

Paul Butler, managing director of VMO, highlighted the significance of the partnership in not only strengthening VMO’s retail portfolio but also giving partners more opportunities to advertise with impact across key shopping destinations throughout Australia.

He added, “Stockland’s large format network is an exciting addition, seamlessly integrating into our retail portfolio as we continue to bring bigger and better opportunities for brands to engage with consumers where it matters most. It’s another step in our journey that underlies our ongoing growth within the retail outdoor sector.”

The announcement follows VMO’s successful launch of its office media network in Australia in September last year, which saw screens strategically deployed across 100 commercial property portfolios, including Stockland.