Whittaker’s Launch New Brand Platform, ‘Hello Chocolate Lovers’ Via Bastion Shine

Whittaker’s has launched its new brand positioning and creative platform via Bastion Shine, which celebrates Chocolate Lovers and their love of Whittaker’s.

The new brand positioning, Hello Chocolate Lovers, encapsulates Whittaker’s unique way of making chocolate and will ensure the brand continues to build on their leadership position in New Zealand and strengthen its momentum in Australia.

While the language of Hello Chocolate Lovers isn’t new for Whittaker’s, elevating it into an organising idea and philosophy for how they make chocolate and who they make it for is new and marks a significant signal of intent for the business.

“Many have experienced the distinctive approach we take in crafting chocolate, but we don’t take this for granted,” said Soraya Cottin, Whittaker’s chief marketing officer. “We’re constantly innovating to see how we can keep Chocolate Lovers coming back to us and to encourage new Chocolate Lovers to experience our product because when they do, they love it”.

“There’s people who like chocolate, and then there’s people who love it. And Whittaker’s is a brand for real Chocolate Lovers, including those who don’t know it yet. We wanted to create a brand platform that would allow us to talk directly to people who were in the know and reflect back the intimate behaviours and intricate rituals they have with Whittaker’s chocolate,” added Ryan Jordan, Bastion Shine, head of strategy.

The brand platform has launched in Australia and New Zealand with a suite of films that dramatise rituals amongst Chocolate Lovers. The spots were directed by Jesse James McElroy, through Flying Fish.

“It’s a privilege to be able to build on such an iconic and loved brand,” said Rich Maddocks, chief creative officer, Bastion Shine. “We know people tend to get a little crazy around Whittaker’s. By tapping into the humour around that, we think we’ve hit on an area that’s not only entertaining but also incredibly relatable. We hope Chocolate Lovers can see a part of themselves in this work,” added Maddocks.

These will be supported with media that emphasises the appetite appeal of the product, and communicates how Whittaker’s chocolate making is different and better for Chocolate Lovers through outdoor, social and brand experiences.