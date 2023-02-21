Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Award Voting Open Now

We’ve had the Grammys, we’ve had the Brits, we’ve had the BAFTAs. But now it’s the big one – the inaugural Women Leading Tech* People’s Choice award!

The Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented by Atlassian, is debuting the People’s Choice award this year. So, if you know someone driving the scene forward, vote for them below and get their name etched in the history of Australia’s tech industry:

Alternatively, you could vote for yourself and put those soft skills to use convincing your friends and work fam to vote for you, instead.

You can vote for as many people as you’d like to but in a wicked twist, you can only vote for them once!

Voting closes at 11.59 pm AEDT on 8 March with the winners being revealed in a star-studded event at the ICC’s Grand Ballroom in Sydney on Friday 24 March.

If you have made it this far, and you haven’t cast your vote, what are you waiting for. VOTE NOW!

Tickets for the big awards night are available to buy, as well. However, they’re going like the proverbial hotcakes, so we’d get shopping now to avoid disappointment!

*As an initiative created to support gender parity and representation across the tech industry, Women Leading Tech is an event inclusive of non-binary and gender diverse members of the tech industry, as well as any individual identifying as a woman.