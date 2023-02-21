Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Award Voting Open Now

Women Leading Tech People’s Choice Award Voting Open Now
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



We’ve had the Grammys, we’ve had the Brits, we’ve had the BAFTAs. But now it’s the big one – the inaugural Women Leading Tech* People’s Choice award!

The Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented by Atlassian, is debuting the People’s Choice award this year. So, if you know someone driving the scene forward, vote for them below and get their name etched in the history of Australia’s tech industry:

 

Alternatively, you could vote for yourself and put those soft skills to use convincing your friends and work fam to vote for you, instead.

You can vote for as many people as you’d like to but in a wicked twist, you can only vote for them once!

Voting closes at 11.59 pm AEDT on 8 March with the winners being revealed in a star-studded event at the ICC’s Grand Ballroom in Sydney on Friday 24 March.

If you have made it this far, and you haven’t cast your vote, what are you waiting for. VOTE NOW!

Tickets for the big awards night are available to buy, as well. However, they’re going like the proverbial hotcakes, so we’d get shopping now to avoid disappointment!

*As an initiative created to support gender parity and representation across the tech industry, Women Leading Tech is an event inclusive of non-binary and gender diverse members of the tech industry, as well as any individual identifying as a woman.

Please login with linkedin to comment

women leading tech

Latest News

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny
  • Opinion

Homosexuality Is Not Homogeny

Let WorldPRIDE begin! In this guest post, Ogilvy art director Alex Ward argues as brands attempt to clamber on-board the LGBTQ+ community and with all their clichés, the one-size-fits-all marketing hit is never going to cut it… Three gay men and a bi woman walk into a pitch. When I started my career in advertising, […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Warwick Capper’s Back For Beard & Blade
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Warwick Capper’s Back For Beard & Blade

Beard & Blade, the Australian home of men’s grooming products welcomes Australian Rules Football legend Warwick Capper for their campaign. The campaign is designed to scale their 500,000+ customer base and engage audiences to raise brand awareness via multiple channels. The purposefully created campaign features the former AFL great musing over his own ludicrous hairstyle. […]

Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 
  • Media

Viewers Call Out MAFS Edit Fail 

MAFS viewers suggest much of the show is possibly staged. And this from a program where total strangers tie the knot.

Jem Salcedo Relocates From Sydney To Head Up Azerion’s Melbourne Operations
  • Marketing

Jem Salcedo Relocates From Sydney To Head Up Azerion’s Melbourne Operations

Azerion has announced that Jem Salcedo will head up its Melbourne operations and will relocate from New South Wales shortly. Salcedo had previously been Azerion’s head of sales ANZ but her new role will see her be responsible for providing Melbourne brands with Azerion’s creative and performance advertising solutions. Salcedo originally joined Inskin Media, which […]

“The Fantasy Lab” New Nova Football Podcast
  • Media

“The Fantasy Lab” New Nova Football Podcast

Champions are made not born. That’s why NOVA Entertainment has joined forces with two of the biggest fantasy football fanatics, to bring you the latest Nova original podcast “The Fantasy Lab” launching on Tuesday 21 February. Hosted by former NRL star Tim Moltzen and Fantasy guru Josh Halling, “The Fantasy Lab” is your bible for […]

Viewability A Challenge In Connected TV Environments
  • Opinion
  • Technology

Viewability A Challenge In Connected TV Environments

In this op-ed, Imran Masood (pictured), DoubleVerify’s ANZ country manager explains that while Connected TV (CTV) presents an exciting opportunity for advertisers, it isn’t without problems. CTV combines the audience targeting capabilities of digital with the large screen viewing experience of linear TV. According to Magnite research, 83 per cent of all Australian OTT users […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine