Indy Enigma Delivers Signage For NSW’S First Purpose-built Surf Park

Enigma, one of Australia’s largest full-service independent agencies, today unveiled a bespoke placemaking campaign for URBNSURF – Sydney’s new, world-leading, purpose-built surf park.

The creative team behind Enigma’s Property & Place division has developed a unique set of wayfinding and environmental graphics and signage for URBNSURF Sydney, ahead of its opening at Sydney Olympic Park this month.

Working alongside award-winning interior designers Luchetti Krelle, and specialist signage firm Diadem, Enigma led the creation of all environmental signage elements for the park, incorporating bespoke illustrations and murals, developed in collaboration with local artists Jamie Browne and Kentaro Yoshida.

Browne’s illustrations are renowned for their tongue-in-cheek take on Australia’s laidback surf culture, while Yoshida is
well-known for his quirky characters and beach-side humour, making both a perfect fit for the URBNSURF project.

URBNSURF Sydney is the first surf park of its kind in NSW and brings industry-leading wave technology to the masses.

The park aims to offer an authentic alternative to ocean-based surfing, via its state-of-the-art wave machine, lagoon
and cabanas, and learn to surf programs available through their onsite surf academy.

The 3.6-hectare venue will feature perfect waves year-round, with waves up to two metres in height. LED lighting will
illuminate the man-made waves after dark, and visitors will also have the option of an evening surf. The lagoon will be
capable of churning out waves every eight seconds, with surfers set to catch between ten and 12 waves per hour.

URBNSURF Sydney will also feature a wellness studio, skate pad, Rip Curl store and a surf academy for those looking to take their skills to the next level.

URBNSURF’s head of marketing, Hayley Wallace, said: “When we were developing the concept for the Sydney Olympic Park, we wanted to ensure it offered a premium experience for surfers, families, and enthusiasts, while also
celebrating the relaxed, laidback, and inclusive Australian surf culture”.

“To nail the brief, we knew the park’s wayfinding had to embrace Australia’s rich surfing heritage, while also being
simple, informative, and inclusive to engage a broad audience. The Enigma team immediately understood our needs
and developed a wayfinding solution that embraced URBNSURF’s contemporary beach vibe, while also paying homage to the Aussie surf legacy. We’re absolutely thrilled with the outcome, and we can’t wait for visitors to see it when the park officially opens.”

Enigma’s executive director, Property & Place, Akira Galvin, said: “It was a privilege to develop and deliver this
placemaking activation for the URBNSURF team. It’s always exciting to work on a first-in-market project, particularly
something that is cutting-edge, fun, and innovative. The thought, care and detail that has gone into the project is firstclass and we’re proud of the part we’ve played in bringing URBNSURF’s Sydney park to life. We can’t wait to visit and catch some waves once the doors fly open.”

Credits:

Enigma – Creative Agency
Brad Stevens – Creative Director, Brand
Mitchell Farmer – Design Director, Brand
Kentaro Yoshida – Creative
Jamie Browne – Illustrator
Nisha Thakaar – Business Director, Property & Place
Akira Galvin – Executive Director, Property & Place




