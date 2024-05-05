Poppet’s Postive Party Celebrates First Birthday At New HQ

On Friday night, the new Poppet HQ was filled with free-flowing drinks and plenty of laughs at the production company’s 1st birthday party. After a prolific year, there was plenty to celebrate with Poppet’s industry friends and partners.

Founded by Nat Taylor with senior producer Beth Malcher leading the production team, Poppet has experienced a steep trajectory in its first year, producing 22 campaigns in its first 12 months.

After the first six months, and somewhat stunned by the reaction to the offering, Nat and Beth made the bold decision to expand internationally, taking on representation of world-class talent, including top-tier directors from Sydney, London, and LA.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response to our style of Positive production, and it has truly cemented my belief that you get out of life what you put in. Beth and I have worked really hard to create the safe, positive environment we bring to the whole production process and the joy and creativity that has been returned to us is unbelievable. We are thrilled to have had the chance to share last Friday with so many of the people who have made our first year such an amazing success. From the incredible crew to our wonderful clients, we are so excited to find the time to stop and say thank you. This is only the beginning, but we are very proud of how far we’ve come so far,” said Taylor.

“I feel very fortunate to work with people who love what they do every day. Setting up a production company from scratch was pretty daunting, but with Nat and the support of this community, it’s been very rewarding and honestly, a lot of fun working out how to make this company run sustainably and happily,” said Malcher.

The Poppet team is currently working on productions with Icon, Hardhat, and The Aunties, as well as overseas long-form shoots later in 2024.