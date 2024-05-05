QMS Boosts NSW Billboard Network With Australian Turf Club Agreement

QMS Boosts NSW Billboard Network With Australian Turf Club Agreement
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Leading digital outdoor company QMS today announced a further expansion of its NSW network, signing a new agreement with the Australian Turf Club to manage key assets at Sydney’s iconic Rosehill Gardens Racecourse.

The agreement, which was secured as part of a competitive tender process, takes effect on 3 June 2024 and covers six locations along James Ruse Drive.

QMS will invest in digitising the six locations, which includes two double-sided monopoles and a double-sided overbridge situated over James Ruse Drive.

Located between Parramatta and Sydney Olympic Park, the new digital Rosehill Garden locations provide advertisers with access to the booming western Sydney growth corridor that reaches affluent and diverse, young mid-to-high income households.

In addition to being a key growth corridor, Rosehill Gardens is one of Sydney’s premier entertainment destinations, with 25 race meetings held there each year. Home to the $5 million TAB Golden Slipper in March and the $10 million James Squire Golden Eagle in November, it attracts thousands of visitors each year.

QMS chief operating officer, Sara Lappage, said: “QMS is thrilled to be working with the Australian Turf Club for the first time. Rosehill Gardens Racecourse is a vibrant lifestyle and entertainment destination, and these new premium digital billboards will further enhance our expanding Sydney network, allowing advertisers to gain even greater reach of a growing and influential western Sydney audience.”

Australian Turf Club head of commercial, Donna Forbes, said: “QMS has a proven track record of market-leading digital innovation, bringing data and technology together to deliver audience led insights that deliver real results. We know they will be a great partner and will make a significant impact on our business.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with the team at QMS to develop new opportunities for these key locations at one of the greatest racecourses in Australia.”

The new agreement with the Australian Turf Club is part of the ongoing strategic expansion of QMS’ NSW network, which includes the world-class City of Sydney premium digital street furniture network.

In the past year, QMS has added more than 10 new billboard locations in Sydney, including winning the long-term contract for the Australian Rail Track Corporation’s out of home assets in Sydney. The appointment covers large format billboards in Tempe, Lidcombe, and Sydenham and will see QMS convert some of the key locations into digital sites as well as develop a number of brand-new locations.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Indy Enigma Delivers Signage For NSW’S First Purpose-built Surf Park
  • Campaigns

Indy Enigma Delivers Signage For NSW’S First Purpose-built Surf Park

Enigma, one of Australia’s largest full-service independent agencies, today unveiled a bespoke placemaking campaign for URBNSURF – Sydney’s new, world-leading, purpose-built surf park. The creative team behind Enigma’s Property & Place division has developed a unique set of wayfinding and environmental graphics and signage for URBNSURF Sydney, ahead of its opening at Sydney Olympic Park […]

JCDecaux Secures All Major Bus Advertising Contracts Across Sydney 
  • Advertising

JCDecaux Secures All Major Bus Advertising Contracts Across Sydney 

JCDecaux has been awarded the Transport for NSW (TfNSW) bus advertising contract for all buses in the Sydney Metropolitan regions. Lead image: Ben White, general manager. Winning the competitive tender process marks a significant expansion of JCDecaux’s current bus advertising contracts across Sydney. It extends JCDecaux’s Transit reach across the whole of Sydney Metropolitan regions […]

CommBank Launches The Brighter Side TV On 10 And 10 Play
  • Marketing
  • Media

CommBank Launches The Brighter Side TV On 10 And 10 Play

CommBank has today unveiled The Brighter Side, a new television series to be broadcast on 10 and 10 Play to inform and empower Australians with practical tips and bright ideas to help them take control of their financial future. The Brighter Side showcases a diverse range of stories to inspire Australians to make their money […]

IMAA Announces Next Female Leaders Of Tomorrow Programme
  • Media

IMAA Announces Next Female Leaders Of Tomorrow Programme

The IMAA is celebrating the success of its inaugural Female Leaders of Tomorrow programme for providing a real-world solution to address the gender pay gap at senior levels* with events in Sydney and Melbourne. It has also announced its new 2024-25 programme. The 2023-24 programme’s 16 mentees and mentors, along with mentee leaders, IMAA directors […]

VMO Signs Deal With Stockland Shopping Centres.
  • Advertising

VMO Signs Deal With Stockland Shopping Centres.

VMO has secured an exclusive agreement with Stockland to manage the operations of 22 large format digital screens, strategically positioned throughout nine Stockland town centres across Australia. These centres include Stockland Piccadilly in Sydney’s CBD, Stockland Merrylands, and Wetherill Park in Western Sydney, Stockland Green Hills in the Hunter region, Stockland Shellharbour on the south […]

Day Management Appoints Paramount’s Tim Wall As Head Of Talent And Publicity
  • Media

Day Management Appoints Paramount’s Tim Wall As Head Of Talent And Publicity

Day Management has appointed Tim Wall in a newly-created role of head of talent and publicity. Wall will be responsible for managing and overseeing Day’s broad and impressive portfolio of talent, including Day’s most-recent coup, the highly sought-after breakout star of Married At First Sight Australia, Lucinda Light. Wall was previously senior publicist at Paramount […]

Enjoy A Hahn Solo… And May The Fourth Be With You
  • Campaigns

Enjoy A Hahn Solo… And May The Fourth Be With You

This May the fourth Hahn will celebrate alongside Star Wars fans rewarding their passion via a giant Hahn travelling solo through the sky. It’s the one day of the year when all sci-fi fans rejoice and giggle to themselves and Hahn in partnership with Thinkerbell, UM and Affinity is celebrating with an out of this […]