QMS Boosts NSW Billboard Network With Australian Turf Club Agreement

Leading digital outdoor company QMS today announced a further expansion of its NSW network, signing a new agreement with the Australian Turf Club to manage key assets at Sydney’s iconic Rosehill Gardens Racecourse.

The agreement, which was secured as part of a competitive tender process, takes effect on 3 June 2024 and covers six locations along James Ruse Drive.

QMS will invest in digitising the six locations, which includes two double-sided monopoles and a double-sided overbridge situated over James Ruse Drive.

Located between Parramatta and Sydney Olympic Park, the new digital Rosehill Garden locations provide advertisers with access to the booming western Sydney growth corridor that reaches affluent and diverse, young mid-to-high income households.

In addition to being a key growth corridor, Rosehill Gardens is one of Sydney’s premier entertainment destinations, with 25 race meetings held there each year. Home to the $5 million TAB Golden Slipper in March and the $10 million James Squire Golden Eagle in November, it attracts thousands of visitors each year.

QMS chief operating officer, Sara Lappage, said: “QMS is thrilled to be working with the Australian Turf Club for the first time. Rosehill Gardens Racecourse is a vibrant lifestyle and entertainment destination, and these new premium digital billboards will further enhance our expanding Sydney network, allowing advertisers to gain even greater reach of a growing and influential western Sydney audience.”

Australian Turf Club head of commercial, Donna Forbes, said: “QMS has a proven track record of market-leading digital innovation, bringing data and technology together to deliver audience led insights that deliver real results. We know they will be a great partner and will make a significant impact on our business.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with the team at QMS to develop new opportunities for these key locations at one of the greatest racecourses in Australia.”

The new agreement with the Australian Turf Club is part of the ongoing strategic expansion of QMS’ NSW network, which includes the world-class City of Sydney premium digital street furniture network.

In the past year, QMS has added more than 10 new billboard locations in Sydney, including winning the long-term contract for the Australian Rail Track Corporation’s out of home assets in Sydney. The appointment covers large format billboards in Tempe, Lidcombe, and Sydenham and will see QMS convert some of the key locations into digital sites as well as develop a number of brand-new locations.