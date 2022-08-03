Tuesday TV Wrap: The Hunted Finale Gets Out Swam By The Commonwealth Games

Tuesday TV Wrap: The Hunted Finale Gets Out Swam By The Commonwealth Games
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Network 10’s Hunted peaked at 602,000 (OzTAM metro) eyeballs, while Seven’s Commonwealth games coverage won last night’s gold.

It’s worth noting that Hunted has been 10’s biggest new show since The Masked Singer in 2019, and it has sent fans consistently wild on Twitter.

Seven News hit 946,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 878,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 664,000 viewers – Grimshaw deserves her own office, parking space and wine room at Nine. 

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 554,000 viewers. But The Commonwealth Games peaked at 772,000 viewers, and Cody Simpson came fifth – pretty good for a man that was a pop star only a few years ago. 

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 432,000 viewers, and Beauty And The Geek brought in 400,000 viewers – all the Geeks have gone from looking like Melbourne Hipsters to Linkedin Influencers. 

For 10, The Project pulled in 331, 000 viewers – Carrie is a complete icon!  Meanwhile, Cheap Seats brought in 357,000 viewers. 

Finally, ABC had a fabulous news night ABC News, netting 584,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 493,000 viewers, and Miriam Margoyles brought in 361,000 viewers. 

Out on top was both the Seven Network with 35.4 per cent and the Nine Network with 22.5 locked in a tight tie. Meanwhile, Network 10 got 18.0 per cent. 

Followed by ABC Network with 16.3 per cent of the share, while SBS had 7.8 per cent

Please login with linkedin to comment

Commonwealth Games OzTam

Latest News

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director
  • Marketing

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director

TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Greatrex as managing director of its Australian business, taking over from Steven Reilly who hands over leadership of TEAM LEWIS Australia after six years with the agency. Fairil Yeo, SVP, APAC at TEAM LEWIS said: “Together with the team, Jennifer will continue the […]

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy
  • Marketing

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy

Scentre Group has signed an agreement with CleanCo, the Queensland Government-owned renewables, low emissions, and hydro company, to source electricity from 100 per cent renewable sources for its Queensland portfolio of Westfield Living Centres from 2025. Scentre Group CFO and CEO-Elect Elliott Rusanow said the agreement is consistent with Scentre Group’s transition plan to achieve […]

Tag Boost Social Media With L&A Social Acquisition
  • Media

Tag Boost Social Media With L&A Social Acquisition

Tag, a global creative production partner to brands and agencies, has announced the acquisition of social media agency L&A Social. Sydney-headquartered L&A Social is a strategic creative social media agency working with international brands, including Volkswagen, Unilever, Ampol, Henkell-Freixenet and many more. Founded in 2012, L&A Social partners with clients to build authentic communities across […]

Peter Fraser Assumes Senior Post At Edelman Global Advisory Australia Unit
  • Marketing

Peter Fraser Assumes Senior Post At Edelman Global Advisory Australia Unit

Veteran Australian corporate affairs, community engagement, and government communications leader Peter Fraser (lead image) has joined Edelman Global Advisory (EGA) as senior advisor and head of the Australia unit of this newly established public affairs and government relations arm of the world’s leading communications firm. Fraser, who most recently served as chief of staff to […]

Edge Interns Surprise With Results International Pitch Win
  • Marketing

Edge Interns Surprise With Results International Pitch Win

Edge’s 2022 Intern program for university students in their final year culminated this month with a real pitch to a pro bono client, Results International (Australia), with the pitch finishing with the client agreeing to launch a new fundraising event using one of the group’s ideas. The interns collaborated over the course of an eight […]

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report
  • Media

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report

Celebrating ten years in the game, BlokeVote has given insight into what they’ve learnt in their Celebrating 10 Years of BlokeVote Report. The report covers how blokes have changed in ten years and how brands can leverage this to build stronger connections with the Blokes in their target markets. Featuring 15 pages of easy-to-digest insights, […]

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA
  • Campaigns

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA

Optus stores in Regional WA have commenced a new outdoor transit campaign with Ads On Wheels to specifically target communities in and around Bunbury, Busselton, Kalgoorlie, Albany and Geraldton. Paul O’Neill, Optus territory general manager – Regional WA, said he was pleased to partner with Ads on Wheels to promote the Optus brand across regional […]

The Brands That Braved Splendour
  • Campaigns

The Brands That Braved Splendour

Do you only attend rock musical festivals for the corporate brand activations? Get jiggy to this Splendour shakedown.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion
  • Advertising

Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion

Australian adtech company Veridooh has launched in the UK as part of its plans to take its independent out-of-home (OOH) verification solution to new markets around the world. Veridooh’s patent-pending, proprietary solution, SmartCreativeTM, independently collects all the data needed to track, measure, and verify the performance of DOOH campaigns. Founded in 2019 by Mo Moubayed […]