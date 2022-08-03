Tuesday TV Wrap: The Hunted Finale Gets Out Swam By The Commonwealth Games

Network 10’s Hunted peaked at 602,000 (OzTAM metro) eyeballs, while Seven’s Commonwealth games coverage won last night’s gold.

It’s worth noting that Hunted has been 10’s biggest new show since The Masked Singer in 2019, and it has sent fans consistently wild on Twitter.

Start of the final show… Hunters: WE’RE THE WORLD’S BEST INVESTIGATIVE TEAM. LET’S GET ‘EM! Minutes later: Oh no, one team has split up, we hadn’t thought of that. Crisis! #Hunted — Tim Barrow (@TheBarrow) August 2, 2022

Seven News hit 946,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 878,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 664,000 viewers – Grimshaw deserves her own office, parking space and wine room at Nine.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase grabbed 554,000 viewers. But The Commonwealth Games peaked at 772,000 viewers, and Cody Simpson came fifth – pretty good for a man that was a pop star only a few years ago.

4 years ago, Australian pop star Cody Simpson was performing outside Buckingham Palace to launch the baton relay for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. 4 years later, Cody is competing for Australia in the sprint butterfly swimming events at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Incredible! — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownSport) July 29, 2022

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 432,000 viewers, and Beauty And The Geek brought in 400,000 viewers – all the Geeks have gone from looking like Melbourne Hipsters to Linkedin Influencers.

For 10, The Project pulled in 331, 000 viewers – Carrie is a complete icon! Meanwhile, Cheap Seats brought in 357,000 viewers.

Finally, ABC had a fabulous news night ABC News, netting 584,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 493,000 viewers, and Miriam Margoyles brought in 361,000 viewers.

Out on top was both the Seven Network with 35.4 per cent and the Nine Network with 22.5 locked in a tight tie. Meanwhile, Network 10 got 18.0 per cent.

Followed by ABC Network with 16.3 per cent of the share, while SBS had 7.8 per cent