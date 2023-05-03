Tuesday TV Ratings: It’s A Narrow Win For Seven As The Chase Nabs The Crown

It was a win for Seven last night as The Chase took the crown for most-watched entertainment show with 513,000 metro views.

Nine’s Lego Masters: Grand Masters pulled in a total of 486,000 metro views and Seven’s Home and Away pulled in 472,000 views.

Meanwhile, it was a good night for SBS as viewers flocked to see Barry Humphries’ last TV appearance on Who Do You Think You Are?, the show pulled in 334,000 metro views.

A total of 360,000 viewers signed up to watch Nine’s Hot Seat.

Overall, Seven won the night with 28.6 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 28.6 per cent, the ABC with 18.2 per cent, Network 10 with 13.8 per cent and SBS with 11.0 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.5% 28.6% 13.8% 18.2% 11.0%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 973,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 905,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 734,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 725,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 605,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 558,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 513,000 8 LEGO MASTERS: GRAND MASTERS -TUE Nine Network 486,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 472,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 449,000