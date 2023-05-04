Wednesday TV Ratings: Its A Win For Travel Guides

Travel Guides took the entertainment crown last night with a total of 671,000 metro viewers signing up to watch contestants explore the delights of Malaysia.

Seven’s quiz show The Chase was the next in entertainment with a total of 580,000 views. Meanwhile, The 1% Club pulled in a total of 460,000 views. ABC’s Hard Quiz pulled in 482,000 views.

Nine’s tribute to Barry Humphries – A Light Of Laughs pulled in a total of 467,000 views.

In news, Seven News took the top spot with 965,000 views, whilst Nine news reached a peak of 771,000 views. Meanwhile ABC News had 555,000 views.

Overall Nine had a 31.4 per cent channel share, followed by Seven with 28.1 per cent, the ABC with 17.9 per cent, Network 10 with 12.4 per cent and SBS with 10.1 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 31.4% 28.1% 12.4% 17.9% 10.1%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 965,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 915,000 3 NINE NEWS Nine Network 771,000 4 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 736,000 5 TRAVEL GUIDES Nine Network 671,000 6 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 611,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 580,000 8 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 555,000 9 HARD QUIZ S8-EV ABC TV 482,000 10 7.30-EV ABC TV 471,000