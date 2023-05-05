Thursday TV Ratings: Viewers Indulge In Some Good Old Fashioned Regret With RBT

There’s no better anecdote for forgetting ways that you’ve messed up than watching other people that have messed up worse than you.

Perhaps this is why RBT does so well. As many as 414,000 metro viewers signed up to watch reckless drivers face the consequences of their actions. Nine’s RBT was the third most-watched entertainment show of the night.

Despite successfully entertaining a chunk of the population, Nine was ousted from the top spot by Seven which took the first and second entertainment spot with The Chase and Home And Away.

The Chase pulled in a total of 526,000 viewers, whilst Home and Away had 440,000 views.

Elsewhere Nine’s Hot Seat pulled in 364,000 views, Seven’s The Front Bar pulled in 326,000 views and Nine’s Paramedics pulled in 301,000 views.

Overall Seven won the night with 31.0 per cent, followed by Nine with 27.6 per cent, the ABC with 17.1 per cent, Network 10 with 15.2 per cent and SBS with 9.2 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 27.6% 31.0% 15.2% 17.1% 9.2%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 869,000 2 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 863,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 749,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 748,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 577,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 540,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 526,000 8 7.30-EV ABC TV 449,000 9 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 440,000 10 RBT Nine Network 414,000