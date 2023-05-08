Sunday TV Ratings: MasterChef Launches As 10 Pays Tribute To Jock Zonfrillo

The 15th series of MasterChef premiered last night to as many as 761,000 metro viewers, as Network 10 paid tribute to judge Jock Zonfrillo.

The show was originally scheduled to premiere last Monday, however it was delayed following the shock death of judge Jock Zonfrillo.

Ratings for the episode, which featured Zonfrillo as a judge alongside Melissa Leong and Andy Allen, was significantly up on previous years. Last year, 545,000 viewers signed up to watch the season 14 premiere.

The Project, which paid tribute to Zonfrillo in a special episode, was also up with a a total of 610,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

Meanwhile, Seven’s A Farmer Wants A Wife pulled in 609,000 views and Nine’s Lego Masters: Grand Masters had 567,000 views.

Seven’s AFL pulled in 376,000 views.

Overall, Seven won the night with 27.5 per cent of views, followed by Nine with 25.2 per cent of views, Network 10 with 24.3 per cent of views, the ABC with 15.8 per cent and SBS with 7.2 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 25.2% 27.5% 24.3% 15.8% 7.2%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS – SUN Seven Network 1,004,000 2 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 806,000 3 MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA – LAUNCH Network 10 761,000 4 THE PROJECT: A TRIBUTE TO JOCK Network 10 610,000 5 FARMER WANTS A WIFE – SUN Seven Network 609,000 6 LEGO MASTERS: GRAND MASTERS Nine Network 567,000 7 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 489,000 8 BLUEY-SU ABC Kids/ABC TV Plus 458,000 9 SEVEN’S AFL: SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOOTBALL Seven Network 376,000 10 7NEWS SPOTLIGHT Seven Network 372,000